Maryam Nawaz leaves Jati Umra for Faisalabad to hold protest rally

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Sunday afternoon left Jati Umra residence in Lahore to hold a protest rally in Faisalabad.

Talking to the media before leaving for Faisalabad, Maryam said that a "government that has to shut down [opposition] leaders, that has to arrest political workers, block rallies and roads is counting its days".

The party's Twitter account shared a picture of Maryam, clad in a green dress with an image of her father and slogan of ‘Free Nawaz Sharif’ embossed on her kurta, ready to depart for Faisalabad.

Last week, the daughter of incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif had announced launch of protest rallies across the country from July 21 for justice for her father, rule of law and freedom of expression.

She has asked every Pakistani "who wished to live in a free, democratic and just Pakistan" to join her campaign.

On July 7, Maryam had led a rally from Jati Umra Lahore to Mandi Bahauddin. The PML-N had alleged that the rally's coverage was blocked on some of the private news channels.

On July 12, an interview of Maryam Nawaz was "forcefully" taken off air soon after it was run.

To a question about media censorship regarding the coverage of Maryam Nawaz’s rallies, PML-N information secretary Marriyum Auranzeb had said: “Even if the Imran Khan government shuts the whole country out of fear of her taking to streets, she will lead huge rallies.”

“The people of Pakistan will come out for rule of law. There has been no legal and moral justification to keep Nawaz Sharif in jail after the removal of the accountability judge (Arshad Malik) for his confession that he had been ‘pressurised and blackmailed’ to convict the former premier in the Al-Azizia reference,” Auranzeb had said.