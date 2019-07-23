DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 23, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Injured Italian, Russian climbers rescued

AgenciesUpdated July 23, 2019

Email

Francesco Cassardo and Konstantin Sido­rov were shifted to an army base in nearby Skardu for medical attention.
Francesco Cassardo and Konstantin Sido­rov were shifted to an army base in nearby Skardu for medical attention.

ISLAMABAD: An Italian and a Russian climber stra­nded on a treacherous peak in the Karakoram ranges were rescued by army helicopters after they got injured amid bad weather, officials said on Monday.

Francesco Cassardo, a 30-year-old doctor from the northern Piedmont region of Italy, and Konstantin Sido­rov of Russia were shifted from Gasherbrum peak to an army base in nearby Skardu for medical attention.

Mr Cassardo gave up on reaching the 6,955-metre summit of Gasherbrum VII and was returning to base camp on Saturday when he fell, according to the Italian media.

His climbing companion, Carlo Alberto Cimenti, 43, said Cassardo had hit several rocks before stopping at around 6,300 metres. He had “a broken femur as well as neck trauma,” said an army official.

Rescue helicopters were unable to reach Cassardo over the weekend, citing rarefied air. On Sunday, four climbers from Poland and Canada arrived to help, bringing the injured climber down to the base camp at 5,900 metres on an improvised stretcher.

There two Pakistani army helicopters landed at dawn on Monday and took Cassardo to an army base in nearby Skardu.

“Great news we were expecting. Invaluable work done by army helicopters, as usual,” tweeted Italy’s ambassador to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo.

Karrar Haidri, the secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, said the army’s “daring rescue” on Monday got both safely off the mountain.

Hundreds of local and foreign climbers scale different mountains and peaks in northern Pakistan every year; accidents are common because of avalanches and sudden changes in weather.

Last month Pakistan rescued four Italian and two Pakistani mountaineers after they were stranded following an avalanche in Ishkoman Valley. A third Pakistani member of the expedition was killed.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The Senate sideshow

The Senate sideshow

Chances are that the move to remove the Senate chairman will have little impact on the larger stage.

Opinion

The Senate sideshow

The Senate sideshow

Chances are that the move to remove the Senate chairman will have little impact on the larger stage.

Editorial

July 23, 2019

Win for ex-Fata

THE first-ever provincial election in the areas comprising former Fata was a momentous occasion in the country’s...
July 23, 2019

Forex regulations

THE recent amendments to the Foreign Exchange Manual are causing some alarm among the exchange companies because ...
July 23, 2019

A bizarre case

AN ill-conceived, and frankly ridiculous, notification issued last week by the CAA was mercifully withdrawn late on...
Updated July 22, 2019

PM in Washington

Ties with the US are amongst the most tortuous — and important — bilateral relationships this country maintains.
July 22, 2019

Political consensus

THE IMF’s resident representative in Pakistan was right to put further emphasis on the importance of consensus for...
July 22, 2019

Punjab cabinet reshuffle

DESPITE nearly one year in office, it seems that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is still not independent when it...