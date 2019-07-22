DAWN.COM

Rana Sanaullah's petition to have home-cooked food in jail rejected by court

Rana BilalUpdated July 22, 2019

Rana Sanaullah was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force on July 1 in a narcotics case. — DawnNewsTV/File
A sessions court in Lahore on Monday rejected PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan's petition to have home-cooked food delivered to him in jail.

While rejecting his request, judge Qaiser Nazir Butt directed the PML-N leader to approach the jail superintendent, which he said was the relevant forum for his request.

The court had reserved its verdict on the petition on July 13.

In a report submitted to the sessions court, jail officials stated that Sanaullah was being given food according to his health and daily medical check-ups of the PML-N leader were also being conducted. As per the report, he was in "good health".

Advocate Farhad Ali Shah, the lawyer representing Sanaullah, argued that his client should be allowed home-cooked food, adding that according to the law, a suspect under trial is permitted to receive home-cooked food.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested Sanaullah on July 1 in a narcotics case and the next day a judicial magistrate sent him to jail on judicial remand.

According to the force, 15 kilograms heroin was found in possession of the PML-N leader. A case was lodged against him under Section 9(C) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, which carries the death penalty, life imprisonment or a jail-term that may extend to 14 years along with a fine of up to Rs1 million.

