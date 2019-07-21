4 policemen martyred in gun, bomb attack in DI Khan

Seven people, including three civilians and four policemen, died in a gun attack targeting a checkpost in Dera Ismail Khan and a subsequent suicide blast at a hospital where the victims of the first attack were shifted.

24 others were injured in the incidents, Dl Khan District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Riaz said.

The DPO said that at approximately 7:45am on Sunday morning, unidentified gunmen on four motorcycles opened fire on policemen at the Kotla Syedan checkpost, martyring two policemen.

Following the gun attack, a suicide blast took place at the hospital where the victims were shifted, the DPO said. Three civilians were killed and two policemen were martyred in the second attack.

The DPO added that according to an initial probe, the suicide bomber allegedly appeared to be a woman and the attack seemed premeditated.

He said that 6-7 kilograms of explosive materials were used in the bomb. Police are investigating the attacks, he added.