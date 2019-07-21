DAWN.COM

Seminary head in Rahim Yar Khan booked for speech against PM, CTD

A CorrespondentUpdated July 21, 2019

Police have registered a case against the head of a seminary and a local Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) leader allegedly for delivering a speech against Prime Minister Imran Khan, his cabinet and state agencies, especially the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) before Juma prayers. — Reuters/File
RAHIM YAR KHAN: Police have registered a case against the head of a seminary and a local Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) leader allegedly for delivering a speech against Prime Minister Imran Khan, his cabinet and state agencies, especially the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) before Juma prayers.

According to police, an FIR (No.693/19) has been lodged against Maulana Fazalur Rehman, administrator of a seminary – Jamia Makhzan Al Uloom, Khanpur – on Friday under section 16 of the Punjab Maintaince Of Public Order Ordinance 1960, 506-B of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and section 6 of the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Act 2015.

As per the FIR, Maulana Rehman, who is also a local leader of the JUI-F, allegedly delivered a speech against Imran Khan and criticised the prime minister, questioning his religious identity.

He also criticised the CTD, accusing it of targeting the clerics.

The district police spokesperson said raids were being conducted to arrest the seminary head.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2019

Gordon D. Walker
Jul 21, 2019 09:41am

An odd demonstration of Democracy in action... Worrisome!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Mini
Jul 21, 2019 09:53am

Hunting with the hounds and running with the hares. So far successful, but the fact is now in plain sight.

