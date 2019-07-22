Relations with Pakistan much better today than before, says President Trump in meeting with PM Imran
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at the White House on Monday for his first one-on-one meeting with US President Donald Trump.
He was received by President Trump, who greeted him with a handshake and a pat on the arm.
The two waved to PTI supporters gathered outside the White House before heading inside for their meeting.
In televised remarks from inside the Oval Office, President Trump noted that the US is working with Pakistan to leave Afghanistan, saying that he does not want the US to be "a policeman" in the region.
"Pakistan is helping us a lot now on Afghanistan," he said, adding that relations with the country are much better now than before.
In wide-ranging remarks, he also offered to intercede to improve strained relations between Pakistan and India, and further said that aid to Islamabad could be restored depending on the kind of understanding reached between the two leaders.
To a question asking him about his own unfavourable views about Pakistan in the past, Trump said: "I don't think Pakistan respected the United States [in the past]. I don't think Pakistan respected its [the United States'] presidents. I think Pakistan could have done a tremendous amount with respect to Afghanistan: they didn't do it — another blame game because they were dealing with the wrong presidents — who knows?
"I think they could have help us a lot in the past, but it doesn't matter [now]. We have a new leader, he is going be a great leader of Pakistan. We have a sort of new leader here [...] but now I think Pakistan could have done a lot [in the past] but it choose not to just because they didn't respect US leadership," he said.
"We were paying $1.3 billion as aid for many years but the problem was that Pakistan — it was before you [PM Imran] — was not doing anything for us. They were really, I think, subversive.
"To be honest, we have a better relationship with Pakistan right now than we did when we were paying that money. But all of that can come back depending on what we work out [...] and I think at the end of this, the end of very short time, we can have a very great relationship with Pakistan.
"It is a great country, they are very great people. I have many friends from Pakistan [...] they are great people, smart, tough — they are tough, there is no question about that. They are like him [pointing to PM Imran], they are tough," said Trump.
Kashmir mediation
The US president also offered to mediate the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan. “If I can help, I would love to be a mediator,” Trump said.
"If I can do anything to help, let me know," he said, to which PM Imran said that if Trump would, he would "have the prayers of more than a billion people".
The premier said the US, being the most powerful country in the world, can play the most important role in bringing peace to the subcontinent.
"There are over a billion and quarter people in the subcontinent, they are held hostage to the issue of Kashmir, and I feel that only the most powerful state, headed by President Trump, can bring the two countries together.
"From my point, I can tell you we have tried our best, we have made all overtures to India to start a dialogue, resolve our differences through dialogue, but unfortunately we haven't made headways as yet. But I am hoping that President Trump would push this process," said Prime Minister Imran.
In response, Trump revealed that India had also asked him to mediate.
"I was with Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi two weeks ago. We talked about the subject and he actually said, 'Would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?'. I said where, he said Kashmir, because it has been going on for many, many years.
"I was surprised to know how long it has been going on. I think they would like to see it resolved, you [Pakistan] would like to see it resolve [...] and if I can help, I would love to become a mediator," said Trump.
"I have heard so much about Kashmir; it's a beautiful place."
India's Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, however, shortly after the remarks by Trump denied that any such request had been made by Modi.
Peace in Afghanistan
President Trump said that he could win the war in Afghanistan in a week, but that he doesn't want to kill millions of people and wipe Afghanistan “off the face of the earth”.
Prime Minister Imran told reporters that there was only one solution for Afghanistan and remarked that a peace deal with the Taliban was closer than it had ever been.
"This is the closest we have ever come," he said, agreeing that a military 'solution' to the Afghan war would result in a catastrophic loss of lives.
He said he hoped that in the coming days, "we will be able to urge the Taliban to talk with the Afghan government and come to a political solution", a point that was promptly appreciated by Trump — who again noted that Pakistan had helped tremendously in recent weeks.
Prime Minister Imran also highlighted Pakistan's own sacrifices in the so-called 'War on Terror', reminding Trump that Pakistan had lost 70,000 people and billions of dollars due to the conflict.
