DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 22, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Afghan issue tops agenda of Bajwa’s talks with US officials

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated July 22, 2019

Email

This marks the first time that the country’s top generals are accompanying the prime minister to a White House meeting. —DawnNewsTV/File
This marks the first time that the country’s top generals are accompanying the prime minister to a White House meeting. —DawnNewsTV/File

WASHINGTON: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa will interact with top US military leadership at the Pentagon during a three-day visit to Washington, the military’s media chief said.

Briefing journalists at the Pak­is­­tan Embassy, Washington, on Saturday afternoon, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor urged the media not to link the army chief’s visit with that of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

But he did say that the army chief would attend the prime minister’s meeting with US President Donald Trump on Monday. This marks the first time that the country’s top generals are accompanying the prime minister to a White House meeting with the US president.

US sources told Dawn that Gen Bajwa is expected to meet US defence secretary, the current and the newly nominated chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other senior military officials during his visit to the Pentagon.

Other military and security officials accompanying the prime minister will also have separate meetings with their counterparts. The US sources say that those meetings will focus on Pakistan’s support for the Afghan peace process and the security situations in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Recently, the United States declared a Baloch separatist group — the Balochsitan Liberation Army — a global terrorist outfit, making it a crime for all US citizens to have any dealings with this group. Pakistan has appreciated the US gesture.

Last week, Pakistan also fulfilled a long-standing US demand by arresting Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed. The US blames him for masterminding the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, which also killed American citizens, and wants him prosecuted and punished.

At the briefing, the ISPR DG underlined the need for Washington to revise its travel advisories, which portray Pakistan as an insecure place.

Maj Gen Ghafoor said the situation in Pakistan was “far better now” as the “sacrifices of [the] Pakistani nation and security forces have started yielding results”. Pakistan, he said, was so far the only state that had defeated terrorism on its soil, which was a universally acclaimed achievement.

The ISPR chief also defended the decision to fence the Pak-Afghan border, as it had improved border control and ­continued to reduce terrorism-related incidents.

Now, the security forces were focusing on Balochistan, he said, adding that the military was working with civilian authorities on restructuring and developing the areas affected by terrorism.

Published in Dawn, July 22nd, 2019

Pak Afghan Ties , Pak US Ties , Taliban Talks
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Death &amp; the delta

Death & the delta

A few weeks ago, desperate farmers undertook a true long march in Sindh.

Editorial

July 22, 2019

PM in Washington

TIES with the United States are amongst the most tortuous — and important — bilateral relationships this country...
July 22, 2019

Political consensus

THE IMF’s resident representative in Pakistan was right to put further emphasis on the importance of consensus for...
July 22, 2019

Punjab cabinet reshuffle

DESPITE nearly one year in office, it seems that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is still not independent when it...
July 21, 2019

Honouring Sana Mir

PAKISTAN women’s cricket icon and its finest ambassador Sana Mir has been named one of three representatives for...
July 21, 2019

One giant leap

HUMANS first alighted on the moon’s surface 50 years ago today — a culmination of human ingenuity and fortitude...