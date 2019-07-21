Cricket World Cup final umpire admits 'error'
The umpire who awarded England six runs from a freak overthrow in the last over of the World Cup final has admitted he made an "error" and should have given one run fewer, a report said on Sunday.
A throw to the stumps deflected off the bat of a diving Ben Stokes as he tried to complete a second run and raced to the boundary, with Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena awarding six.
Three balls later the scores at 50 overs were tied as England reached 241 all out replying to New Zealand's 241-8.
It took the nail-biting final to a Super Over which again was tied but England lifted the trophy by virtue of having scored more boundaries Critics, including former leading umpire Simon Taufel, said England should have been awarded five runs, not six, as the batsmen had not crossed for the second run at the moment the ball was thrown.
Former Sri Lankan Test player Dharmasena told the Sunday Times he did not have the benefit of television replays which showed the batsmen had not crossed.
"I agree that there was an error of judgement when I see it on TV replays now," Dharmasena, who was umpiring the final with South Africa's Marais Erasmus, told the local Sunday Times.
"But we did not have the luxury of TV replays at the ground and I do not regret the decision I made."
Dharmasena said he signalled six after consulting the other match officials.
"So, I did consult the leg umpire (Erasmus) through the communication system which is heard by all other umpires and the match referee," he told the newspaper.
"While they cannot check TV replays, they all confirmed that the batsmen have completed the second run. This is when I made my decision."
Taufel had told Fox Sports Australia the umpires made a "clear mistake" as the batsmen had not crossed for their second run.
But the Australian also defended the match umpires, who he said had to make a complicated judgement, and said it would be "unfair" to say the decision altered the outcome of the tournament as it was impossible to now what would have happened in the final balls had five been awarded.
Comments (6)
According to the practiced convention, 6 runs is correct.
Though, deflection of the bad is a separate controversy and only Kiwis have the heart to accept such travesty.
Based on empire's admission that he misjudged and gave six runs to England during the final match, I think ICC should take action and declare that the 2019 ODI cricket trophy be shared with New Zealand. Undoubtedly, both teams played well and deserve to be winners - share the win and trophy.
NZ didnt even deserve to win. Were beaten by Pak, Aus, Eng. Almost lost to Wi. Just one victory over a big team India. Eng were comparatively better in the tournament.
Aleena Dar would have done better :)
How is Dharmasena, the 4th umpire and match referee not able to catch or consider this during the moment... someone needed a calm head!
This umpire has made so many mistakes during the tournament and still he managed to officiate final? And now he made the final controversial as well? Who is going to take the responsibility of all this?