"I think Pakistan is going to do a lot [with respect to Afghanistan]. I really do. I think Pakistan is going to make a big difference," said Trump.
"I think Pakistan is going to save millions of lives in Afghanistan because I really believe they can, they have a power that other nations don't have with respect to Afghanistan and I would say, as of the moment, they are working very hard and very nicely."
Trade
President Trump also said that the US is willing to invest in Pakistan and sees great trade opportunities there. He also talked about expanding trade "10, 20 times".
Editorial: Can PM's visit help move the Pak-US relationship beyond the ‘do more plus’?
The US leader stressed that not enough opportunities had been explored between the two countries, indicating that both sides would be see more trade with each other.
In reply to a question on whether he would ever go to Pakistan, which he at one point described as a "wonderful country", Trump joked that while he had yet to be invited by PM Imran, he would "love to" visit one day.
While the two leaders spoke to the media, the senior military leadership, including Chief of Armed Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, arrived at the White House for delegation-level talks.
The premier later met First Lady Melania Trump.
Both sides then held a working lunch to discuss matters of mutual interest.
High hopes
Ahead of the meeting, US Senator Lindsey Graham, who by some accounts has been instrumental in arranging the meeting, tweeted the following:
"Great meeting with the PM of Pakistan, Imran Khan.
"In my opinion he and his government represent the best opportunity in decades to have a beneficial strategic relationship the US. This will help us secure Afghanistan and the region long-term."
"Tremendous business opportunities exist between Pakistan and the US through a free trade agreement tied to our mutual security interests," he continued in a subsequent tweet.
"It’s also our best chance in decades to reset the relationship between the US and Pakistan.
"Hoping for a great meeting between President @realDonaldTrump and PM Khan today," he concluded.
Best wishes and much success P M Khan.
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
PM Imran Khan is respected and recognised by everyone everywhere.
Khan is our pride & he won't let us down
Hopefully everything will go smoothly
Hope Khan's visit to U.S will be fruitful.
Pride of Pakistan, Imran Khan.
Hoping for postive tweet by Mr. Trump
@SkyHawk, really? Then why no one from US government was at airport to receive him?
Mind-blowing response.
Good Luck Mr. PM
@SkyHawk, PM Imran Khan is respected and recognised by everyone everywhere.
That is why only Pakistanis attended his addressing in the US.
Hope, IK does not talk about "cricket" with trump.
Hope IK speaks something sensible.
Let us hope peace gets a chance when these two meet.
22 JULY ---- A historic day for Pakistan and PM Imran Khan Niazi..
We want peace , economic prosperity , freedom of religion and better security - I hope President Trump can help or if needed direct Imran Khan towards this
Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.
The meeting would rather be cementing the mutual understanding on the core issues. The items on the agenda would be focused on the socioeconomic dynamics against our significant position in South Asia with respect to our neighborhood. Afghanistan security and peace mission will be as per agreement between the nations.
@SkyHawk, That was obvious by the grand welcome he received in USA. He broke a world record by his visit.
Hope both Leadership Talks and Meeting agenda would be focused on international peace,
Hope PMIK has done his homework before the meeting.
PM Imran Khan Niazi will go back to Pakistan after the meeting with Donald Trump.
Ok well
May peace and hope prevail between both strategic countries of the world
@SkyHawk, That is why no-one came to receive him on airport and there was no state protocol for him..
An educated person interact surely for good.
Let us hope he gets a big package.
@SkyHawk, Thats how he got grand reception while landing in US.
More time to mingle ? Does Trump have that much time ? Wish IK all the best and make best use of the time spent with Trump.
The outcomes from these meetings would be mutually useful for both countries.
Let's have a fruitful meeting. Best of luck PM khan
A historic meeting between two unpredictable personalities with unprintable results depending very much on the mood and environment of this one to one meeting. Best wishes for the best outcome of this long awaited meeting which may prove to be an ice breaker to an existing frigid relationship and open up a new chapter of cooperation and friendship between both the nations.
