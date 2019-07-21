DAWN.COM

Soldier martyred, 4 civilians injured in 'unprovoked shelling' by Indian forces along LoC

Dawn.comJuly 21, 2019

Havaldar Manzoor Abbasi. — ISPR
Havaldar Manzoor Abbasi. — ISPR

A Pakistan Army officer was martyred and three civilians got injured on Saturday as "the Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing" and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC), the Army's media wing reported.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian Army used rockets and mortars to target the civilian population and the Army posts in Battal, Satwal, Khanjar, Nikyal and Jandrot sectors.

In response to "the ceasefire violation", the Pakistan Army effectively responded to Indian firing and targeted the posts which had initiated fire.

"During the exchange of fire, Havaldar Manzoor Abbasi embraced martyrdom while four citizens, including two young girls and a woman, got injured," read the statement.

Earlier this month, five Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and one other sustained injuries in an explosion that took place a few metres from the LoC in Chamb sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

High tensions

Tensions have been running high between India and Pakistan in the wake of a suicide attack on an Indian military convoy in Pulwama district of Indian-occupied Kashmir on February 14, which killed more than 40 paramilitary troops.

In what was the most serious military crisis in South Asia since 2008, Indian and Pakistani warplanes engaged in a dogfight on Feb 27, a day after a raid by Indian jet fighters on what New Delhi said was a militant camp in Pakistan. Islamabad denied any militant camp exists in the area and said the Indian bombs exploded on an empty hillside.

Pakistan downed an Indian plane for violating its airspace and captured its pilot after he ejected in AJK.

The tensions de-escalated after Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to release the Indian pilot as a peace gesture, and following concerted diplomatic efforts by countries including the United States, China and the UAE.

Nevertheless, ceasefire violations along the de-factor border have been occurring regularly.

Pakistan

