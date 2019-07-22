Prime Minister Imran Khan, US President Donald Trump commence first meeting at White House
Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at the White House shortly after 12pm local time for his first one-on-one meeting with US President Donald Trump.
He was received by President Trump, who greeted him with a handshake and a pat on the arm.
The two waved to PTI supporters gathered outside the White House before heading inside for their meeting.
In televised remarks from inside the Oval Office, President Trump noted that the US is working with Pakistan to leave Afghanistan, and does not want the US to be policeman in the region.
"Pakistan is helping us a lot now on Afghanistan," he said.
He also offered to intercede to improve strained relations between Pakistan and India, and further said that aid to Islamabad could be restored depending on the kind of understanding reached between the two leaders.
Prime Minister Imran said he hoped that in the coming days, "we will be able to urge the Taliban to talk".
High hopes
Ahead of the meeting, US Senator Lindsey Graham, who by some accounts has been instrumental in arranging the meeting, tweeted the following:
"Great meeting with the PM of Pakistan, Imran Khan.
"In my opinion he and his government represent the best opportunity in decades to have a beneficial strategic relationship the US. This will help us secure Afghanistan and the region long-term."
"Tremendous business opportunities exist between Pakistan and the US through a free trade agreement tied to our mutual security interests," he continued in a subsequent tweet.
"It’s also our best chance in decades to reset the relationship between the US and Pakistan.
"Hoping for a great meeting between President @realDonaldTrump and PM Khan today," he concluded.
Editorial: Can PM's visit help move the Pak-US relationship beyond the ‘do more plus’?
Agenda of the meeting
In his first visit to the White House since assuming office, Prime Minister Imran can expect to hear demands from Trump, who in the past has accused Pakistan of lying and being duplicitous.
On his end, Prime Minister Imran hopes to make a forceful case for Pakistan's interests. Addressing a rally in Washington DC yesterday, he had said: "I have never bowed before anyone, and I will never let my nation bow either."
The US president's calendar indicates Prime Minister Imran's arrival to the White House at 12pm local time, with a bilateral meeting slated to begin at 12.05pm and run to 12.50pm in the Oval Office.
It will be followed by an extended bilateral working lunch from 12.50pm to 2.15pm in the White House's Cabinet Room, after which Prime Minister Imran will be seen off by the US president.
The goal of the visit, according to a senior Trump administration official, is "to press for concrete cooperation from Pakistan to advance the Afghanistan peace process."
Priority areas
The Trump administration also wants to encourage Pakistan to "deepen and sustain its recent effort to crack down on militants and terrorists within its territory", the official said on condition of anonymity.
“We are concerned about the links between these groups and Pakistan's intelligence services and military,” the administration official said, referring to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Haqqani network. Pakistan denies providing support to militant groups and argues that, in fact, it has sustained huge losses in terms of lives and money as it fights extremism.
“One of the big storylines going into the Trump-Khan meeting is the sharp disconnect in expectations,” said Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Program at The Wilson Center.
“Pakistan wants to use the meeting as an opportunity to reset and broaden the relationship. The US has a more narrowly defined goal of securing more assistance from Pakistan for the Afghanistan peace process,” said Kugelman.
Mercurial leaders
Trump, a property developer turned reality TV star, and PM Imran, World Cup-winning captain of the Pakistan cricket team, both came to office after achieving fame away from politics and the personal chemistry between the two may be decisive.
"A lot will depend on the kind of mood that President Trump and indeed Prime Minister Imran Khan find themselves in," said Farzana Sheikh, an associate fellow at the Royal Institute of International Affairs in London. "Neither of them is known to be particularly predictable."
Other events
On July 23, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will call on the prime minister. Prime Minister Imran will also address a meeting at the US Institute of Peace and have lunch with newspaper editors.
Later, he will go to Capitol Hill for a meeting with the Foreign Relations Committee of the Senate and also address the bipartisan Pakistani American Caucus. So far, more than 40 lawmakers have reportedly signed up for this meeting. The premier will also meet Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi before returning home on July 23.
Comments (58)
Best wishes and much success P M Khan.
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
PM Imran Khan is respected and recognised by everyone everywhere.
Khan is our pride & he won't let us down
Hopefully everything will go smoothly
Hope Khan's visit to U.S will be fruitful.
Pride of Pakistan, Imran Khan.
Hoping for postive tweet by Mr. Trump
@SkyHawk, really? Then why no one from US government was at airport to receive him?
Mind-blowing response.
