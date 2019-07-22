DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 23, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Relations with Pakistan much better today than before, says President Trump in meeting with PM Imran

Dawn.com | AFP | ReutersUpdated July 22, 2019

Email

US President Donald Trump praised Pakistan for its help in advancing peace talks in Afghanistan as he hosted Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Oval Office on July 22. — AFP
US President Donald Trump praised Pakistan for its help in advancing peace talks in Afghanistan as he hosted Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Oval Office on July 22. — AFP
US President Donald Trump greets Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House in Washington, US, July 22. — Reuters
US President Donald Trump greets Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House in Washington, US, July 22. — Reuters
Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures to a crowd of supporters outside the White House in Washington, DC as US President Donald Trump watches on. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures to a crowd of supporters outside the White House in Washington, DC as US President Donald Trump watches on. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at the White House on Monday for his first one-on-one meeting with US President Donald Trump.

He was received by President Trump, who greeted him with a handshake and a pat on the arm.

The two waved to PTI supporters gathered outside the White House before heading inside for their meeting.

In televised remarks from inside the Oval Office, President Trump noted that the US is working with Pakistan to leave Afghanistan, saying that he does not want the US to be "a policeman" in the region.

"Pakistan is helping us a lot now on Afghanistan," he said, adding that relations with the country are much better now than before.

In wide-ranging remarks, he also offered to intercede to improve strained relations between Pakistan and India, and further said that aid to Islamabad could be restored depending on the kind of understanding reached between the two leaders.

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House. — PTI Twitter
Prime Minister Imran Khan meets with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House. — PTI Twitter

To a question asking him about his own unfavourable views about Pakistan in the past, Trump said: "I don't think Pakistan respected the United States [in the past]. I don't think Pakistan respected its [the United States'] presidents. I think Pakistan could have done a tremendous amount with respect to Afghanistan: they didn't do it — another blame game because they were dealing with the wrong presidents — who knows?

"I think they could have help us a lot in the past, but it doesn't matter [now]. We have a new leader, he is going be a great leader of Pakistan. We have a sort of new leader here [...] but now I think Pakistan could have done a lot [in the past] but it choose not to just because they didn't respect US leadership," he said.

"We were paying $1.3 billion as aid for many years but the problem was that Pakistan — it was before you [PM Imran] — was not doing anything for us. They were really, I think, subversive.

"To be honest, we have a better relationship with Pakistan right now than we did when we were paying that money. But all of that can come back depending on what we work out [...] and I think at the end of this, the end of very short time, we can have a very great relationship with Pakistan.

"It is a great country, they are very great people. I have many friends from Pakistan [...] they are great people, smart, tough — they are tough, there is no question about that. They are like him [pointing to PM Imran], they are tough," said Trump.

Kashmir mediation

The US president also offered to mediate the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan. “If I can help, I would love to be a mediator,” Trump said.

"If I can do anything to help, let me know," he said, to which PM Imran said that if Trump would, he would "have the prayers of more than a billion people".

The premier said the US, being the most powerful country in the world, can play the most important role in bringing peace to the subcontinent.

"There are over a billion and quarter people in the subcontinent, they are held hostage to the issue of Kashmir, and I feel that only the most powerful state, headed by President Trump, can bring the two countries together.

"From my point, I can tell you we have tried our best, we have made all overtures to India to start a dialogue, resolve our differences through dialogue, but unfortunately we haven't made headways as yet. But I am hoping that President Trump would push this process," said Prime Minister Imran.

In response, Trump revealed that India had also asked him to mediate.

"I was with Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi two weeks ago. We talked about the subject and he actually said, 'Would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?'. I said where, he said Kashmir, because it has been going on for many, many years.

"I was surprised to know how long it has been going on. I think they would like to see it resolved, you [Pakistan] would like to see it resolve [...] and if I can help, I would love to become a mediator," said Trump.

"I have heard so much about Kashmir; it's a beautiful place."

India's Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, however, shortly after the remarks by Trump denied that any such request had been made by Modi.

Peace in Afghanistan

President Trump said that he could win the war in Afghanistan in a week, but that he doesn't want to kill millions of people and wipe Afghanistan “off the face of the earth”.

Prime Minister Imran told reporters that there was only one solution for Afghanistan and remarked that a peace deal with the Taliban was closer than it had ever been.

"This is the closest we have ever come," he said, agreeing that a military 'solution' to the Afghan war would result in a catastrophic loss of lives.

He said he hoped that in the coming days, "we will be able to urge the Taliban to talk with the Afghan government and come to a political solution", a point that was promptly appreciated by Trump — who again noted that Pakistan had helped tremendously in recent weeks.

Prime Minister Imran also highlighted Pakistan's own sacrifices in the so-called 'War on Terror', reminding Trump that Pakistan had lost 70,000 people and billions of dollars due to the conflict.

"I think Pakistan is going to do a lot [with respect to Afghanistan]. I really do. I think Pakistan is going to make a big difference," said Trump.

"I think Pakistan is going to save millions of lives in Afghanistan because I really believe they can, they have a power that other nations don't have with respect to Afghanistan and I would say, as of the moment, they are working very hard and very nicely."

Trade

President Trump also said that the US is willing to invest in Pakistan and sees great trade opportunities there. He also talked about expanding trade "10, 20 times".

Editorial: Can PM's visit help move the Pak-US relationship beyond the ‘do more plus’?

The US leader stressed that not enough opportunities had been explored between the two countries, indicating that both sides would be see more trade with each other.