@Unclefunky, Big package ???????
Good Luck...ik
Best wishes PM IK. May you succeed in your efforts to take Pakistan at top of your agendas.
@SkyHawk, that's why no one from US Govt. received him at the airport
@Hwh, He travelled on Qatar Airways(commercial flight)instead of traveling on a private plane. That's why there was no official reception.It was by his own choice .Let's see how he is received in the white house
Talk about kashmir. Trust me, always works for Pakistan.
Do more!!
@SkyHawk, Not true, everyone outside Pakistan regards PM Khan an unelected establishment stooge.
Both leaders are eager to do better for their respective countries and, let's hope their is better understanding and cooperation from both sides to maintain peace in the Afghanistan and in the region. Good luck, PM Imran Khan, vast majority of public is behind you and will support you all the way.
Watch on youtube the protocol he received. He had protocol
Wait for the statement about diplomatic victory.
@Just Saying,
I would take this seriously except you're 'Just Saying'.
Nothing will come out.. trump is businessman who dont give anything free and other one is player who cant give assurance of investment...
I hope this is not repetition of "do more".
Best of luck Imran.
@Hwh, Because he is more interested in meeting Pakistani ‘s first .
9 pm PST (12 pm EST) means no television channel will be carrying it. Looks like a low key affair
Start spin doctoring till official white House announcement, if any.
Guys believe me, it's really really bad only Pakistanis are there to cheer him. I know India Pakistan might have huge differences, but the treatment with Imran is way below the belt.
All those indicted and are in jail their properties and bank accounts must be seized immediately. The properties must be auctioned to the highest bidders and the proceeds be deposited in national treasury,
There is no need to drag on and on if the only objective is to retrieve the looter and defrauded tax money of this country. Thanks
@SkyHawk, Thats why a special joint session of US Congress is being held and Imran Khan will address it. Let us see what he says.
It is better to know that the Trump administration's genuine expectation "for CONCRETE cooperation from Pakistan to advance Afghanistan peace" is to be taken seriously.
@M. Saeed, Why? Is there no peace?! Why go there when others have gone too?!
The two, Trump and Khan started off as anti-establishment, when they sensed defeat they made compromises (u-turns) for personal ambition. On the one hand, Trump is being steered by the neocons into war and on the other hand Khan is being steered by the miltablishment into restoring Pakistan as America's front line dog in its fights. Nothing good can come out of this "business as usual" other than tragedy for the people of Pakistan and dishonor and disgrace for Khan
I am interested in outcome not the welcome
We should not focus on state protocol for pm imran Khan arriving in the usa but what transpires in the talks at the White House. Hopefully the usa will be accommodating and viseversa.
30,000 is no small number
He representing Pakistan not PTI. Someone have to tell American Desi. People mentality never change I remember people used to bring PPP flags during Bhuttos visits.
Mashallah
Pakistan has a real sincere leader who can take the country out of mess created by PML-N and PPP.
Humanity will prevail. Pakistan and US needs trade together and no more wars US, like Mr Khan said and we want peace in Afghanistan and the world.
I am not sure much will be achieved in this meeting or not but one thing is for sure that Pak will be respected after Trump meet IK.
Do more, no more. Thank you President Trump for hosting PM IK.
In a long time I feel proud of my prime minister being on a foreign visit. No Parchi to dictate from and genuine personality.
Imran Khan is an honest and dedicated leader. Surely results will be positive.
This is called protocol. Wonderful Imran Khan Zindabad True Patriotic. Selected by People of Pakistan.
@Hwh, no one from us govt came to receive modi at jfk either...
Total faith in IK he will lead his people to a great future.
Trump needs to get his troops out, at least begin towards that end before the Presidential campaign begins in earnest before 2020. Unless PM of Pakistan is able to assure him of that the meeting is unlikely to produce anything spectacular.
@Ahmed, If Pakistan can not offer more. why would US offer up Tax payers monies? US treasury is not his personal checking account?
