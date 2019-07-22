Opposition devises strategy for Senate no-confidence motion

Senator Mussadiq Malik on Monday said that opposition parties have already devised a strategy for Tuesday's session of the Senate.

The PML-N leader, while talking to reporters in Islamabad, said that the opposition has decided to table the motion of no-confidence against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani in the tomorrow's session.

"The opposition will hold a very strong protest if denied the permission to table the motion," he said.

He further said that the opposition parties will hold another meeting tomorrow before the Senate session and finalise its strategy over the no-confidence move.

Meanwhile, the Senate secretariat issued a one-point agenda for the Senate session on July 23. The session will discuss a resolution, submitted by the opposition, regarding the removal of the chairman.

On July 9, opposition parties in the Senate held a meeting and decided to submit a no-confidence resolution against Sanjrani.

The resolution — which demands the removal of the Senate chairman under Rule 12 (Removal of Chairman or Deputy Chairman) of the Rules of Procedure in Conduct of Business in the Senate — was drawn up by PPP's Sherry Rehman and PML-N Senator Javed Abbasi and signed by members of the opposition. A requisition was also submitted, asking for a session to be called so that the resolution can be moved in the Senate.

Three days later, senators of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and its allies submitted a no-confidence resolution in the Senate secretariat against Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla.

The resolution is backed by at least 26 senators. The senators demanded Mandviwalla's removal under Rule 12 (Removal of Chairman or Deputy Chairman) of the Rules of Procedure in Conduct of Business in the Senate and Article 61, read along with Article 53(7)(c).