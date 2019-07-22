Relations with Pakistan much better today than before, US President Trump says in meeting with PM Imran
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at the White House on Monday for his first one-on-one meeting with US President Donald Trump.
He was received by President Trump, who greeted him with a handshake and a pat on the arm.
The two waved to PTI supporters gathered outside the White House before heading inside for their meeting.
In televised remarks from inside the Oval Office, President Trump noted that the US is working with Pakistan to leave Afghanistan, saying that he does not want the US to be "a policeman" in the region.
"Pakistan is helping us a lot now on Afghanistan," he said, adding that relations with the country are much better now than before.
In wide-ranging remarks, he also offered to intercede to improve strained relations between Pakistan and India, and further said that aid to Islamabad could be restored depending on the kind of understanding reached between the two leaders.
To a question asking him about his own unfavourable views about Pakistan in the past, Trump said: "I don't think Pakistan respected the United States [in the past]. I don't think Pakistan respected its [the United States'] presidents. I think Pakistan could have done a tremendous amount with respect to Afghanistan: they didn't do it — another blame game because they were dealing with the wrong presidents — who knows?
"I think they could have help us a lot in the past, but it doesn't matter [now]. We have a new leader, he is going be a great leader of Pakistan. We have a sort of new leader here [...] but now I think Pakistan could have done a lot [in the past] but it choose not to just because they didn't respect US leadership," he said.
"We were paying $1.3 billion as aid for many years but the problem was that Pakistan — it was before you [PM Imran] — was not doing anything for us. They were really, I think, subversive.
"To be honest, we have a better relationship with Pakistan right now than we did when we were paying that money. But all of that can come back depending on what we work out [...] and I think at the end of this, the end of very short time, we can have a very great relationship with Pakistan.
"It is a great country, they are very great people. I have many friends from Pakistan [...] they are great people, smart, tough — they are tough, there is no question about that. They are like him [pointing to PM Imran], they are tough," said Trump.
Kashmir mediation
The US president also offered to mediate the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan. “If I can help, I would love to be a mediator,” Trump said.
"If I can do anything to help, let me know," he said, to which PM Imran said that if Trump would, he would "have the prayers of more than a billion people".
The premier said the US, being the most powerful country in the world, can play the most important role in bringing peace to the subcontinent.
"There are over a billion and quarter people in the subcontinent, they are held hostage to the issue of Kashmir, and I feel that only the most powerful state, headed by President Trump, can bring the two countries together.
"From my point, I can tell you we have tried our best, we have made all overtures to India to start a dialogue, resolve our differences through dialogue, but unfortunately we haven't made headways as yet. But I am hoping that President Trump would push this process," said Prime Minister Imran.
In response, Trump revealed that India had also asked him to mediate.
"I was with Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi two weeks ago. We talked about the subject and he actually said, 'Would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?'. I said where, he said Kashmir, because it has been going on for many, many years.
"I was surprised to know how long it has been going on. I think they would like to see it resolved, you [Pakistan] would like to see it resolve [...] and if I can help, I would love to become a mediator," said Trump.
"I have heard so much about Kashmir; it's a beautiful place."
India's Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, however, shortly after the remarks by Trump denied that any such request had been made by Modi.
Peace in Afghanistan
President Trump said that he could win the war in Afghanistan in a week, but that he doesn't want to kill millions of people and wipe Afghanistan “off the face of the earth”.
Prime Minister Imran told reporters that there was only one solution for Afghanistan and remarked that a peace deal with the Taliban was closer than it had ever been.
"This is the closest we have ever come," he said, agreeing that a military 'solution' to the Afghan war would result in a catastrophic loss of lives.
He said he hoped that in the coming days, "we will be able to urge the Taliban to talk with the Afghan government and come to a political solution", a point that was promptly appreciated by Trump — who again noted that Pakistan had helped tremendously in recent weeks.
Prime Minister Imran also highlighted Pakistan's own sacrifices in the so-called 'War on Terror', reminding Trump that Pakistan had lost 70,000 people and billions of dollars due to the conflict.
"I think Pakistan is going to do a lot [with respect to Afghanistan]. I really do. I think Pakistan is going to make a big difference," said Trump.
"I think Pakistan is going to save millions of lives in Afghanistan because I really believe they can, they have a power that other nations don't have with respect to Afghanistan and I would say, as of the moment, they are working very hard and very nicely."
Trade
President Trump also said that the US is willing to invest in Pakistan and sees great trade opportunities there. He also talked about expanding trade "10, 20 times".
Editorial: Can PM's visit help move the Pak-US relationship beyond the ‘do more plus’?
The US leader stressed that not enough opportunities had been explored between the two countries, indicating that both sides would be see more trade with each other.
In reply to a question on whether he would ever go to Pakistan, which he at one point described as a "wonderful country", Trump joked that while he had yet to be invited by PM Imran, he would "love to" visit one day.
