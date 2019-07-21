DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 21, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

6 policemen martyred in gun, bomb attack in DI Khan

Zahid Imdad | APUpdated July 21, 2019

Email

Security officials examine the site of a bombing on an entrance of a hospital in Dera Ismail Khan. ─ AP
Security officials examine the site of a bombing on an entrance of a hospital in Dera Ismail Khan. ─ AP

Nine people, including three civilians and six policemen, died in two back-to-back attacks in Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday.

According to Dl Khan District Police Officer (DPO) Salim Riaz, unidentified gunmen on four motorcycles opened fire on policemen at the Kotla Saidan checkpost in a residential area at approximately 7:45am on Sunday morning, martyring two policemen.

Following the gun attack, a suicide blast took place at the hospital where the victims were shifted, the DPO said. The bomber struck at the entrance to the hospital, martyring four policemen and three civilians who were visiting their relatives.

Inayatullah, a local forensics expert, said a female attacker set off 7 kilograms of explosives packed with nails and ball-bearings.

"The female bomber, aged around 28 years, came on foot and blew herself up, martyring two policemen and four civilians, and wounding 13 others," he said. The injured included at least eight policemen and five civilians.

About 30 others were injured in the two incidents, DPO Riaz said.

The blast damaged the emergency room, forcing it to be shut down, according to a hospital official, who said the wounded were then shifted to a military hospital. The official spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

The DPO added that according to an initial probe, the attack appeared premeditated.

The TTP claimed the attack but did not acknowledge that the bomber was a woman. According to a statement from TTP spokesperson Muhammad Khorasani, the attack was carried out in retaliation for the killing of a suspected terrorist by the Counter-Terrorism Department in DI Khan on June 23.

The TTP has launched scores of attacks going back nearly two decades, but almost all of them were carried out by men.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan strongly condemned the incident and said that they shared the grief of the victims' families.

He said that such terrorist attacks would not dampen their resolve.

"Terrorists do not have any religion," CM Khan said, adding that no religion allows attacks on innocent individuals.

KP Health Minister Hisham Inamullah Khan also condemned the incident and said that orders had been given to provide the injured with the best treatment. Emergency was declared in all nearby hospitals.

He said that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain and very soon terrorism would be defeated.

The military has carried out several major operations in recent years against the TTP and other militant groups in areas along the Pak-Afghan border. The violence has declined, but the militants still make their presence known through occasional attacks, mainly targeting security forces and religious minorities.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Kazim
Jul 21, 2019 11:05am

Inna lillahy wa inna ilaihay rajeon

Recommend 0
ExMohajirInUK
Jul 21, 2019 11:35am

RIP

Recommend 0
Dikshit
Jul 21, 2019 11:39am

There we go again.

Recommend 0
abid zaman
Jul 21, 2019 11:45am

it is unfortunate.we pray for peace and stability in our country and our province.

Recommend 0
Haryanavi_Chora
Jul 21, 2019 11:45am

R.I.P

Recommend 0
PKMKB
Jul 21, 2019 11:46am

R.I.P

Recommend 0
Zulu
Jul 21, 2019 11:55am

Inna lillahy wa inna ilaihay rajeon

Recommend 0
PKMKB
Jul 21, 2019 01:54pm

@Zulu, Inna lillahy wa inna ilaihay rajeon

I doubt anyone understand chienese here!!!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The Afghan prism

The Afghan prism

As has been oft-stated, apart from the Afghans, Pakistan has the highest stakes in securing Afghan peace.

Editorial

July 21, 2019

Honouring Sana Mir

PAKISTAN women’s cricket icon and its finest ambassador Sana Mir has been named one of three representatives for...
July 21, 2019

One giant leap

HUMANS first alighted on the moon’s surface 50 years ago today — a culmination of human ingenuity and fortitude...
July 20, 2019

Politicians in jail

THE spate of arrests targeting politicians does not bode well for the health of the political process in the ...
July 20, 2019

Low-cost housing

THE right to safe and affordable housing and shelter is fundamental to tackling poverty and improving access to ...
July 20, 2019

Sindh nurses’ protest

IN what is becoming a recurring trend, disgruntled government employees — dissatisfied with their service...