In reply to a question on whether he would ever go to Pakistan, which he at one point described as a "wonderful country", Trump joked that while he had yet to be invited by PM Imran, he would "love to" visit one day.

While the two leaders spoke to the media, the senior military leadership, including Chief of Armed Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, arrived at the White House for delegation-level talks.

The premier later met First Lady Melania Trump.

Both sides then held a working lunch to discuss matters of mutual interest.

High hopes

Ahead of the meeting, US Senator Lindsey Graham, who by some accounts has been instrumental in arranging the meeting, tweeted the following:

"Great meeting with the PM of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

"In my opinion he and his government represent the best opportunity in decades to have a beneficial strategic relationship the US. This will help us secure Afghanistan and the region long-term."

"Tremendous business opportunities exist between Pakistan and the US through a free trade agreement tied to our mutual security interests," he continued in a subsequent tweet.

"It’s also our best chance in decades to reset the relationship between the US and Pakistan.

"Hoping for a great meeting between President @realDonaldTrump and PM Khan today," he concluded.

Pak US Ties , PM in US
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (224)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Gordon D. Walker
Jul 22, 2019 10:46am

Best wishes and much success P M Khan.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jul 22, 2019 11:03am

PM Imran Khan is respected and recognised by everyone everywhere.

Recommend 0
iffi
Jul 22, 2019 11:17am

Khan is our pride & he won't let us down

Recommend 0
Umair
Jul 22, 2019 11:18am

Hopefully everything will go smoothly

Recommend 0
Abid
Jul 22, 2019 11:29am

Hope Khan's visit to U.S will be fruitful.

Recommend 0
Israr Khan Ismailzai
Jul 22, 2019 11:43am

Pride of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

Recommend 0
shohib
Jul 22, 2019 11:48am

Hoping for postive tweet by Mr. Trump

Recommend 0
Hwh
Jul 22, 2019 11:53am

@SkyHawk, really? Then why no one from US government was at airport to receive him?

Recommend 0
Human
Jul 22, 2019 12:10pm

Mind-blowing response.

Recommend 0
rohete
Jul 22, 2019 12:11pm

Good Luck Mr. PM

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jul 22, 2019 12:16pm

@SkyHawk, PM Imran Khan is respected and recognised by everyone everywhere.

That is why only Pakistanis attended his addressing in the US.

Recommend 0
Alien1
Jul 22, 2019 12:17pm

Hope, IK does not talk about "cricket" with trump.

Recommend 0
Mian
Jul 22, 2019 12:30pm

Hope IK speaks something sensible.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 22, 2019 12:41pm

Let us hope peace gets a chance when these two meet.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jul 22, 2019 12:58pm

22 JULY ---- A historic day for Pakistan and PM Imran Khan Niazi..

Recommend 0
British Pakistani
Jul 22, 2019 01:19pm

We want peace , economic prosperity , freedom of religion and better security - I hope President Trump can help or if needed direct Imran Khan towards this

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 22, 2019 01:28pm

Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Recommend 0
Khalil abbasi
Jul 22, 2019 01:56pm

The meeting would rather be cementing the mutual understanding on the core issues. The items on the agenda would be focused on the socioeconomic dynamics against our significant position in South Asia with respect to our neighborhood. Afghanistan security and peace mission will be as per agreement between the nations.

Recommend 0
Uday
Jul 22, 2019 02:10pm

@SkyHawk, That was obvious by the grand welcome he received in USA. He broke a world record by his visit.

Recommend 0
Ayub Khan Kakar
Jul 22, 2019 02:47pm

Hope both Leadership Talks and Meeting agenda would be focused on international peace,

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jul 22, 2019 02:58pm

Hope PMIK has done his homework before the meeting.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jul 22, 2019 03:04pm

PM Imran Khan Niazi will go back to Pakistan after the meeting with Donald Trump.

Recommend 0
Waqas farooqi
Jul 22, 2019 03:10pm

Ok well

Recommend 0
Raza Abbas
Jul 22, 2019 03:14pm

May peace and hope prevail between both strategic countries of the world

Recommend 0
Jo
Jul 22, 2019 04:00pm

@SkyHawk, That is why no-one came to receive him on airport and there was no state protocol for him..

Recommend 0
M
Jul 22, 2019 04:45pm

An educated person interact surely for good.

Recommend 0
Unclefunky
Jul 22, 2019 05:08pm

Let us hope he gets a big package.

Recommend 0
Ramana Adivishnu
Jul 22, 2019 05:10pm

@SkyHawk, Thats how he got grand reception while landing in US.

Recommend 0
Subhi
Jul 22, 2019 05:14pm

More time to mingle ? Does Trump have that much time ? Wish IK all the best and make best use of the time spent with Trump.

Recommend 0
Javed Abid
Jul 22, 2019 05:29pm

The outcomes from these meetings would be mutually useful for both countries.

Recommend 0
Kalim
Jul 22, 2019 06:32pm

Let's have a fruitful meeting. Best of luck PM khan

Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Jul 22, 2019 06:38pm

A historic meeting between two unpredictable personalities with unprintable results depending very much on the mood and environment of this one to one meeting. Best wishes for the best outcome of this long awaited meeting which may prove to be an ice breaker to an existing frigid relationship and open up a new chapter of cooperation and friendship between both the nations.

Recommend 0
Raj
Jul 22, 2019 06:47pm

@Unclefunky, Big package ???????

Recommend 0
Sajad Raina
Jul 22, 2019 06:56pm

Good Luck...ik

Recommend 0
Atif Amin
Jul 22, 2019 07:00pm

Best wishes PM IK. May you succeed in your efforts to take Pakistan at top of your agendas.

Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Jul 22, 2019 07:32pm

@SkyHawk, that's why no one from US Govt. received him at the airport

Recommend 0
Sultan
Jul 22, 2019 07:33pm

@Hwh, He travelled on Qatar Airways(commercial flight)instead of traveling on a private plane. That's why there was no official reception.It was by his own choice .Let's see how he is received in the white house

Recommend 0
Nitinshekhar
Jul 22, 2019 07:49pm

Talk about kashmir. Trust me, always works for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Shaan
Jul 22, 2019 07:54pm

Do more!!

Recommend 0
Just Saying
Jul 22, 2019 08:06pm

@SkyHawk, Not true, everyone outside Pakistan regards PM Khan an unelected establishment stooge.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 22, 2019 08:07pm

Both leaders are eager to do better for their respective countries and, let's hope their is better understanding and cooperation from both sides to maintain peace in the Afghanistan and in the region. Good luck, PM Imran Khan, vast majority of public is behind you and will support you all the way.

Recommend 0
Idrees Raja
Jul 22, 2019 08:26pm

Watch on youtube the protocol he received. He had protocol

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jul 22, 2019 08:28pm

Wait for the statement about diplomatic victory.

Recommend 0
Srehman
Jul 22, 2019 08:28pm

@Just Saying,

I would take this seriously except you're 'Just Saying'.

Recommend 0
J20
Jul 22, 2019 08:33pm

Nothing will come out.. trump is businessman who dont give anything free and other one is player who cant give assurance of investment...

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jul 22, 2019 08:43pm

I hope this is not repetition of "do more".

Recommend 0
Indian
Jul 22, 2019 08:51pm

Best of luck Imran.

Recommend 0
Rosh
Jul 22, 2019 08:55pm

@Hwh, Because he is more interested in meeting Pakistani ‘s first .

Recommend 0
Aslan
Jul 22, 2019 08:57pm

9 pm PST (12 pm EST) means no television channel will be carrying it. Looks like a low key affair

Recommend 0
Omveer
Jul 22, 2019 08:58pm

Start spin doctoring till official white House announcement, if any.

Recommend 0
Sudhanshu
Jul 22, 2019 09:12pm

Guys believe me, it's really really bad only Pakistanis are there to cheer him. I know India Pakistan might have huge differences, but the treatment with Imran is way below the belt.

Recommend 0
Tufail Mirza
Jul 22, 2019 09:13pm

All those indicted and are in jail their properties and bank accounts must be seized immediately. The properties must be auctioned to the highest bidders and the proceeds be deposited in national treasury,

There is no need to drag on and on if the only objective is to retrieve the looter and defrauded tax money of this country. Thanks

Recommend 0
PakRAT
Jul 22, 2019 09:14pm

@SkyHawk, Thats why a special joint session of US Congress is being held and Imran Khan will address it. Let us see what he says.

Recommend 0
Dr. Malek Towghi (Baloch)
Jul 22, 2019 09:15pm

It is better to know that the Trump administration's genuine expectation "for CONCRETE cooperation from Pakistan to advance Afghanistan peace" is to be taken seriously.

Recommend 0
Vorshal Handa
Jul 22, 2019 09:20pm

@M. Saeed, Why? Is there no peace?! Why go there when others have gone too?!

Recommend 0
Anti-Coup
Jul 22, 2019 09:21pm

The two, Trump and Khan started off as anti-establishment, when they sensed defeat they made compromises (u-turns) for personal ambition. On the one hand, Trump is being steered by the neocons into war and on the other hand Khan is being steered by the miltablishment into restoring Pakistan as America's front line dog in its fights. Nothing good can come out of this "business as usual" other than tragedy for the people of Pakistan and dishonor and disgrace for Khan

Recommend 0
Khaleej
Jul 22, 2019 09:22pm

I am interested in outcome not the welcome

Recommend 0
Azaan
Jul 22, 2019 09:30pm

We should not focus on state protocol for pm imran Khan arriving in the usa but what transpires in the talks at the White House. Hopefully the usa will be accommodating and viseversa.

Recommend 0
Azaan
Jul 22, 2019 09:31pm

30,000 is no small number

Recommend 0
Saeeds
Jul 22, 2019 09:32pm

He representing Pakistan not PTI. Someone have to tell American Desi. People mentality never change I remember people used to bring PPP flags during Bhuttos visits.

Recommend 0
rajiv mehta
Jul 22, 2019 09:32pm

Mashallah

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jul 22, 2019 09:32pm

Pakistan has a real sincere leader who can take the country out of mess created by PML-N and PPP.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jul 22, 2019 09:34pm

Humanity will prevail. Pakistan and US needs trade together and no more wars US, like Mr Khan said and we want peace in Afghanistan and the world.

Recommend 0
N_Saq
Jul 22, 2019 09:35pm

I am not sure much will be achieved in this meeting or not but one thing is for sure that Pak will be respected after Trump meet IK.

Recommend 0
Amna Riaz
Jul 22, 2019 09:35pm

Do more, no more. Thank you President Trump for hosting PM IK.

Recommend 0
Sam
Jul 22, 2019 09:37pm

In a long time I feel proud of my prime minister being on a foreign visit. No Parchi to dictate from and genuine personality.

Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Jul 22, 2019 09:37pm

Imran Khan is an honest and dedicated leader. Surely results will be positive.

