July 22, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan, US President Donald Trump commence first meeting at White House

Dawn.com | AFP | ReutersUpdated July 22, 2019

US President Donald Trump greets Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House in Washington, US, July 22, 2019. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump greets Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House in Washington, US, July 22, 2019. Photo: Reuters
President Donald Trump greets Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrives at the White House, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Washington. Photo: AP
President Donald Trump greets Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrives at the White House, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Washington. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump greets Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump greets Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House. Photo: AFP
Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures to a crowd of supporters outside the White House in Washington, DC as US President Donald Trump watches on. Photo: DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures to a crowd of supporters outside the White House in Washington, DC as US President Donald Trump watches on. Photo: DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at the White House shortly after 12pm local time for his first one-on-one meeting with US President Donald Trump.

He was received by President Trump, who greeted him with a handshake and a pat on the arm.

The two waved to PTI supporters gathered outside the White House before heading inside for their meeting.

In televised remarks from inside the Oval Office, President Trump noted that the US is working with Pakistan to leave Afghanistan, and does not want the US to be policeman in the region.

"Pakistan is helping us a lot now on Afghanistan," he said.

He also offered to intercede to improve strained relations between Pakistan and India, and further said that aid to Islamabad could be restored depending on the kind of understanding reached between the two leaders.

Prime Minister Imran said he hoped that in the coming days, "we will be able to urge the Taliban to talk".

High hopes

Ahead of the meeting, US Senator Lindsey Graham, who by some accounts has been instrumental in arranging the meeting, tweeted the following:

"Great meeting with the PM of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

"In my opinion he and his government represent the best opportunity in decades to have a beneficial strategic relationship the US. This will help us secure Afghanistan and the region long-term."

"Tremendous business opportunities exist between Pakistan and the US through a free trade agreement tied to our mutual security interests," he continued in a subsequent tweet.

"It’s also our best chance in decades to reset the relationship between the US and Pakistan.

"Hoping for a great meeting between President @realDonaldTrump and PM Khan today," he concluded.

Editorial: Can PM's visit help move the Pak-US relationship beyond the ‘do more plus’?

Agenda of the meeting

In his first visit to the White House since assuming office, Prime Minister Imran can expect to hear demands from Trump, who in the past has accused Pakistan of lying and being duplicitous.

On his end, Prime Minister Imran hopes to make a forceful case for Pakistan's interests. Addressing a rally in Washington DC yesterday, he had said: "I have never bowed before anyone, and I will never let my nation bow either."

The US president's calendar indicates Prime Minister Imran's arrival to the White House at 12pm local time, with a bilateral meeting slated to begin at 12.05pm and run to 12.50pm in the Oval Office.

It will be followed by an extended bilateral working lunch from 12.50pm to 2.15pm in the White House's Cabinet Room, after which Prime Minister Imran will be seen off by the US president.

The goal of the visit, according to a senior Trump administration official, is "to press for concrete cooperation from Pakistan to advance the Afghanistan peace process."

Priority areas

The Trump administration also wants to encourage Pakistan to "deepen and sustain its recent effort to crack down on militants and terrorists within its territory", the official said on condition of anonymity.

“We are concerned about the links between these groups and Pakistan's intelligence services and military,” the administration official said, referring to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Haqqani network. Pakistan denies providing support to militant groups and argues that, in fact, it has sustained huge losses in terms of lives and money as it fights extremism.

“One of the big storylines going into the Trump-Khan meeting is the sharp disconnect in expectations,” said Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Program at The Wilson Center.

“Pakistan wants to use the meeting as an opportunity to reset and broaden the relationship. The US has a more narrowly defined goal of securing more assistance from Pakistan for the Afghanistan peace process,” said Kugelman.

Mercurial leaders

Trump, a property developer turned reality TV star, and PM Imran, World Cup-winning captain of the Pakistan cricket team, both came to office after achieving fame away from politics and the personal chemistry between the two may be decisive.

"A lot will depend on the kind of mood that President Trump and indeed Prime Minister Imran Khan find themselves in," said Farzana Sheikh, an associate fellow at the Royal Institute of International Affairs in London. "Neither of them is known to be particularly predictable."

Other events

On July 23, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will call on the prime minister. Prime Minister Imran will also address a meeting at the US Institute of Peace and have lunch with newspaper editors.

