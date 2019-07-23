DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 23, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

India denies Modi asked Trump to mediate Kashmir dispute

AFP | Dawn.comJuly 23, 2019

Email

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump as he departures the White House after a visit on June 26, 2017. — Reuters/File
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump as he departures the White House after a visit on June 26, 2017. — Reuters/File

India's foreign ministry on Monday denied United States President Donald Trump had been asked by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mediate the Kashmir conflict with Pakistan.

Trump made the claim while speaking from the Oval Office where he was hosting Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We have seen President Trump's remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India and Pakistan, on the Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by Prime Minister Modi to the US President,” said Raveesh Kumar, official spokesman of India's Ministry of External Affairs.

"It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally."

Earlier, during the talk at the White House, Prime Minister Imran said that the US, being the most powerful country in the world, could play the most important role in bringing peace to the subcontinent.

"There are over a billion and quarter people in the subcontinent, they are held hostage to the issue of Kashmir, and I feel that only the most powerful state, headed by President Trump, can bring the two countries together."

In response, Trump said that India had also asked him to mediate.

"I was with Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi two weeks ago. We talked about the subject and he actually said, 'Would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?'. I said where, he said Kashmir, because it has been going on for many, many years.

"I was surprised to know how long it has been going on. I think they would like to see it resolved, you [Pakistan] would like to see it resolve [...] and if I can help, I would love to become a mediator," said Trump.

Pak India Ties , Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Death &amp; the delta

Death & the delta

A few weeks ago, desperate farmers undertook a true long march in Sindh.

Editorial

Updated July 22, 2019

PM in Washington

Ties with the US are amongst the most tortuous — and important — bilateral relationships this country maintains.
July 22, 2019

Political consensus

THE IMF’s resident representative in Pakistan was right to put further emphasis on the importance of consensus for...
July 22, 2019

Punjab cabinet reshuffle

DESPITE nearly one year in office, it seems that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is still not independent when it...
July 21, 2019

Honouring Sana Mir

PAKISTAN women’s cricket icon and its finest ambassador Sana Mir has been named one of three representatives for...
July 21, 2019

One giant leap

HUMANS first alighted on the moon’s surface 50 years ago today — a culmination of human ingenuity and fortitude...