Recommend 0
Abdul, Khi
Jul 22, 2019 09:41pm

This is called protocol. Wonderful Imran Khan Zindabad True Patriotic. Selected by People of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
just_someone
Jul 22, 2019 09:43pm

@Hwh, no one from us govt came to receive modi at jfk either...

Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Jul 22, 2019 09:46pm

Total faith in IK he will lead his people to a great future.

Recommend 0
Guruji
Jul 22, 2019 09:48pm

Trump needs to get his troops out, at least begin towards that end before the Presidential campaign begins in earnest before 2020. Unless PM of Pakistan is able to assure him of that the meeting is unlikely to produce anything spectacular.

Recommend 0
Gaurav
Jul 22, 2019 09:51pm

@Ahmed, If Pakistan can not offer more. why would US offer up Tax payers monies? US treasury is not his personal checking account?

Recommend 0
Ga
Jul 22, 2019 09:54pm

Trump didnt assert authority over IK in handshake. Modi had to hug Trump to get out of it.

Recommend 0
Bilal
Jul 22, 2019 10:00pm

it would be proved a tremendous meeting between khan and trump .

Recommend 0
AMIR MUSTAFA T.O.
Jul 22, 2019 10:02pm

Both countries need each other for their own interests and now are on the table to talk about them. Good for both of them.

Recommend 0
Haque
Jul 22, 2019 10:03pm

Good news. Good relationship with the United States should be Pakistan's top priority.

Recommend 0
NR, Canada
Jul 22, 2019 10:03pm

@desi dimag, That address at the Capital One arena in Washington was meant only for Pakistanis. If you look at the speech, it was delivered in Urdu. … and it was a massive success.

Recommend 0
Rashid Khan the Afghan
Jul 22, 2019 10:04pm

@SkyHawk, For the wrong reasons so far though!

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jul 22, 2019 10:06pm

Best wishes for PMIK..

Recommend 0
Shivering khan
Jul 22, 2019 10:11pm

@SkyHawk, yes. It was quite obvious when qureshi received him at airport..

Recommend 0
Guest2019
Jul 22, 2019 10:19pm

@Jo, There was no state protocol, because this was not a, state visit. It was termed a 'working' visit imran Khan doesn't give two hoots about protocol, .

Recommend 0
Hope786
Jul 22, 2019 10:20pm

US-Pakistan friendship is a way to go, trade, education and people to people contacts will resume this stalled friendship.

Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 22, 2019 10:30pm

Well, this meeting has turned out badly....for pmln and ppp. Will be interesting to see how they negatively spin this, or maybe they will be patriotic for a change?

Recommend 0
ABCD
Jul 22, 2019 10:31pm

If POTUS tweets tomorrow something opposite, don't get surprised.

Recommend 0
psp-indian
Jul 22, 2019 10:31pm

Fruitless visit to get more orders from old master.

Recommend 0
Jamal Soomro, Karachi
Jul 22, 2019 10:39pm

@psp-indian, were you there in White House!

Recommend 0
majid khan
Jul 22, 2019 10:41pm

Its indeed a great visit and this will bring lot of investment, peace and glory to the region

Recommend 0
Sri
Jul 22, 2019 10:41pm

@SkyHawk, That's a bit of a stretch.

Recommend 0
Peace loving
Jul 22, 2019 10:42pm

Seems much better, wait for results.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 22, 2019 10:43pm

The body language of both leaders indicate that they had frank and constructive discussion on many issues including Afghanistan, Kasmir and having peace and stability in the region. The message is: war is NOT the answer, only positive dialogues is the solution to resolve various financial, political and social issues.

Recommend 0
Ahmad
Jul 22, 2019 10:52pm

Best wishes for Pakistan, America and entire region. We shall hope for good.

Recommend 0
mohan
Jul 22, 2019 10:59pm

@Hwh, they are not considering mr khan as an important guest of US

Recommend 0
Rajesh
Jul 22, 2019 11:04pm

Trump said - US can be mediate between India and Pak for Khasmir issue...!!! Story closed now. Thank you IK for this achievement. This is what India wanted. This is what Modi-2 wanted..!

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jul 22, 2019 11:05pm

@psp-indian, you must be thinking of modi, he tends to sell out to the higher bidder.

Recommend 0
Sane One
Jul 22, 2019 11:05pm

Interesting that he said on air that Modi asked him to mediate and resolve Kashmir issue. Modi has finally realized that. Good for both the countries and let Kashmiris decide independently what do they want to do.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Jul 22, 2019 11:12pm

Imran did us proud today!

Recommend 0
Jimmy
Jul 22, 2019 11:14pm

@Hwh, if you are that concerned, you should have gone to receive him from the airport.

Recommend 0
Neo
Jul 22, 2019 11:19pm

@desi dimag, And that is why many Indians are watching on tv.

Recommend 0
Patriotic Pakistani
Jul 22, 2019 11:25pm

@psp-indian, the moral of the story is Pakistan in and India out and king khan recognised by the world including trump who dare not say do more to king khan

Recommend 0
sid
Jul 22, 2019 11:27pm

@Just Saying, a lot of rubbish....

Recommend 0
Dhimpsoo
Jul 22, 2019 11:28pm

@Nitinshekhar, well Trump did say he is willing to help with resolving the Kashmir issue. So its a start.

Recommend 0
Shivaprakash
Jul 22, 2019 11:29pm

@Shaan ,
Y This comment by Dr.trump will come b4 IK lands in islamabad

Recommend 0
sid
Jul 22, 2019 11:29pm

Excellent to see PM IK and Trump having a cordial meeting. The fact is Pakistan must deal with its own problems first and if Trump can help with that, all well and good. Pakistan should not get involved in American politics and instead focus on its own problems.