While the two leaders spoke to the media, the senior military leadership, including Chief of Armed Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, arrived at the White House for delegation-level talks.
The premier later met First Lady Melania Trump.
Both sides then held a working lunch to discuss matters of mutual interest.
High hopes
Ahead of the meeting, US Senator Lindsey Graham, who by some accounts has been instrumental in arranging the meeting, tweeted the following:
"Great meeting with the PM of Pakistan, Imran Khan.
"In my opinion he and his government represent the best opportunity in decades to have a beneficial strategic relationship the US. This will help us secure Afghanistan and the region long-term."
"Tremendous business opportunities exist between Pakistan and the US through a free trade agreement tied to our mutual security interests," he continued in a subsequent tweet.
"It’s also our best chance in decades to reset the relationship between the US and Pakistan.
"Hoping for a great meeting between President @realDonaldTrump and PM Khan today," he concluded.
Best wishes and much success P M Khan.
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
PM Imran Khan is respected and recognised by everyone everywhere.
Khan is our pride & he won't let us down
Hopefully everything will go smoothly
Hope Khan's visit to U.S will be fruitful.
Pride of Pakistan, Imran Khan.
Hoping for postive tweet by Mr. Trump
@SkyHawk, really? Then why no one from US government was at airport to receive him?
Mind-blowing response.
Good Luck Mr. PM
@SkyHawk, PM Imran Khan is respected and recognised by everyone everywhere.
That is why only Pakistanis attended his addressing in the US.
Hope, IK does not talk about "cricket" with trump.
Hope IK speaks something sensible.
Let us hope peace gets a chance when these two meet.
22 JULY ---- A historic day for Pakistan and PM Imran Khan Niazi..
We want peace , economic prosperity , freedom of religion and better security - I hope President Trump can help or if needed direct Imran Khan towards this
Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.
The meeting would rather be cementing the mutual understanding on the core issues. The items on the agenda would be focused on the socioeconomic dynamics against our significant position in South Asia with respect to our neighborhood. Afghanistan security and peace mission will be as per agreement between the nations.
@SkyHawk, That was obvious by the grand welcome he received in USA. He broke a world record by his visit.
Hope both Leadership Talks and Meeting agenda would be focused on international peace,
Hope PMIK has done his homework before the meeting.
PM Imran Khan Niazi will go back to Pakistan after the meeting with Donald Trump.
Ok well
May peace and hope prevail between both strategic countries of the world
@SkyHawk, That is why no-one came to receive him on airport and there was no state protocol for him..
An educated person interact surely for good.
Let us hope he gets a big package.
@SkyHawk, Thats how he got grand reception while landing in US.
More time to mingle ? Does Trump have that much time ? Wish IK all the best and make best use of the time spent with Trump.
The outcomes from these meetings would be mutually useful for both countries.
Let's have a fruitful meeting. Best of luck PM khan
A historic meeting between two unpredictable personalities with unprintable results depending very much on the mood and environment of this one to one meeting. Best wishes for the best outcome of this long awaited meeting which may prove to be an ice breaker to an existing frigid relationship and open up a new chapter of cooperation and friendship between both the nations.
@Unclefunky, Big package ???????
Good Luck...ik
Best wishes PM IK. May you succeed in your efforts to take Pakistan at top of your agendas.
@SkyHawk, that's why no one from US Govt. received him at the airport
@Hwh, He travelled on Qatar Airways(commercial flight)instead of traveling on a private plane. That's why there was no official reception.It was by his own choice .Let's see how he is received in the white house
Talk about kashmir. Trust me, always works for Pakistan.
Do more!!
@SkyHawk, Not true, everyone outside Pakistan regards PM Khan an unelected establishment stooge.
Both leaders are eager to do better for their respective countries and, let's hope their is better understanding and cooperation from both sides to maintain peace in the Afghanistan and in the region. Good luck, PM Imran Khan, vast majority of public is behind you and will support you all the way.
Watch on youtube the protocol he received. He had protocol
Wait for the statement about diplomatic victory.
@Just Saying,
I would take this seriously except you're 'Just Saying'.
Nothing will come out.. trump is businessman who dont give anything free and other one is player who cant give assurance of investment...
I hope this is not repetition of "do more".
Best of luck Imran.
@Hwh, Because he is more interested in meeting Pakistani ‘s first .
9 pm PST (12 pm EST) means no television channel will be carrying it. Looks like a low key affair
Start spin doctoring till official white House announcement, if any.
Guys believe me, it's really really bad only Pakistanis are there to cheer him. I know India Pakistan might have huge differences, but the treatment with Imran is way below the belt.
All those indicted and are in jail their properties and bank accounts must be seized immediately. The properties must be auctioned to the highest bidders and the proceeds be deposited in national treasury,
There is no need to drag on and on if the only objective is to retrieve the looter and defrauded tax money of this country. Thanks
@SkyHawk, Thats why a special joint session of US Congress is being held and Imran Khan will address it. Let us see what he says.
