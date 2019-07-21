DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 21, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

4 policemen martyred in gun, bomb attack in DI Khan

Zahid ImdadJuly 21, 2019

Email

A photograph from the attack site at the hospital. ─ Photo by author.
A photograph from the attack site at the hospital. ─ Photo by author.

Seven people, including three civilians and four policemen, died in a gun attack targeting a checkpost in Dera Ismail Khan and a subsequent suicide blast at a hospital where the victims of the first attack were shifted.

24 others were injured in the incidents, Dl Khan District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Riaz said.

The DPO said that at approximately 7:45am on Sunday morning, unidentified gunmen on four motorcycles opened fire on policemen at the Kotla Syedan checkpost, martyring two policemen.

Following the gun attack, a suicide blast took place at the hospital where the victims were shifted, the DPO said. Three civilians were killed and two policemen were martyred in the second attack.

The DPO added that according to an initial probe, the suicide bomber allegedly appeared to be a woman and the attack seemed premeditated.

He said that 6-7 kilograms of explosive materials were used in the bomb. Police are investigating the attacks, he added.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Kazim
Jul 21, 2019 11:05am

Inna lillahy wa inna ilaihay rajeon

Recommend 0
ExMohajirInUK
Jul 21, 2019 11:35am

RIP

Recommend 0
Dikshit
Jul 21, 2019 11:39am

There we go again.

Recommend 0
abid zaman
Jul 21, 2019 11:45am

it is unfortunate.we pray for peace and stability in our country and our province.

Recommend 0
Haryanavi_Chora
Jul 21, 2019 11:45am

R.I.P

Recommend 0
PKMKB
Jul 21, 2019 11:46am

R.I.P

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The Afghan prism

The Afghan prism

As has been oft-stated, apart from the Afghans, Pakistan has the highest stakes in securing Afghan peace.

Editorial

July 21, 2019

Honouring Sana Mir

PAKISTAN women’s cricket icon and its finest ambassador Sana Mir has been named one of three representatives for...
July 21, 2019

One giant leap

HUMANS first alighted on the moon’s surface 50 years ago today — a culmination of human ingenuity and fortitude...
July 20, 2019

Politicians in jail

THE spate of arrests targeting politicians does not bode well for the health of the political process in the ...
July 20, 2019

Low-cost housing

THE right to safe and affordable housing and shelter is fundamental to tackling poverty and improving access to ...
July 20, 2019

Sindh nurses’ protest

IN what is becoming a recurring trend, disgruntled government employees — dissatisfied with their service...