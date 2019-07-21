Maryam Nawaz's protest rally convoy reaches Faisalabad toll plaza

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz's convoy has reached Faisalabad toll plaza, according to the party's official Twitter account.

The PML-N leader upon her arrival in the city, took to Twitter to express her gratitude to the "ocean of people" gathered to welcome her.

Maryam had left the family residence Jati Umra in Lahore on Sunday afternoon to hold a protest rally in Faisalabad.

Talking to the media before leaving for Faisalabad, Maryam said that a "government that has to shut down [opposition] leaders, that has to arrest political workers, block rallies and roads is counting its last days".

The party's Twitter account shared a picture of Maryam, clad in a green dress with an image of her father and slogan of ‘Free Nawaz Sharif’ embossed on her kurta, ready to depart for Faisalabad.

Last week, the daughter of incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif had announced launch of protest rallies across the country from July 21 for justice for her father, rule of law and freedom of expression.

She has asked every Pakistani "who wishes to live in a free, democratic and just Pakistan" to join her campaign.

On July 7, Maryam had led a rally from Jati Umra Lahore to Mandi Bahauddin. The PML-N had alleged that the rally's coverage was blocked on some of the private news channels.

On July 12, an interview of Maryam Nawaz was "forcefully" taken off air soon after it was run.

To a question about media censorship regarding the coverage of Maryam Nawaz’s rallies, PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb had said: “Even if the Imran Khan government shuts the whole country down out of fear of her taking to the streets, she will lead huge rallies.”

“The people of Pakistan will come out for rule of law. There has been no legal and moral justification to keep Nawaz Sharif in jail after the removal of the accountability judge (Arshad Malik) for his confession that he had been ‘pressurised and blackmailed’ to convict the former premier in the Al-Azizia reference,” Aurangzeb had said.