Later, he will go to Capitol Hill for a meeting with the Foreign Relations Committee of the Senate and also address the bipartisan Pakistani American Caucus. So far, more than 40 lawmakers have reportedly signed up for this meeting. The premier will also meet Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi before returning home on July 23.

On DawnNews

Comments (58)

Gordon D. Walker
Jul 22, 2019 10:46am

Best wishes and much success P M Khan.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jul 22, 2019 11:03am

PM Imran Khan is respected and recognised by everyone everywhere.

Recommend 0
iffi
Jul 22, 2019 11:17am

Khan is our pride & he won't let us down

Recommend 0
Umair
Jul 22, 2019 11:18am

Hopefully everything will go smoothly

Recommend 0
Abid
Jul 22, 2019 11:29am

Hope Khan's visit to U.S will be fruitful.

Recommend 0
Israr Khan Ismailzai
Jul 22, 2019 11:43am

Pride of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

Recommend 0
shohib
Jul 22, 2019 11:48am

Hoping for postive tweet by Mr. Trump

Recommend 0
Hwh
Jul 22, 2019 11:53am

@SkyHawk, really? Then why no one from US government was at airport to receive him?

Recommend 0
Human
Jul 22, 2019 12:10pm

Mind-blowing response.

Recommend 0
rohete
Jul 22, 2019 12:11pm

Good Luck Mr. PM

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jul 22, 2019 12:16pm

@SkyHawk, PM Imran Khan is respected and recognised by everyone everywhere.

That is why only Pakistanis attended his addressing in the US.

Recommend 0
Alien1
Jul 22, 2019 12:17pm

Hope, IK does not talk about "cricket" with trump.

Recommend 0
Mian
Jul 22, 2019 12:30pm

Hope IK speaks something sensible.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 22, 2019 12:41pm

Let us hope peace gets a chance when these two meet.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jul 22, 2019 12:58pm

22 JULY ---- A historic day for Pakistan and PM Imran Khan Niazi..

Recommend 0
British Pakistani
Jul 22, 2019 01:19pm

We want peace , economic prosperity , freedom of religion and better security - I hope President Trump can help or if needed direct Imran Khan towards this

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 22, 2019 01:28pm

Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Recommend 0
Khalil abbasi
Jul 22, 2019 01:56pm

The meeting would rather be cementing the mutual understanding on the core issues. The items on the agenda would be focused on the socioeconomic dynamics against our significant position in South Asia with respect to our neighborhood. Afghanistan security and peace mission will be as per agreement between the nations.

Recommend 0
Uday
Jul 22, 2019 02:10pm

@SkyHawk, That was obvious by the grand welcome he received in USA. He broke a world record by his visit.

Recommend 0
Ayub Khan Kakar
Jul 22, 2019 02:47pm

Hope both Leadership Talks and Meeting agenda would be focused on international peace,

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jul 22, 2019 02:58pm

Hope PMIK has done his homework before the meeting.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jul 22, 2019 03:04pm

PM Imran Khan Niazi will go back to Pakistan after the meeting with Donald Trump.

Recommend 0
Waqas farooqi
Jul 22, 2019 03:10pm

Ok well

Recommend 0
Raza Abbas
Jul 22, 2019 03:14pm

May peace and hope prevail between both strategic countries of the world

Recommend 0
Jo
Jul 22, 2019 04:00pm

@SkyHawk, That is why no-one came to receive him on airport and there was no state protocol for him..

Recommend 0
M
Jul 22, 2019 04:45pm

An educated person interact surely for good.

Recommend 0
Unclefunky
Jul 22, 2019 05:08pm

Let us hope he gets a big package.

Recommend 0
Ramana Adivishnu
Jul 22, 2019 05:10pm

@SkyHawk, Thats how he got grand reception while landing in US.

Recommend 0
Subhi
Jul 22, 2019 05:14pm

More time to mingle ? Does Trump have that much time ? Wish IK all the best and make best use of the time spent with Trump.

Recommend 0
Javed Abid
Jul 22, 2019 05:29pm

The outcomes from these meetings would be mutually useful for both countries.

Recommend 0
Kalim
Jul 22, 2019 06:32pm

Let's have a fruitful meeting. Best of luck PM khan

Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Jul 22, 2019 06:38pm

A historic meeting between two unpredictable personalities with unprintable results depending very much on the mood and environment of this one to one meeting. Best wishes for the best outcome of this long awaited meeting which may prove to be an ice breaker to an existing frigid relationship and open up a new chapter of cooperation and friendship between both the nations.

