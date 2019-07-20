DAWN.COM

PM Imran arrives in Washington on 3-day ‘official working visit’

Dawn.comUpdated July 20, 2019

Prime Minister Khan on his way to Pakistan House. — PTI Sindh Official
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday arrived in Washington for his 3-day ‘official working visit’ to the United States on a commercial Qatar Airways flight.

He will stay at the ambassador’s residence in the city’s diplomatic enclave.

Take a look: State, official, working and private visits from Islamabad to Washington

During the premier's stopover in Doha, he was hosted by Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Imran meeting Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Albaker. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
The decision to take a commercial flight has been touted as a bid to "save taxpayer money". The government has repeatedly promised that the entire trip will cost a total $60,000 to the exchequer — significantly less than the much higher expenditures allegedly incurred by past chief executives.

COAS and ISI chief accompany PM

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and the director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) are accompanying the prime minister.

Apparently, this is the first time that the country’s top generals are accompanying a prime minister to a White House meeting with the US president.

Diplomatic sources told Dawn that Gen Bajwa would meet Defence Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan, the new chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Mark Milley and other senior officials during his visit to Pentagon.

This will be Gen Milley’s first meeting with a foreign military leader since his confirmation on Thursday by the US Senate's Armed Services Committee.

Commenting on the PM’s decision to bring top military officials to Washington, Marvin Weinbaum, a US scholar of South Asian affairs, said: “Policymakers in Washington have noticed that after a long time, Pakistan’s civil and military leaders are on the same page on key issues.”

Weinbaum said Afghanistan and terrorism were two primary concerns of the Trump administration in South Asia, and they knew on such issues “no major decision can be implemented in Pakistan without the army’s support.”

Prime Minister Imran's itinerary

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while discussing the prime minister's schedule, said that he will arrive in Washington on Saturday afternoon and will stay at the ambassador’s residence in the city’s diplomatic enclave. In the evening, he will meet people who have had a long association with the PTI and have been instrumental in helping organise the visit.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran will meet IMF chief David Lipton and his delegation and will later have a similar meeting with the World Bank president. Later in the evening, he will attend a community event at Washington’s Capital One Arena.

“We are expecting between 15,000 and 20,000 people,” said chief organizer of the event Dr Abdullah Riar.

His other engagements include a meeting of Pakistani-Americans investors, media interviews, addressing the US-Pakistani Business Council and a dinner meeting with selected leaders of America’s corporate sector.

On Monday, the prime minister will arrive at the White House and after the book signing ceremony, he will attend two sessions: a small group meeting and an extended meeting. The first meeting will be in the Oval Office and the second in the cabinet room.

Prime Minister Imran will also have a one-on-one meeting with President Trump. The US leader will accompany him on a White House tour that will give them more time “to mingle and chat”, the foreign minister said.

On July 23, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will call on the prime minister. Prime Minister Imran will also address a meeting at the US Institute of Peace and have lunch with newspaper editors. Later, he will go to Capitol Hill for a meeting with the Foreign Relations Committee of the Senate and later address the bipartisan Pakistani American Caucus. So far, 40-plus lawmakers have reportedly already signed up for this meeting.

PM Khan will also meet Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi before returning home on July 23.

Comments (182)

Tajammal
Jul 20, 2019 01:13pm

Tough job ahead for IK.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jul 20, 2019 01:16pm

Good luck, COAS.

Recommend 0
Umari
Jul 20, 2019 01:20pm

Earlier on July 10, Pakistan’s foreign office scrambled to explain why populist Prime Minister Khan’s potential hosts in Moscow and Washington were unaware of his upcoming trips to their countries.

Hope it’s worthwhile. Good luck

Recommend 0
Taimur
Jul 20, 2019 01:23pm

PML-N and PPP won’t even understand what his itinerary means. Long Live Imran Khan!

Recommend 0
Imtiaz UK
Jul 20, 2019 01:36pm

Security should be priority not saving money, we al pray for their safe return.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jul 20, 2019 01:37pm

Why not national carrier PIA?

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 20, 2019 01:43pm

Good schedule. Let us hope it goes through well.

Recommend 0
Sarangarajan AV
Jul 20, 2019 01:44pm

None of the earlier PMs had Imran's personality or Charisma. Imran's policies are positive and he can really transform Pakistan.

Recommend 0
A pakistani
Jul 20, 2019 01:47pm

Best of luck PM, best wishes from the nation.

Recommend 0
Bilal
Jul 20, 2019 01:49pm

So embarrassing.

Recommend 0
chowkidar ZAK
Jul 20, 2019 01:54pm

Why he did not take PIA?

Recommend 0
Zayan
Jul 20, 2019 01:55pm

PIA we don't trust. Other airlines we trust. Naya Pakistan.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 20, 2019 01:55pm

A very hectic 3 day schedule. The past two rulers stayed there much longer often in their real homes in London.

Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 20, 2019 01:58pm

@Umari , “why populist Prime Minister Khan’s potential hosts in Moscow and Washington were unaware of his upcoming trips to their countries.”

Don’t believe everything you read in the media. This is not a trip to Bhutan. You really think Washington would be unaware and Trump would schedule a meeting without prior info ?

Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 20, 2019 01:59pm

Amusing to see how interested our Indian neighbors are in our PM’s US visit.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 20, 2019 01:59pm

@Bilal,
Yes your comment is!

Recommend 0
Asiya andrabi
Jul 20, 2019 02:02pm

No fuel in PIA!

Recommend 0
Asjadfareed
Jul 20, 2019 02:02pm

Austerity at it's peak. Once British PM was traveling on commercial airline that too the cheapest airline. Everyone was shocked by his austerity. Never knew someone from South Asia would also do that.

Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 20, 2019 02:03pm

@Bilal, “So embarrassing.”

What’s embarrassing about it? You are probably accustomed to the Royal visits by Nawaz family who would engage a PIA Boeing 777 for 1 week, fill it with 300 cronies, stop over at Avenfield apartment in London on their way to their American holiday. FYI the British Queen uses commercial flights for long distance travel. PIA has discontinued New York service which is why IK is flying Qatar Airlines.

Recommend 0
Roland
Jul 20, 2019 02:05pm

Pakistan don't even have enough money to fly Private for prime minister visiting US president

Recommend 0
Vaibhav
Jul 20, 2019 02:07pm

This guy is setting some great examples! I wish him luck to take Pak to newer heights.

Recommend 0
Shubha
Jul 20, 2019 02:07pm

Hope security at airport don’t give him a hard time like they did to PM Abbasi.

Recommend 0
AW
Jul 20, 2019 02:11pm

Whatever the outcome, Pakistanis are very proud of their prime minister. US will have an opportunity to meet with the best and true representative of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Muhib E Watan
Jul 20, 2019 02:11pm

@Bilal, and why is that? Please explain?

Recommend 0
Bh
Jul 20, 2019 02:12pm

Pakistan is a very big country it terms land mass and population There must be 2 to 3 different Boing planes resevered exclusively for its PM

Recommend 0
topbrass
Jul 20, 2019 02:15pm

Why he's not traveling by PIA!!

Has PIA lost the trust of their own PM. Seriously it's time for a review.

Recommend 0
topbrass
Jul 20, 2019 02:16pm

@Bilal, So embarrassing."

Which part?

Recommend 0
Kashif
Jul 20, 2019 02:19pm

@Bilal, what is ?

Recommend 0
Ejaz Baig
Jul 20, 2019 02:23pm

The Great Khan. Emerging Pakistan..!!

Recommend 0
parveez shafi
Jul 20, 2019 02:25pm

@Bilal,
What is so embarrassing?

Recommend 0
Adi
Jul 20, 2019 02:26pm

Why not through PIA !

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Jul 20, 2019 02:27pm

This is very noble of Imran Khan not to take one entire PIA plane out of the operations to carry the extended family and friends for sightseeing, and shopping, in America like his predecessors Sharif and Zardari did at the tax payers expense.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 20, 2019 02:29pm

PM, COS and other team members travelled to US on Qatar Airline to minimise the cost. They didn't reserve a PIA craft for special guests, as both AAZ and NS during their foreign trips - this is one of many changes that PM Imran Khan has introduced and we all have to appreciate his efforts. I am sure our team will discuss mutual interests without any pressure or influence that will benefit Pakistan. There will no do more demand nor it will accepted.

Recommend 0
Shib
Jul 20, 2019 02:29pm

We sincerely wish all the best to our PM IK...Now we have a educated PM who is capable to interacting with World leaders with full eye contact and without reading a paper chit...

Recommend 0
Shib
Jul 20, 2019 02:31pm

@Bilal, what and why ....because we have an honest relationship not the corrupt one...That makes embrasssed..

Recommend 0
raghunandan kooperia
Jul 20, 2019 02:33pm

Why not in PIA

Recommend 0
Dave
Jul 20, 2019 02:38pm

Why Qatar airways?? PIA on strike???

Recommend 0
Rajesh
Jul 20, 2019 02:39pm

Why not PIA ? Prime Minister himself doesn't trust PIA. It may not run till US...!

Recommend 0
Original Zak brand
Jul 20, 2019 02:43pm

@chowkidar ZAK, because PIA is banned for commercial landing in USA over last year smuggling incidents. No PIA planes can land in US airports.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 20, 2019 02:43pm

Mention costs of Zardari and Nawaz trips, running in millions of dollor.