It is better to know that the Trump administration's genuine expectation "for CONCRETE cooperation from Pakistan to advance Afghanistan peace" is to be taken seriously.
@M. Saeed, Why? Is there no peace?! Why go there when others have gone too?!
The two, Trump and Khan started off as anti-establishment, when they sensed defeat they made compromises (u-turns) for personal ambition. On the one hand, Trump is being steered by the neocons into war and on the other hand Khan is being steered by the miltablishment into restoring Pakistan as America's front line dog in its fights. Nothing good can come out of this "business as usual" other than tragedy for the people of Pakistan and dishonor and disgrace for Khan
I am interested in outcome not the welcome
We should not focus on state protocol for pm imran Khan arriving in the usa but what transpires in the talks at the White House. Hopefully the usa will be accommodating and viseversa.
30,000 is no small number
He representing Pakistan not PTI. Someone have to tell American Desi. People mentality never change I remember people used to bring PPP flags during Bhuttos visits.
Mashallah
Pakistan has a real sincere leader who can take the country out of mess created by PML-N and PPP.
Humanity will prevail. Pakistan and US needs trade together and no more wars US, like Mr Khan said and we want peace in Afghanistan and the world.
I am not sure much will be achieved in this meeting or not but one thing is for sure that Pak will be respected after Trump meet IK.
Do more, no more. Thank you President Trump for hosting PM IK.
In a long time I feel proud of my prime minister being on a foreign visit. No Parchi to dictate from and genuine personality.
Imran Khan is an honest and dedicated leader. Surely results will be positive.
This is called protocol. Wonderful Imran Khan Zindabad True Patriotic. Selected by People of Pakistan.
@Hwh, no one from us govt came to receive modi at jfk either...
Total faith in IK he will lead his people to a great future.
Trump needs to get his troops out, at least begin towards that end before the Presidential campaign begins in earnest before 2020. Unless PM of Pakistan is able to assure him of that the meeting is unlikely to produce anything spectacular.
@Ahmed, If Pakistan can not offer more. why would US offer up Tax payers monies? US treasury is not his personal checking account?
Trump didnt assert authority over IK in handshake. Modi had to hug Trump to get out of it.
it would be proved a tremendous meeting between khan and trump .
Both countries need each other for their own interests and now are on the table to talk about them. Good for both of them.
Good news. Good relationship with the United States should be Pakistan's top priority.
@desi dimag, That address at the Capital One arena in Washington was meant only for Pakistanis. If you look at the speech, it was delivered in Urdu. … and it was a massive success.
@SkyHawk, For the wrong reasons so far though!
Best wishes for PMIK..
@SkyHawk, yes. It was quite obvious when qureshi received him at airport..
@Jo, There was no state protocol, because this was not a, state visit. It was termed a 'working' visit imran Khan doesn't give two hoots about protocol, .
US-Pakistan friendship is a way to go, trade, education and people to people contacts will resume this stalled friendship.
Well, this meeting has turned out badly....for pmln and ppp. Will be interesting to see how they negatively spin this, or maybe they will be patriotic for a change?
If POTUS tweets tomorrow something opposite, don't get surprised.
Fruitless visit to get more orders from old master.
@psp-indian, were you there in White House!
Its indeed a great visit and this will bring lot of investment, peace and glory to the region
@SkyHawk, That's a bit of a stretch.
Seems much better, wait for results.
The body language of both leaders indicate that they had frank and constructive discussion on many issues including Afghanistan, Kasmir and having peace and stability in the region. The message is: war is NOT the answer, only positive dialogues is the solution to resolve various financial, political and social issues.
Best wishes for Pakistan, America and entire region. We shall hope for good.
Imran did us proud today!
@Hwh, if you are that concerned, you should have gone to receive him from the airport.
@desi dimag, And that is why many Indians are watching on tv.
@Prateik, He never did it before coming to Power.
The very first thing I noticed was Imran Khan's body language, he was relaxed, he looked confident, I have not seen that type of confidence in at least 10 years from our leaders. Best part, he spoke fluent English, communicated very well,and didn't need a perchi (Note) to express himself. And above all, Trump knows that he cannot force Imran Khan into anything, Imran Khan is a proud Pakistani, he will not bow. he will not take orders. I was specially happy to hear about the trade, that would be a tremendous help in Pakistan's business community and revenue generation
Good to see our PM composed, articulate and not fumbling around reading from scraps of paper given to him ...... what actually will be achieved we will come to know later but the initial impression was positive.....and that's good.
As Pakistani American , Our hearts always with Pakistan and always beats high when we see some one taking the relation into right direction.....We wish a very successful future of Pakistan
Trump wants his demands met on Afghanistan. That is the only and core agenda of this meeting