Best of luck IK - lets hope this partnership materialises further and both sides benefit.

Recommend 0
Dhimpsoo
Jul 22, 2019 11:32pm

@Rashid Khan the Afghan, Look whose talking. Don't be ungrateful buddy.

Recommend 0
Bobby Khan
Jul 22, 2019 11:33pm

Exactly opposite. The action is louder and clear. News is for domestic consumption.

Recommend 0
Ravi
Jul 22, 2019 11:33pm

Till yesterday Pakistani readers had nothing but scorn for America and Trump. Today the tunes are different. What ever let's hope there will be some good outcome for Pakistan and the region. Also I sincerely hope that philosophy Pakistan on foreign relations, ASSET management will change for good. Let's also hope that civilian government dictates foreign policy.

Recommend 0
Jamil khan
Jul 22, 2019 11:35pm

Let's give USA one more chance! But we know the outcome.

Recommend 0
Peace
Jul 22, 2019 11:37pm

Trump mediator for Kashmir, things wont find solutions only will get complicated.

Recommend 0
Aqil Siddiqi
Jul 22, 2019 11:42pm

Finally we have a President, that we all can be proud off. Long Live Pakistan and Long Live Imran Khan. Those days of " DO More " are gone, and now it's all about you scratch my back and I will scratch your's.

Recommend 0
Abdul, Khi
Jul 22, 2019 11:43pm

India isolate complete flop. Pakistan will have now investor from US. Trump stop trade with India while open with Pakistan. Pakistan will have great economy. Inshallah

Recommend 0
Anjan
Jul 22, 2019 11:46pm

PMIK is the world's best leader!

Recommend 0
cricket fan
Jul 22, 2019 11:46pm

@Hwh, o' buddy who cares. One day they will come but we are proud of our PM and our country. We did no loose anything if they did not show up at the airport.

Recommend 0
Just Curious
Jul 22, 2019 11:46pm

Soooo... when is the first mediation meeting on Kashmir, scheduled between Pakistan, India and Donald Trump?

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Jul 22, 2019 11:47pm

Since Imran Khan is an honest person,he will surely deliver.Our prayers for him and Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Anjan
Jul 22, 2019 11:48pm

@M. Emad, what kind of statement is this?

Recommend 0
AZulfi
Jul 22, 2019 11:50pm

@psp-indian, sour grapes!

Recommend 0
Anjan
Jul 22, 2019 11:52pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan, absolutely right. Only thing we should ignore is the eastern border.

Recommend 0
Fareed N
Jul 22, 2019 11:53pm

@Hwh, - Why have you lost your sleep? IK is there, met Donald Trump, greeted him with a firm handshake , no foolish embrace.A trade mark of Modi

Recommend 0
Anjan
Jul 23, 2019 12:00am

It is clear from the conversation (as reportedabove)..... quivering India agrees that Kashmir will be Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Reality Check
Jul 23, 2019 12:01am

To all the Indians leaving sarcastic comments on a Pakistani website: two words for you. Devyani Khobragade. Educate yourself about how the US has treated Indian diplomats.

Recommend 0
mannathil
Jul 23, 2019 12:04am

Trump will mediate Pak to give Azad kashmir to India

Recommend 0
Just Curious
Jul 23, 2019 12:05am

Imran Khan's master googlies that made Donald Trump say:

  • Pakistanis are smartest and hardworking people
  • US Trade with Pakistan to be 10 to 20 fold now
  • Pakistani reporters are lot better than US reporters
  • Imran Khan is the best thing that happened to Pakistan
  • Trump begged for an invitation to visit Pakistan
  • On-wards, Trump to mediate Kashmir between Pakistan and India
  • Trump is on the same page of Imran Khan for the Afghanistan situation
  • Though press is unfair to Imran Khan, the press is more unfair to Donald Trump
Recommend 0
Abid
Jul 23, 2019 12:14am

@Prateik, He never did it before coming to Power.

Recommend 0
Lahori Kid
Jul 23, 2019 12:14am

The very first thing I noticed was Imran Khan's body language, he was relaxed, he looked confident, I have not seen that type of confidence in at least 10 years from our leaders. Best part, he spoke fluent English, communicated very well,and didn't need a perchi (Note) to express himself. And above all, Trump knows that he cannot force Imran Khan into anything, Imran Khan is a proud Pakistani, he will not bow. he will not take orders. I was specially happy to hear about the trade, that would be a tremendous help in Pakistan's business community and revenue generation

Recommend 0
Parvez
Jul 23, 2019 12:23am

Good to see our PM composed, articulate and not fumbling around reading from scraps of paper given to him ...... what actually will be achieved we will come to know later but the initial impression was positive.....and that's good.

Recommend 0
imran
Jul 23, 2019 12:24am

As Pakistani American , Our hearts always with Pakistan and always beats high when we see some one taking the relation into right direction.....We wish a very successful future of Pakistan

Recommend 0
Coffee
Jul 23, 2019 12:27am

Trump wants his demands met on Afghanistan. That is the only and core agenda of this meeting

Recommend 0
Imran
Jul 23, 2019 12:37am

@Azaan, did you count?

Recommend 0
Tehseen
Jul 23, 2019 12:40am

Great leadrs great gathering.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 23, 2019 12:40am

The meeting was a resounding success. Break TV time and tears in neighbouring country.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 23, 2019 12:41am

Melania specially wanted to meet Imran Khan and have pictures with him.

