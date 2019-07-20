In pictures: First provincial polls in KP's tribal areas draw large numbers

Polling was held for 16 general seats of the provincial assembly.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s merged tribal districts made history as they held general elections for the first time on Saturday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had set up 1,897 polling stations across the region, previously called Fata. Of them, 554 had been declared highly sensitive and 461 sensitive.

Polling took place from 8am to 5pm with a fairly large voter participation, including women.

Zabit Khan Afridi, a college student, was among the voters who lined up outside a polling station in Khyber district near the provincial capital, Peshawar.

“I am glad to cast my first ever vote on a historic day for tribal people... I believe the fate of tribal people is changing,” Afridi said.

Voters line up outside a polling station for the first provincial elections in Jamrud. — AFP

Tribesmen seen queued up to cast their vote outside a polling station for the first provincial elections in Jamrud. — AFP

Tribesmen interact with an election official in a polling station for the first provincial elections in Jamrud. — AFP