Trump didnt assert authority over IK in handshake. Modi had to hug Trump to get out of it.
it would be proved a tremendous meeting between khan and trump .
Both countries need each other for their own interests and now are on the table to talk about them. Good for both of them.
Good news. Good relationship with the United States should be Pakistan's top priority.
@desi dimag, That address at the Capital One arena in Washington was meant only for Pakistanis. If you look at the speech, it was delivered in Urdu. … and it was a massive success.
@SkyHawk, For the wrong reasons so far though!
Best wishes for PMIK..
@SkyHawk, yes. It was quite obvious when qureshi received him at airport..
@Jo, There was no state protocol, because this was not a, state visit. It was termed a 'working' visit imran Khan doesn't give two hoots about protocol, .
US-Pakistan friendship is a way to go, trade, education and people to people contacts will resume this stalled friendship.
Well, this meeting has turned out badly....for pmln and ppp. Will be interesting to see how they negatively spin this, or maybe they will be patriotic for a change?
If POTUS tweets tomorrow something opposite, don't get surprised.
Fruitless visit to get more orders from old master.
@psp-indian, were you there in White House!
Its indeed a great visit and this will bring lot of investment, peace and glory to the region
@SkyHawk, That's a bit of a stretch.
Seems much better, wait for results.
The body language of both leaders indicate that they had frank and constructive discussion on many issues including Afghanistan, Kasmir and having peace and stability in the region. The message is: war is NOT the answer, only positive dialogues is the solution to resolve various financial, political and social issues.
Best wishes for Pakistan, America and entire region. We shall hope for good.
@Hwh, they are not considering mr khan as an important guest of US
Trump said - US can be mediate between India and Pak for Khasmir issue...!!! Story closed now. Thank you IK for this achievement. This is what India wanted. This is what Modi-2 wanted..!
@psp-indian, you must be thinking of modi, he tends to sell out to the higher bidder.
Interesting that he said on air that Modi asked him to mediate and resolve Kashmir issue. Modi has finally realized that. Good for both the countries and let Kashmiris decide independently what do they want to do.
Imran did us proud today!
@Hwh, if you are that concerned, you should have gone to receive him from the airport.
@desi dimag, And that is why many Indians are watching on tv.
@psp-indian, the moral of the story is Pakistan in and India out and king khan recognised by the world including trump who dare not say do more to king khan
@Just Saying, a lot of rubbish....
@Nitinshekhar, well Trump did say he is willing to help with resolving the Kashmir issue. So its a start.
@Shaan ,
Y This comment by Dr.trump will come b4 IK lands in islamabad
Excellent to see PM IK and Trump having a cordial meeting. The fact is Pakistan must deal with its own problems first and if Trump can help with that, all well and good. Pakistan should not get involved in American politics and instead focus on its own problems.
Best of luck IK - lets hope this partnership materialises further and both sides benefit.
@Rashid Khan the Afghan, Look whose talking. Don't be ungrateful buddy.
Exactly opposite. The action is louder and clear. News is for domestic consumption.
Till yesterday Pakistani readers had nothing but scorn for America and Trump. Today the tunes are different. What ever let's hope there will be some good outcome for Pakistan and the region. Also I sincerely hope that philosophy Pakistan on foreign relations, ASSET management will change for good. Let's also hope that civilian government dictates foreign policy.
Let's give USA one more chance! But we know the outcome.
Trump mediator for Kashmir, things wont find solutions only will get complicated.
Finally we have a President, that we all can be proud off. Long Live Pakistan and Long Live Imran Khan. Those days of " DO More " are gone, and now it's all about you scratch my back and I will scratch your's.
India isolate complete flop. Pakistan will have now investor from US. Trump stop trade with India while open with Pakistan. Pakistan will have great economy. Inshallah
PMIK is the world's best leader!
@Hwh, o' buddy who cares. One day they will come but we are proud of our PM and our country. We did no loose anything if they did not show up at the airport.
Soooo... when is the first mediation meeting on Kashmir, scheduled between Pakistan, India and Donald Trump?