Recommend 0
Raj
Jul 22, 2019 06:47pm

@Unclefunky, Big package ???????

Recommend 0
Sajad Raina
Jul 22, 2019 06:56pm

Good Luck...ik

Recommend 0
Atif Amin
Jul 22, 2019 07:00pm

Best wishes PM IK. May you succeed in your efforts to take Pakistan at top of your agendas.

Recommend 0
Amir Indian
Jul 22, 2019 07:32pm

@SkyHawk, that's why no one from US Govt. received him at the airport

Recommend 0
Sultan
Jul 22, 2019 07:33pm

@Hwh, He travelled on Qatar Airways(commercial flight)instead of traveling on a private plane. That's why there was no official reception.It was by his own choice .Let's see how he is received in the white house

Recommend 0
Nitinshekhar
Jul 22, 2019 07:49pm

Talk about kashmir. Trust me, always works for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Shaan
Jul 22, 2019 07:54pm

Do more!!

Recommend 0
Just Saying
Jul 22, 2019 08:06pm

@SkyHawk, Not true, everyone outside Pakistan regards PM Khan an unelected establishment stooge.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 22, 2019 08:07pm

Both leaders are eager to do better for their respective countries and, let's hope their is better understanding and cooperation from both sides to maintain peace in the Afghanistan and in the region. Good luck, PM Imran Khan, vast majority of public is behind you and will support you all the way.

Recommend 0
Idrees Raja
Jul 22, 2019 08:26pm

Watch on youtube the protocol he received. He had protocol

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jul 22, 2019 08:28pm

Wait for the statement about diplomatic victory.

Recommend 0
Srehman
Jul 22, 2019 08:28pm

@Just Saying,

I would take this seriously except you're 'Just Saying'.

Recommend 0
J20
Jul 22, 2019 08:33pm

Nothing will come out.. trump is businessman who dont give anything free and other one is player who cant give assurance of investment...

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jul 22, 2019 08:43pm

I hope this is not repetition of "do more".

Recommend 0
Indian
Jul 22, 2019 08:51pm

Best of luck Imran.

Recommend 0
Rosh
Jul 22, 2019 08:55pm

@Hwh, Because he is more interested in meeting Pakistani ‘s first .

Recommend 0
Aslan
Jul 22, 2019 08:57pm

9 pm PST (12 pm EST) means no television channel will be carrying it. Looks like a low key affair

Recommend 0
Omveer
Jul 22, 2019 08:58pm

Start spin doctoring till official white House announcement, if any.

Recommend 0
Sudhanshu
Jul 22, 2019 09:12pm

Guys believe me, it's really really bad only Pakistanis are there to cheer him. I know India Pakistan might have huge differences, but the treatment with Imran is way below the belt.

Recommend 0
Tufail Mirza
Jul 22, 2019 09:13pm

All those indicted and are in jail their properties and bank accounts must be seized immediately. The properties must be auctioned to the highest bidders and the proceeds be deposited in national treasury,

There is no need to drag on and on if the only objective is to retrieve the looter and defrauded tax money of this country. Thanks

Recommend 0
PakRAT
Jul 22, 2019 09:14pm

@SkyHawk, Thats why a special joint session of US Congress is being held and Imran Khan will address it. Let us see what he says.

Recommend 0
Dr. Malek Towghi (Baloch)
Jul 22, 2019 09:15pm

It is better to know that the Trump administration's genuine expectation "for CONCRETE cooperation from Pakistan to advance Afghanistan peace" is to be taken seriously.

Recommend 0
Vorshal Handa
Jul 22, 2019 09:20pm

@M. Saeed, Why? Is there no peace?! Why go there when others have gone too?!

Recommend 0
Anti-Coup
Jul 22, 2019 09:21pm

The two, Trump and Khan started off as anti-establishment, when they sensed defeat they made compromises (u-turns) for personal ambition. On the one hand, Trump is being steered by the neocons into war and on the other hand Khan is being steered by the miltablishment into restoring Pakistan as America's front line dog in its fights. Nothing good can come out of this "business as usual" other than tragedy for the people of Pakistan and dishonor and disgrace for Khan

Recommend 0
Khaleej
Jul 22, 2019 09:22pm

I am interested in outcome not the welcome

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jul 22, 2019 09:34pm

Humanity will prevail. Pakistan and US needs trade together and no more wars US, like Mr Khan said and we want peace in Afghanistan and the world.

Recommend 0