'The government has repeatedly promised that the entire trip will cost a total $60,000 to the exchequer — significantly less than the much higher expenditures allegedly incurred by past chief executives'

Recommend 0
kaspar
Jul 20, 2019 02:46pm

Let's hope our Kaptaan does not make too many unfulfillable promises or give understandings that go against our fundamental interests..

Recommend 0
Khan
Jul 20, 2019 02:49pm

Only Great peoples fly PIA.Too much money in $ waisted on Qatar Airline tickets.

Recommend 0
Abdul Ghani Budhani
Jul 20, 2019 02:50pm

Its good decision .we appreciate. Meantime PM should return money spent on his first ummrah tour to S.A.alongwith family members ,friends and selected ministers which i read in news paper amount exceeded more than 10 million. If it is true than that were tax money of hardearning citizen of Pakistan particularly salaried class.

Recommend 0
Naumi
Jul 20, 2019 03:00pm

Those saying ' why not PIA' should know that our national airline doesn't operate to the US. Best of luck to our PM!

Recommend 0
Curious
Jul 20, 2019 03:06pm

@Prateik,
Because withQatar the fuel etc is paid by Qatar

Recommend 0
Vikram
Jul 20, 2019 03:06pm

Pia goes ny...., but Qatar goes Dc

Recommend 0
PIA
Jul 20, 2019 03:06pm

Why not travelling in PIA? The money would have remained in Pakistan

Recommend 0
Bilal
Jul 20, 2019 03:10pm

@raghunandan kooperia, PIA doesn’t fly to US at the moment. Will start again shortly.

Recommend 0
Khalid Munir
Jul 20, 2019 03:11pm

Rise and Shine Pakistan !!!!

Recommend 0
anwarsher
Jul 20, 2019 03:13pm

$60,000 for a 3-day trip for 3 persons? That is insane. It should not cost more than US$15000.

Recommend 0
Ravi kant
Jul 20, 2019 03:14pm

Ik done good job going by Qatar airways. But is pia doesn't have any scheduled flight today for usa.?

Recommend 0
Akram
Jul 20, 2019 03:20pm

@Dave, “Why Qatar airways?? PIA on strike???”

PIA has suspended New York route for now. Besides, IK has flown directly to Washington and PIA never flew to Washington

Recommend 0
raj
Jul 20, 2019 03:21pm

Should have used PAF plane. Looks like eyewash, because he used them when traveling to other countries.

Recommend 0
Mahehhw
Jul 20, 2019 03:22pm

Seriously. IK is a prime minister of a country. Does the country doesnt have an airline? What about the PIA. Why dont he promotes own airline rather than someone’s else.

Recommend 0
MA
Jul 20, 2019 03:23pm

Good luck PM.

Recommend 0
Hwh
Jul 20, 2019 03:24pm

Is PIA not allowed to fly on US sky or it doesn't have capacity to fly till US?

Recommend 0
ksrana
Jul 20, 2019 03:33pm

he copying PM Modi in many cases

Recommend 0
Fareed N
Jul 20, 2019 03:37pm

@Prateik, -'Why not national carrier PIA?' PIA does n't fly to US

Recommend 0
Azz Khann
Jul 20, 2019 03:39pm

To all those who are complaining why IK is not traveling on PIA, the reason is obvious. Both the PML-N and PPP governments brought all state entities in poor condition. PIA is now being revamped just like Railways. Many of PIA jets are being overhauled and on such an important and short state visit, it is better to use a foreign airline and avoid unneccessary delays and complications. Moreover, one must appreciate that he is using a commercial flight, taking a small yet meaningful delegation and saving taxpayers money.

Recommend 0
R,H.SULTAN
Jul 20, 2019 03:52pm

@Zayan, PIA does not go to Washington while QATAR operates from Islamabad to Doha and Doha to Washington is a direct non stop commercial flight Taking a chartered PIA flight to Washignton would have cost a fortune .

Recommend 0
Aslam 66
Jul 20, 2019 03:59pm

He should have flown economy. More savings.

Recommend 0
Raj
Jul 20, 2019 04:04pm

Why not in PIA

Recommend 0
Ali Zaman
Jul 20, 2019 04:07pm

@Zayan, PIA don't run flights to Washington, or any USA city for that matter. So if he took PIA aircraft it had to be chattered flight which defeats the purpose of saving money. It seems no matter that imran khan does he will never make certain people happy.

Recommend 0
Izhar
Jul 20, 2019 04:14pm

This time selectors also accompanied. However a good precedent set by choosing commercial flight.

Recommend 0
RP
Jul 20, 2019 04:17pm

Basic safety things ignored

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jul 20, 2019 04:19pm

Any way it's not a state visit.

Recommend 0
Syed
Jul 20, 2019 04:22pm

PIA doesnt fly to US anymore.