Since Imran Khan is an honest person,he will surely deliver.Our prayers for him and Pakistan.
@M. Emad, what kind of statement is this?
@psp-indian, sour grapes!
@Imtiaz Ali Khan, absolutely right. Only thing we should ignore is the eastern border.
@Hwh, - Why have you lost your sleep? IK is there, met Donald Trump, greeted him with a firm handshake , no foolish embrace.A trade mark of Modi
It is clear from the conversation (as reportedabove)..... quivering India agrees that Kashmir will be Pakistan!
To all the Indians leaving sarcastic comments on a Pakistani website: two words for you. Devyani Khobragade. Educate yourself about how the US has treated Indian diplomats.
Trump will mediate Pak to give Azad kashmir to India
Imran Khan's master googlies that made Donald Trump say:
@Prateik, He never did it before coming to Power.
The very first thing I noticed was Imran Khan's body language, he was relaxed, he looked confident, I have not seen that type of confidence in at least 10 years from our leaders. Best part, he spoke fluent English, communicated very well,and didn't need a perchi (Note) to express himself. And above all, Trump knows that he cannot force Imran Khan into anything, Imran Khan is a proud Pakistani, he will not bow. he will not take orders. I was specially happy to hear about the trade, that would be a tremendous help in Pakistan's business community and revenue generation
Good to see our PM composed, articulate and not fumbling around reading from scraps of paper given to him ...... what actually will be achieved we will come to know later but the initial impression was positive.....and that's good.
As Pakistani American , Our hearts always with Pakistan and always beats high when we see some one taking the relation into right direction.....We wish a very successful future of Pakistan
Trump wants his demands met on Afghanistan. That is the only and core agenda of this meeting
@Azaan, did you count?
Great leadrs great gathering.
The meeting was a resounding success. Break TV time and tears in neighbouring country.
Melania specially wanted to meet Imran Khan and have pictures with him.
First time US president dealing with a PM who is very clean and not involved in any corruption which brings a great opportunity for better ties .Great job done by Imran Khan.
@iffi, Pakistan is not really doing so well since he became PM.
At the time when US has great reservations with trade with India, its good for Pakistan to take advantage of it to strengthen the bilateral ties with US.
@Prateik, thats not Modi we r talking about
I am amazed by the concern shown by Indian Trolls that Imran didn’t receive the protocol on his arrival. You should be more concerned about what Modi has achieved so far in bending over backwards for US. Indian H1 visa holders are still subjected to much scrutiny and not to mention, India has been elbowed out of Afghan peace process and Trump is already calling out India’s unfair trade policy with US.
Your lies are only good for Bollywood movies. Keep your chest pumping... not gonna matter
@Lahori Kid, he has taken orders. All requests will be met. Wait and watch. Army call shots in pak not PM
@Coffee,
Trump said US will invest in Pakistan and stop trade with India.
Mr. Trump noted, that the U.S. is working with Pakistan to leave Afghanistan. And that he does not the U.S. to be a Policeman in the region. Salute to Mr. Trump for his positive thinking and seeing the things in correct prospective.
Maryam Nawaz would have conducted herself with much more grace.
@Salman, Don't expect looters to change? They are out there to save their loot and their skins.
Today there aren't many Indians commenting for some reason. Very amusing.
Great job IK
At the moment, Imran Khan's visit is the talk of the town here in Houston area. Great Imran Khan.
@M. Emad, yes for sure he will come back to Pakistan. What's your Point?
@psp-indian,
Typical Indian response.... i thought you guys said we will be Isolated ???
Mr. Trump is a great visionary leader and working for the restoration of good image of USA.
A person who is sent by his people would always represent their country brilliantly as Trump had to say Pakistanis are tough like him(IK). More power to your arm PM khan.
Love u khan sahab... Our last hope...
Zero coverage by U.S. media -- not a single channel has even mentioned this meeting or trip -- not a single news website (NY Times, Washington Post, USA Today) has given any coverage to the imran khan trip.
Why is the Twitter handle of PTI being used and not of the official pakistan government?