Recommend 0
A Pakistani
Jul 23, 2019 12:42am

First time US president dealing with a PM who is very clean and not involved in any corruption which brings a great opportunity for better ties .Great job done by Imran Khan.

Recommend 0
Faisal
Jul 23, 2019 12:45am

@iffi, Pakistan is not really doing so well since he became PM.

Recommend 0
Shami
Jul 23, 2019 12:51am

At the time when US has great reservations with trade with India, its good for Pakistan to take advantage of it to strengthen the bilateral ties with US.

Recommend 0
MK
Jul 23, 2019 12:52am

@Prateik, thats not Modi we r talking about

Recommend 0
Syed
Jul 23, 2019 12:55am

I am amazed by the concern shown by Indian Trolls that Imran didn’t receive the protocol on his arrival. You should be more concerned about what Modi has achieved so far in bending over backwards for US. Indian H1 visa holders are still subjected to much scrutiny and not to mention, India has been elbowed out of Afghan peace process and Trump is already calling out India’s unfair trade policy with US.

Your lies are only good for Bollywood movies. Keep your chest pumping... not gonna matter

Recommend 0
Amjad Khan
Jul 23, 2019 12:56am

@Lahori Kid, he has taken orders. All requests will be met. Wait and watch. Army call shots in pak not PM

Recommend 0
Muneeb Gp
Jul 23, 2019 12:58am

@Coffee,
Trump said US will invest in Pakistan and stop trade with India.

Recommend 0
AKB
Jul 23, 2019 01:04am

Mr. Trump noted, that the U.S. is working with Pakistan to leave Afghanistan. And that he does not the U.S. to be a Policeman in the region. Salute to Mr. Trump for his positive thinking and seeing the things in correct prospective.

Recommend 0
indian
Jul 23, 2019 01:10am

Maryam Nawaz would have conducted herself with much more grace.

Recommend 0
NR, Canada
Jul 23, 2019 01:12am

@Salman, Don't expect looters to change? They are out there to save their loot and their skins.

Recommend 0
Raja Imdad Khan Chattar
Jul 23, 2019 01:13am

Today there aren't many Indians commenting for some reason. Very amusing.

Recommend 0
Asad Khan
Jul 23, 2019 01:14am

Great job IK

Recommend 0
Abdulmalick Ismail
Jul 23, 2019 01:19am

At the moment, Imran Khan's visit is the talk of the town here in Houston area. Great Imran Khan.

Recommend 0
Shami
Jul 23, 2019 01:23am

@M. Emad, yes for sure he will come back to Pakistan. What's your Point?

Recommend 0
ali
Jul 23, 2019 01:31am

@psp-indian,

Typical Indian response.... i thought you guys said we will be Isolated ???

Recommend 0
AKB
Jul 23, 2019 01:31am

Mr. Trump is a great visionary leader and working for the restoration of good image of USA.

Recommend 0
Abdur
Jul 23, 2019 01:40am

A person who is sent by his people would always represent their country brilliantly as Trump had to say Pakistanis are tough like him(IK). More power to your arm PM khan.

Recommend 0
Mazloom
Jul 23, 2019 01:44am

Love u khan sahab... Our last hope...

Recommend 0
Jubair Khan
Jul 23, 2019 02:01am

Zero coverage by U.S. media -- not a single channel has even mentioned this meeting or trip -- not a single news website (NY Times, Washington Post, USA Today) has given any coverage to the imran khan trip.

Recommend 0
Sadia Zayem
Jul 23, 2019 02:06am

Why is the Twitter handle of PTI being used and not of the official pakistan government?

This is NOT a PTI trip -- it is a government of pakistan trip -- it is taxpayer money that is being spent -- so why is PTI Twitter handle being used instead of official government twitter handle?

Recommend 0
Ayub
Jul 23, 2019 02:11am

Wish the relations between the two countries are restored.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 23, 2019 02:12am

'It is a great country, they are very great people. I have many friends from Pakistan [...] they are great people, smart, tough — they are tough, there is no question about that. They are like him [pointing to PM Imran], they are tough," said Trump.'

Now Trump realized. The 27th February 2019 effect.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 23, 2019 02:13am

The US leader stressed that not enough opportunities had been explored between the two countries, indicating that both sides would be see more trade with each other.

Great, here comes a Trump tower in Karachi.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 23, 2019 02:15am

@Hwh, Read Dawn, on different protocols on visiting heads. They only go for, Heads of state, and monarchs. In Pakistan head of state is president. PM is not head of state but head of parliament.

Recommend 0
Sadia Zayem
Jul 23, 2019 02:16am

Where is the First Lady of Pakistan? -- why did she not accompany imran khan on this official trip?

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 23, 2019 02:17am

@M. Emad, PMIK has won over Trump and Melania and brought Kashmir back on the international arena.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 23, 2019 02:18am

@Amir Indian, Read Dawn on receiving heads protocol. Then comment. Your media is ignorant so learn here.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 23, 2019 02:18am

@desi dimag, That's why Trump was all praises for him and Kashmir will now be resolved.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 23, 2019 02:19am

@Nitinshekhar, And it did, Trump said he will mediate and resolve.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 23, 2019 02:20am

@J20, See the outcome then never speak again.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 23, 2019 02:21am

@Coffee, And Pakistan wants its demands on Kashmir met and both will get what they want.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 23, 2019 02:21am

Kashmir back on the table.

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jul 23, 2019 02:24am

We have come along way since the days when Shariff sat in front of Obama while holding a crumpled piece of paper he could hardly read from.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 23, 2019 02:25am

Sorry but we took care of our own interests. We don't want your war on our doorstep. You leave, we stay.

