Today's Paper | July 23, 2019

Karachi suffers major power breakdown

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 23, 2019

Earlier in the day the city received intermittent drizzle which turned the weather pleasant. — AFP/File
KARACHI: The city suffered a major power breakdown late on Monday night after it received intermittent showers earlier in the day.

The power breakdown occurred at around 11pm, plunging many areas of the city into darkness. Power supply in most of these areas could not be restored till late night.

According to some citizens who made phone calls to Dawn, soon after the rain started their areas suffered power breakdowns.

Among the affected areas are Saddar, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-i-Maymar, F.B. Area, Nazimabad, Rizvia, Kharadar and Korangi.

K-Electric in a statement said that power supply to some parts of Karachi suffered brief interruption due to intermittent showers on Monday night.

According to it, affected areas included some parts of Defence Housing Society, Gulistan-i-Juhar, Malir, Gulshan-i-Iqbal and North Karachi. “KE teams remained fully alert following the shower and responded swiftly to restore electricity to affected areas in minimal time,” the statement said.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2019