Good Luck Mr. PM
@SkyHawk, PM Imran Khan is respected and recognised by everyone everywhere.
That is why only Pakistanis attended his addressing in the US.
Hope, IK does not talk about "cricket" with trump.
Hope IK speaks something sensible.
Let us hope peace gets a chance when these two meet.
22 JULY ---- A historic day for Pakistan and PM Imran Khan Niazi..
We want peace , economic prosperity , freedom of religion and better security - I hope President Trump can help or if needed direct Imran Khan towards this
Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.
The meeting would rather be cementing the mutual understanding on the core issues. The items on the agenda would be focused on the socioeconomic dynamics against our significant position in South Asia with respect to our neighborhood. Afghanistan security and peace mission will be as per agreement between the nations.
@SkyHawk, That was obvious by the grand welcome he received in USA. He broke a world record by his visit.
Hope both Leadership Talks and Meeting agenda would be focused on international peace,
Hope PMIK has done his homework before the meeting.
PM Imran Khan Niazi will go back to Pakistan after the meeting with Donald Trump.
Ok well
May peace and hope prevail between both strategic countries of the world
@SkyHawk, That is why no-one came to receive him on airport and there was no state protocol for him..
An educated person interact surely for good.
Let us hope he gets a big package.
@SkyHawk, Thats how he got grand reception while landing in US.
More time to mingle ? Does Trump have that much time ? Wish IK all the best and make best use of the time spent with Trump.
The outcomes from these meetings would be mutually useful for both countries.
Let's have a fruitful meeting. Best of luck PM khan
A historic meeting between two unpredictable personalities with unprintable results depending very much on the mood and environment of this one to one meeting. Best wishes for the best outcome of this long awaited meeting which may prove to be an ice breaker to an existing frigid relationship and open up a new chapter of cooperation and friendship between both the nations.
@Unclefunky, Big package ???????
Good Luck...ik
Best wishes PM IK. May you succeed in your efforts to take Pakistan at top of your agendas.
@SkyHawk, that's why no one from US Govt. received him at the airport
@Hwh, He travelled on Qatar Airways(commercial flight)instead of traveling on a private plane. That's why there was no official reception.It was by his own choice .Let's see how he is received in the white house
Talk about kashmir. Trust me, always works for Pakistan.
Do more!!
@SkyHawk, Not true, everyone outside Pakistan regards PM Khan an unelected establishment stooge.
Both leaders are eager to do better for their respective countries and, let's hope their is better understanding and cooperation from both sides to maintain peace in the Afghanistan and in the region. Good luck, PM Imran Khan, vast majority of public is behind you and will support you all the way.
Watch on youtube the protocol he received. He had protocol
Wait for the statement about diplomatic victory.
@Just Saying,
I would take this seriously except you're 'Just Saying'.
Nothing will come out.. trump is businessman who dont give anything free and other one is player who cant give assurance of investment...
I hope this is not repetition of "do more".
Best of luck Imran.
@Hwh, Because he is more interested in meeting Pakistani ‘s first .
9 pm PST (12 pm EST) means no television channel will be carrying it. Looks like a low key affair
Start spin doctoring till official white House announcement, if any.
Guys believe me, it's really really bad only Pakistanis are there to cheer him. I know India Pakistan might have huge differences, but the treatment with Imran is way below the belt.
All those indicted and are in jail their properties and bank accounts must be seized immediately. The properties must be auctioned to the highest bidders and the proceeds be deposited in national treasury,
There is no need to drag on and on if the only objective is to retrieve the looter and defrauded tax money of this country. Thanks
@SkyHawk, Thats why a special joint session of US Congress is being held and Imran Khan will address it. Let us see what he says.
It is better to know that the Trump administration's genuine expectation "for CONCRETE cooperation from Pakistan to advance Afghanistan peace" is to be taken seriously.
@M. Saeed, Why? Is there no peace?! Why go there when others have gone too?!
The two, Trump and Khan started off as anti-establishment, when they sensed defeat they made compromises (u-turns) for personal ambition. On the one hand, Trump is being steered by the neocons into war and on the other hand Khan is being steered by the miltablishment into restoring Pakistan as America's front line dog in its fights. Nothing good can come out of this "business as usual" other than tragedy for the people of Pakistan and dishonor and disgrace for Khan
I am interested in outcome not the welcome
Humanity will prevail. Pakistan and US needs trade together and no more wars US, like Mr Khan said and we want peace in Afghanistan and the world.