'To a question asking him about his own unfavourable views about Pakistan in the past, Trump said: "I don't think Pakistan respected the United States [in the past]. I don't think Pakistan respected its [the United States'] presidents. I think Pakistan could have done a tremendous amount with respect to Afghanistan: they didn't do it — another blame game because they were dealing with the wrong presidents — who knows?

Recommend 0
Shahzad
Jul 23, 2019 02:36am

Khan is respected because he's a self-made man, he's not greedy, he puts his people first. He takes the PM role as a public servant rather than a monarch like our previous PMs. These qualities in him have earned him respect all over the world. If you look at it, he's in US just for the betterment of the people of Pakistan. If a man is honest and hard working, I've no doubt he succeeds.

Recommend 0
bilal-atlanta
Jul 23, 2019 02:38am

@Unclefunky, he hasnt come here for any package unlike all pak govts show up here. He for the first time in Pak history has got higher moral grounds in EVERY department over our Trumpy politicians. THis time i think Pak will dig itself out of misery it has been put in by all the bad govts and militaries for decades. I think it will be better if they make iK prime minister for life just like Xi Jinping...

Recommend 0
jack
Jul 23, 2019 02:43am

@Gordon D. Walker, do you ever reply to anyone or are you a bot?

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Jul 23, 2019 02:46am

Beautiful scenery of trump being very respectful to our lion PMIK

Recommend 0
Vijay B.
Jul 23, 2019 02:49am

It is three hours since the meeting ended. No joint statement from the two protagonists yet? not even a formal meaningless one? what's going on?

Recommend 0
Onlooker
Jul 23, 2019 02:50am

Finally an intelligent and honest PM to make us proud. Well done IK.

Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 23, 2019 02:53am

Do as you like.

Modi has made categorical statement that he never asked US President Donald Trump to mediate on the Kashmir issue.

Recommend 0
Shahid khawaja
Jul 23, 2019 02:58am

Once the US troops are safely gone from Afghanistan, all the promises of trade and Kashmir will be forgotten. If there is no lasting peace in Afghanistan post US pull out then Pakistan will be the usual loser. This is the opportunity for Afghanistan's warring parties to get together for a lasting peace in the whole region.

Recommend 0
Sikandar
Jul 23, 2019 03:03am

@Raj, that’s what Melania said

Recommend 0
Kris
Jul 23, 2019 03:05am

"We were paying $1.3 billion as aid for many years but the problem was that Pakistan — it was before you [PM Imran] — was not doing anything for us. They were really, I think, subversive."

Those are some really strong words to say in front of the prime minister of a sovereign state. The choice of the word "subversive" is very interesting. I am surprised IK let it slide and didn't respond to it.

Recommend 0
Sikandar
Jul 23, 2019 03:07am

@Just Saying, that’s why Trump met him on the steps of White House and there was no uncomfortable hugging either

Recommend 0
Vijay B.
Jul 23, 2019 03:07am

Amazing to see all these Pakistanis feeling so good, congratulatory, and proud, when they don't even have the slightest inkling about any positive results from that meeting.

Recommend 0
zia
Jul 23, 2019 03:21am

Trump, ""To be honest, we have a better relationship with Pakistan right now than we did when we were paying that money." that is for free. so why pay Pakistan?

Recommend 0
munsaf
Jul 23, 2019 03:24am

@Hwh, you ponder over that while we admire our leader ik

Recommend 0
munsaf
Jul 23, 2019 03:27am

@Nitinshekhar, yes after modi secretly asking trump to sort the kashmir issue for him.

Recommend 0
aisha
Jul 23, 2019 03:43am

IK superstar.

Recommend 0
Dr. Doctor
Jul 23, 2019 04:09am

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani,

My analysis of body language reveals that Trump came out on top and also shared a joint with IK.

Recommend 0
Junaid Imran Mahmood
Jul 23, 2019 04:10am

@Neo, Bharat had the rug pulled from beneath them.

Recommend 0
hussain
Jul 23, 2019 04:30am

the pleasantrys are for the cameras. the real nitty gritty will be discussed behind closed doors. IK wants a solution for Afghanistan which entails a win situation primarily for the Afghans and a peaceful border between Afghanistan and Pakistan with an exit strategy for the US, this I believe what trump personally wants but his advisors such as Bolton and others have a different agenda as does the CIA. Pakistan must at all cost fence the border with all three borders, this may seem a bit drastic but we live in drastic times where the shift of power from one continent to another continent is in the making.

Recommend 0
Imran Khan
Jul 23, 2019 04:34am

What a bold Body Language of our PM

Recommend 0
Imran Khan
Jul 23, 2019 04:36am

@Hwh, They know you cant buy him?

Recommend 0
Aussie
Jul 23, 2019 04:41am

All the negitive comments, IK has got just one answer "I have a 'mind over matter'policy to deal with

Recommend 0
Javed
Jul 23, 2019 04:41am

Mortgage is complete. Three big shots went and signed on it. There was no way out. That is the reason all three are same page.

Recommend 0
M
Jul 23, 2019 04:42am

@Hwh, US is proudy deal with individual country on the basis of interest. Pakistan is not easy to hug to get money from its soil.

Recommend 0
Thomas
Jul 23, 2019 04:59am

Mr. Trump is Master of 'Flip-Flop'. He could say all good stuff in public, but there has to be a back door discussion of REALITY.

