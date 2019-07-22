DAWN.COM

Prime Minister Imran to meet US President Trump today at White House

Dawn.comUpdated July 22, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet US President Donald Trump on Monday. — File
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday will arrive at the White House and have his first one-on-one meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The US leader will accompany him on a White House tour that will give them more time “to mingle and chat”, according to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Trump, a property developer turned reality TV star, and PM Imran, World Cup-winning captain of the Pakistan cricket team, both came to office after achieving fame away from politics and the personal chemistry between the two may be decisive.

"A lot will depend on the kind of mood that President Trump and indeed Prime Minister Imran Khan find themselves in," said Farzana Sheikh, an associate fellow at the Royal Institute of International Affairs in London. "Neither of them is known to be particularly predictable."

The premier is expected to attend two sessions during his maiden visit to the White House since assuming office: a small group meeting and an extended meeting. The first meeting will be in the Oval Office and the second in the cabinet room.

Editorial: Can PM's visit help move the Pak-US relationship beyond the ‘do more plus’?

On July 23, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will call on the prime minister. Prime Minister Imran will also address a meeting at the US Institute of Peace and have lunch with newspaper editors.

Later, he will go to Capitol Hill for a meeting with the Foreign Relations Committee of the Senate and also address the bipartisan Pakistani American Caucus. So far, more than 40 lawmakers have reportedly signed up for this meeting. The premier will also meet Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi before returning home on July 23.

SkyHawk
Jul 22, 2019 11:03am

PM Imran Khan is respected and recognised by everyone everywhere.

Abid
Jul 22, 2019 11:29am

Hope Khan's visit to U.S will be fruitful.

Mian
Jul 22, 2019 12:30pm

Hope IK speaks something sensible.