This is NOT a PTI trip -- it is a government of pakistan trip -- it is taxpayer money that is being spent -- so why is PTI Twitter handle being used instead of official government twitter handle?
Wish the relations between the two countries are restored.
'It is a great country, they are very great people. I have many friends from Pakistan [...] they are great people, smart, tough — they are tough, there is no question about that. They are like him [pointing to PM Imran], they are tough," said Trump.'
Now Trump realized. The 27th February 2019 effect.
The US leader stressed that not enough opportunities had been explored between the two countries, indicating that both sides would be see more trade with each other.
Great, here comes a Trump tower in Karachi.
@Hwh, Read Dawn, on different protocols on visiting heads. They only go for, Heads of state, and monarchs. In Pakistan head of state is president. PM is not head of state but head of parliament.
Where is the First Lady of Pakistan? -- why did she not accompany imran khan on this official trip?
@M. Emad, PMIK has won over Trump and Melania and brought Kashmir back on the international arena.
@Amir Indian, Read Dawn on receiving heads protocol. Then comment. Your media is ignorant so learn here.
@desi dimag, That's why Trump was all praises for him and Kashmir will now be resolved.
@Nitinshekhar, And it did, Trump said he will mediate and resolve.
@J20, See the outcome then never speak again.
@Coffee, And Pakistan wants its demands on Kashmir met and both will get what they want.
Kashmir back on the table.
We have come along way since the days when Shariff sat in front of Obama while holding a crumpled piece of paper he could hardly read from.
Sorry but we took care of our own interests. We don't want your war on our doorstep. You leave, we stay.
'To a question asking him about his own unfavourable views about Pakistan in the past, Trump said: "I don't think Pakistan respected the United States [in the past]. I don't think Pakistan respected its [the United States'] presidents. I think Pakistan could have done a tremendous amount with respect to Afghanistan: they didn't do it — another blame game because they were dealing with the wrong presidents — who knows?
Khan is respected because he's a self-made man, he's not greedy, he puts his people first. He takes the PM role as a public servant rather than a monarch like our previous PMs. These qualities in him have earned him respect all over the world. If you look at it, he's in US just for the betterment of the people of Pakistan. If a man is honest and hard working, I've no doubt he succeeds.
@Unclefunky, he hasnt come here for any package unlike all pak govts show up here. He for the first time in Pak history has got higher moral grounds in EVERY department over our Trumpy politicians. THis time i think Pak will dig itself out of misery it has been put in by all the bad govts and militaries for decades. I think it will be better if they make iK prime minister for life just like Xi Jinping...
@Gordon D. Walker, do you ever reply to anyone or are you a bot?
Beautiful scenery of trump being very respectful to our lion PMIK
It is three hours since the meeting ended. No joint statement from the two protagonists yet? not even a formal meaningless one? what's going on?
Finally an intelligent and honest PM to make us proud. Well done IK.
Do as you like.
Modi has made categorical statement that he never asked US President Donald Trump to mediate on the Kashmir issue.
Once the US troops are safely gone from Afghanistan, all the promises of trade and Kashmir will be forgotten. If there is no lasting peace in Afghanistan post US pull out then Pakistan will be the usual loser. This is the opportunity for Afghanistan's warring parties to get together for a lasting peace in the whole region.
@Raj, that’s what Melania said
"We were paying $1.3 billion as aid for many years but the problem was that Pakistan — it was before you [PM Imran] — was not doing anything for us. They were really, I think, subversive."
Those are some really strong words to say in front of the prime minister of a sovereign state. The choice of the word "subversive" is very interesting. I am surprised IK let it slide and didn't respond to it.
@Just Saying, that’s why Trump met him on the steps of White House and there was no uncomfortable hugging either
Amazing to see all these Pakistanis feeling so good, congratulatory, and proud, when they don't even have the slightest inkling about any positive results from that meeting.
Trump, ""To be honest, we have a better relationship with Pakistan right now than we did when we were paying that money." that is for free. so why pay Pakistan?
