Seminary head in Rahim Yar Khan booked for speech against PM, CTD

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Police have registered a case against the head of a seminary and a local Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) leader allegedly for delivering a speech against Prime Minister Imran Khan, his cabinet and state agencies, especially the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) before Juma prayers.

According to police, an FIR (No.693/19) has been lodged against Maulana Fazalur Rehman, administrator of a seminary – Jamia Makhzan Al Uloom, Khanpur – on Friday under section 16 of the Punjab Maintaince Of Public Order Ordinance 1960, 506-B of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and section 6 of the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act 2015.

As per the FIR, Maulana Rehman, who is also a local leader of the JUI-F, allegedly delivered a speech against Imran Khan and criticised the prime minister, questioning his religious identity.

He also criticised the CTD, accusing it of targeting the clerics.

The district police spokesperson said raids were being conducted to arrest the seminary head.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2019