Recommend 0
Orion
Jul 23, 2019 05:00am

@Coffee,
Did you read the title TRADE ? Or you just come to comment section quickly without reading ?

Recommend 0
don
Jul 23, 2019 05:00am

why is Modi not denying the statement by Trump He will not lie

Recommend 0
Reader
Jul 23, 2019 05:14am

How about letting Afghans manage their own affairs?

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jul 23, 2019 05:49am

The outcome is........"I think Pakistan is going to do a lot".

Recommend 0
Arshad
Jul 23, 2019 06:05am

Saw the press conference. IK was totally marginalised.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jul 23, 2019 06:11am

So PMIK was for de escalation with India and Trump was for Afghanistan. Great meeting.

Recommend 0
Rajendra
Jul 23, 2019 06:19am

Are you sure relations are better now?

Recommend 0
Amer
Jul 23, 2019 06:32am

@Coffee, Did you hear what Trump said about Kashmir ?

Recommend 0
Atif
Jul 23, 2019 06:35am

If "relations are better" now, how bad can it get?

Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 23, 2019 06:36am

If one has ever noticed Trump always uses the same tactics talking to anybody and everybody.

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jul 23, 2019 06:48am

I am not concerned that talks between Trump and Imran are successful or not. Don't know what is the criteria of successful visit. It is heartening to note that both heads of states met. Few months ago very few people have thought that discussions between two countries could be possible. US the only super power in the world. We can not afford to have strained relationship with super power or in fact with any country in the world. We are nation of 220 millions and must use our strength to bring peace and harmony in the world without compromising our interest. We should be smart enough to use our strong points to get maximum benefits for the betterment of our people. We must improve our lobby and our officials in US must improve our liasion with the people there that matters.

Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jul 23, 2019 06:59am

No coverage of this visit in US Media.

Recommend 0
A
Jul 23, 2019 07:59am

Pak should take a leap of faith and cooperate with the US. Peace and business in country are not separate. You damage one the other gets damaged as well.

Recommend 0
American
Jul 23, 2019 08:04am

I live USA

Recommend 0
American
Jul 23, 2019 08:06am

@desi dimag, were you there? When Modu was finally allowed to visit US, only Gujratus came to see him.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jul 23, 2019 08:19am

Today he said that, then he made the comment about talking to PM Modi couple of weeks ago where the PM of India asked him to be the mediator, total lie.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jul 23, 2019 08:21am

Just don’t expect peaches and cream people, it’s only a start, and that too with Trump, he could very well wake up in the middle of the night and start tweeting something totally crazy.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jul 23, 2019 08:21am

@shohib, Let’s talk in a week, until then, don’t hold your breath, you’ll be disappointed

Recommend 0
Awalmir
Jul 23, 2019 08:25am

What did the PM gain from the visit?

Recommend 0
Asad
Jul 23, 2019 08:29am

Anything that USA say and think, they want the opposite to happen....

Recommend 0
faisal
Jul 23, 2019 08:30am

@desi dimag, No there were some Indian too

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jul 23, 2019 08:31am

Any concrete Achievement except lip service?

Recommend 0
Desi jat
Jul 23, 2019 08:34am

@Zak, don't count your chickens before they hatch.

Recommend 0
Mini
Jul 23, 2019 08:47am

India has made it clear that Trump lied on Kashmir.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jul 23, 2019 08:57am

Trump did all the talking, what PMIK was there for?

Recommend 0
Balwinder Singh Brar
Jul 23, 2019 08:57am

Hope wisdom will prevail over Pakistan to be civilized.

Recommend 0
Luckystar
Jul 23, 2019 09:16am

@indian, none of your business

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jul 23, 2019 09:27am

Official working lunch????? What is difference between Lunch and Official working lunch?

Recommend 0
Asad
Jul 23, 2019 09:30am

I was expecting Imran khan to speak but it seemed his infatuation incapacitated him with the power to support emotions in words. what a difference it is when Gen Musharaf used to stand with these leaders to advocate the Case of Pakistan, and now someone the selected one.

Recommend 0
mkb
Jul 23, 2019 09:50am

@SkyHawk, Not in India.

Recommend 0
mkb
Jul 23, 2019 09:54am

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, for what? Playing cricket ?

Recommend 0
Niazyi
Jul 23, 2019 09:57am

Khan at the peak of charismatic diplomacy. Proud of you IK

Recommend 0
Tariq
Jul 23, 2019 10:26am

trump bluffs without knowing the background history. better he should shut his mouth shut

Recommend 0
Sahid
Jul 23, 2019 10:59am

Its good what Imran is doing, but we should not trust on America, when Modi goes there they change their voice for Pakistan.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The Senate sideshow

The Senate sideshow

Chances are that the move to remove the Senate chairman will have little impact on the larger stage.

Editorial

July 23, 2019

Win for ex-Fata

THE first-ever provincial election in the areas comprising former Fata was a momentous occasion in the country’s...
July 23, 2019

Forex regulations

THE recent amendments to the Foreign Exchange Manual are causing some alarm among the exchange companies because ...
July 23, 2019

A bizarre case

AN ill-conceived, and frankly ridiculous, notification issued last week by the CAA was mercifully withdrawn late on...
Updated July 22, 2019

PM in Washington

Ties with the US are amongst the most tortuous — and important — bilateral relationships this country maintains.
July 22, 2019

Political consensus

THE IMF’s resident representative in Pakistan was right to put further emphasis on the importance of consensus for...
July 22, 2019

Punjab cabinet reshuffle

DESPITE nearly one year in office, it seems that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is still not independent when it...