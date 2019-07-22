DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 22, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

FBR chairman asks banks to collect details of benami accounts themselves

Tahir SheraniJuly 22, 2019

Email

According to a statement issued by the FBR on Monday, Shabbar Zaidi wrote a letter to the heads of all banks. — DawnNewsTV/File
According to a statement issued by the FBR on Monday, Shabbar Zaidi wrote a letter to the heads of all banks. — DawnNewsTV/File

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi on Monday asked all banks in the country to collect details of 'benami' accounts of their bank account holders themselves, instead of the FBR doing so.

According to a statement issued by the FBR, Zaidi wrote a letter to the heads of the banks and asked them to collect the details under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act 2017.

The board, as per the statement, does not want to contact account holders directly "so that people's trust in FBR can be maintained".

According to the FBR, information provided regarding the benami accounts will be kept confidential.

"Under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act 2017, [the] FBR is responsible for identifying benami accounts," the statement read, adding: "If FBR and banks work together, better results can be achieved."

The board noted the importance of the cooperation of banks and requested that they submit all information related to benami accounts to the FBR within 15 days.

Earlier this month, the FBR had initiated proceedings against citizens who failed to declare their benami properties under the Assets Declarations Scheme, which expired on July 3.

In March, FBR officials said that the act had been implemented to stop transactions being conducted through benami accounts, the numbers of which run into hundreds of thousands.

The term benami refers to the practice of holding property/assets in the name of one person for the benefit of another. However, benami is often aimed at concealing ownership of assets acquired through illegal means, defrauding creditors, and/or evading payments of government fees, charges or taxes.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Death &amp; the delta

Death & the delta

A few weeks ago, desperate farmers undertook a true long march in Sindh.

Editorial

Updated July 22, 2019

PM in Washington

Ties with the US are amongst the most tortuous — and important — bilateral relationships this country maintains.
July 22, 2019

Political consensus

THE IMF’s resident representative in Pakistan was right to put further emphasis on the importance of consensus for...
July 22, 2019

Punjab cabinet reshuffle

DESPITE nearly one year in office, it seems that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is still not independent when it...
July 21, 2019

Honouring Sana Mir

PAKISTAN women’s cricket icon and its finest ambassador Sana Mir has been named one of three representatives for...
July 21, 2019

One giant leap

HUMANS first alighted on the moon’s surface 50 years ago today — a culmination of human ingenuity and fortitude...