@Hwh, you ponder over that while we admire our leader ik
@Nitinshekhar, yes after modi secretly asking trump to sort the kashmir issue for him.
IK superstar.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani,
My analysis of body language reveals that Trump came out on top and also shared a joint with IK.
@Neo, Bharat had the rug pulled from beneath them.
the pleasantrys are for the cameras. the real nitty gritty will be discussed behind closed doors. IK wants a solution for Afghanistan which entails a win situation primarily for the Afghans and a peaceful border between Afghanistan and Pakistan with an exit strategy for the US, this I believe what trump personally wants but his advisors such as Bolton and others have a different agenda as does the CIA. Pakistan must at all cost fence the border with all three borders, this may seem a bit drastic but we live in drastic times where the shift of power from one continent to another continent is in the making.
What a bold Body Language of our PM
@Hwh, They know you cant buy him?
All the negitive comments, IK has got just one answer "I have a 'mind over matter'policy to deal with
Mortgage is complete. Three big shots went and signed on it. There was no way out. That is the reason all three are same page.
@Hwh, US is proudy deal with individual country on the basis of interest. Pakistan is not easy to hug to get money from its soil.
Mr. Trump is Master of 'Flip-Flop'. He could say all good stuff in public, but there has to be a back door discussion of REALITY.
@Coffee,
Did you read the title TRADE ? Or you just come to comment section quickly without reading ?
why is Modi not denying the statement by Trump He will not lie
How about letting Afghans manage their own affairs?
The outcome is........"I think Pakistan is going to do a lot".
Saw the press conference. IK was totally marginalised.
So PMIK was for de escalation with India and Trump was for Afghanistan. Great meeting.
Are you sure relations are better now?
@Coffee, Did you hear what Trump said about Kashmir ?
If "relations are better" now, how bad can it get?
If one has ever noticed Trump always uses the same tactics talking to anybody and everybody.
I am not concerned that talks between Trump and Imran are successful or not. Don't know what is the criteria of successful visit. It is heartening to note that both heads of states met. Few months ago very few people have thought that discussions between two countries could be possible. US the only super power in the world. We can not afford to have strained relationship with super power or in fact with any country in the world. We are nation of 220 millions and must use our strength to bring peace and harmony in the world without compromising our interest. We should be smart enough to use our strong points to get maximum benefits for the betterment of our people. We must improve our lobby and our officials in US must improve our liasion with the people there that matters.
No coverage of this visit in US Media.
Pak should take a leap of faith and cooperate with the US. Peace and business in country are not separate. You damage one the other gets damaged as well.
I live USA
@desi dimag, were you there? When Modu was finally allowed to visit US, only Gujratus came to see him.
Today he said that, then he made the comment about talking to PM Modi couple of weeks ago where the PM of India asked him to be the mediator, total lie.
Just don’t expect peaches and cream people, it’s only a start, and that too with Trump, he could very well wake up in the middle of the night and start tweeting something totally crazy.
@shohib, Let’s talk in a week, until then, don’t hold your breath, you’ll be disappointed
What did the PM gain from the visit?
Anything that USA say and think, they want the opposite to happen....
@desi dimag, No there were some Indian too
Any concrete Achievement except lip service?
@Zak, don't count your chickens before they hatch.
India has made it clear that Trump lied on Kashmir.
Trump did all the talking, what PMIK was there for?
Hope wisdom will prevail over Pakistan to be civilized.
@indian, none of your business
Official working lunch????? What is difference between Lunch and Official working lunch?
I was expecting Imran khan to speak but it seemed his infatuation incapacitated him with the power to support emotions in words. what a difference it is when Gen Musharaf used to stand with these leaders to advocate the Case of Pakistan, and now someone the selected one.
@SkyHawk, Not in India.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, for what? Playing cricket ?
Khan at the peak of charismatic diplomacy. Proud of you IK
trump bluffs without knowing the background history. better he should shut his mouth shut
Its good what Imran is doing, but we should not trust on America, when Modi goes there they change their voice for Pakistan.