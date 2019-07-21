DAWN.COM

PTI move to allow presidents, governors to rejoin politics without delay

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 21, 2019

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is planning to remove the services of the president of Pakistan and the provincial governors from the Civil Service of Pakistan to allow the incumbents to join political activities soon after relinquishing their office. — AFP/File
LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is planning to remove the services of the president of Pakistan and the provincial governors from the Civil Service of Pakistan to allow the incumbents to join political activities soon after relinquishing their office.

Sources say that the federal government is considering amending the Constitution to offer mileage to the political leaders currently serving as president of the country and the governors of four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The civil servants are required to wait for two years after the end of their tenure before starting any political activity.

Federal government plans to amend Constitution

Since the PTI government at the Centre will require a two-thirds majority to amend the constitution, sources say it has begun its spadework and is seeking feedback from the respective provinces.

The first move for the amendment in this regard is being made by the Punjab cabinet.

The Punjab government had put up an agenda item, “Amendments in the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973,” for the 15th cabinet meeting held at the Chief Minister’s secretariat on Saturday.

Sources said the meeting discussed the issue and gave its consent. Since it had nothing to do with the Punjab government or the cabinet, the sources said, the federal government would be taking up the matter after ensuring two-thirds majority to get the proposed amendment through.

When contacted, Punjab Law Secretary Nazir Ahmad Gajana said the agenda item was pending and that the issue was raised in a private member bill in the Senate and National Assembly.

He said the cabinet had rejected enactment of the National Commission for Interfaith Harmony Bill, 2019.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2019