Recommend 0
Taimoor
Jul 20, 2019 04:26pm

Embarrassing. There is national carrier PIA which PMIK should promote and use. Instead he is going on a third country common man flight, staying in embassy accommodation and giving rumours more fuel about money crunch. This doesnt suit a PM stature.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 20, 2019 04:28pm

Great example and wonderful precedent set by travelling on commercial flight of Qatar Airways from Islamabad to Washington, D.C. via Doha, Qatar by the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Well done and keep it up.

Recommend 0
FN
Jul 20, 2019 04:30pm

Why PM didn't fly on PIA plane if he really wanted to save money?

Recommend 0
Patriot
Jul 20, 2019 04:31pm

All is well that ends well.

Recommend 0
anwar imdad
Jul 20, 2019 04:31pm

IK taking Qatar Airways. Even PM does not trust Pakistani airline, PIA.

Recommend 0
suraj
Jul 20, 2019 04:32pm

I hope he is not flying in coach or economy class to save money. All these meetings can't happen when you fly to the other end of the world for cheap resulting in jet lag and severe fatigue.

Recommend 0
Karachi King
Jul 20, 2019 04:33pm

@raghunandan kooperia, PIA has no direct flight...

Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Jul 20, 2019 04:35pm

Difference with the past PM visit he deserve praise.

Recommend 0
Mian
Jul 20, 2019 04:39pm

A Prime Minister who does not trust his national airlines.!!!

Recommend 0
Mian
Jul 20, 2019 04:40pm

@raghunandan kooperia, PIA doesn't have that much fuel to travel till US.

Recommend 0
Pakistani in New Zealand
Jul 20, 2019 04:52pm

People will still criticize our PM even though he is trying to set an example for others to follow.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jul 20, 2019 04:52pm

PM Imran Khan Niazi meeting with Qatar Airways CEO at Doha !

Recommend 0
Amir
Jul 20, 2019 05:00pm

All the best my dear PM

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jul 20, 2019 05:00pm

Best of luck finally a presentable leader.

Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jul 20, 2019 05:00pm

Best of Luck. Never seen this openness of expenses in past. We wish a very successful trip to our PM and hope to get historic reception. I say, in case it will be average success trip or in any case, we are still proud of our Leader. Many expectations are attach with our Leaders.

Recommend 0
Salman Aliq
Jul 20, 2019 05:10pm

Praying for successful visit for South Asia.

For those asking why not PIA, please do a simple google search. PIA stopped direct flights to USA in 2017. A UTSA Team was scheduled to audit Pakistan airports on July 17-18, on PIA plans to resume.

Recommend 0
Omer Ahmad
Jul 20, 2019 05:44pm

People who have no knowledge of US that PIA doesnt come to US anymore!

Recommend 0
Omer Ahmad
Jul 20, 2019 05:44pm

@Prateik, doesnt come to US anymore.

Recommend 0
Omer Ahmad
Jul 20, 2019 05:45pm

@Zayan, dude here in US PIA doesnt come anymore.

Recommend 0
Omer Ahmad
Jul 20, 2019 05:46pm

@topbrass, dude people like who have no knowledge PIA doesnt come to US anymore.

Recommend 0
Junaid Imran Mahmood
Jul 20, 2019 05:50pm

@Dave, No flights to New York. But PIA are looking to open this route later this year. PIA is now in profit and is being transformed.

Recommend 0
UncleFunky
Jul 20, 2019 05:51pm

@bhaRAT©, London is not in America.

Recommend 0
UncleFunky
Jul 20, 2019 05:53pm

@Dave, PIA doesn't fly that far.

Recommend 0
UncleFunky
Jul 20, 2019 05:56pm

This is going to be great, America needs more investments, technology transfer, stabilize its currency and help with immigration problems.

Recommend 0
Pervez
Jul 20, 2019 05:59pm

@chowkidar ZAK, obviously he does not trust PIA.

Recommend 0
Fact check
Jul 20, 2019 06:01pm

I like IK , atleast he is trying to bring difference and showing sincere efforts to prosper pk. Hope he succeeded, but he needs support from people too.

Recommend 0
AbdulMajid Khan
Jul 20, 2019 06:04pm

Why PM of Pakistan traveled by National airways?

Recommend 0
F Khan
Jul 20, 2019 06:07pm

Why not PIA ?

Recommend 0
Deepak Kumar
Jul 20, 2019 06:07pm

IK may save some dollars by traveling this way. But it leaves a very bad messages to businesses and investors around the world. Selling cows, cars may be hit in domestic public. But these things exposes you worldwide.

Recommend 0
Rocky
Jul 20, 2019 06:07pm

Lot of folks asking why not PIA, please note PIA does not go US directly anymore. They fly UK and take American Airline to reach US destination.

Only Canada allows direct PIA flights in North America.

Recommend 0
Babbar
Jul 20, 2019 06:24pm

@WARRIs, Imran didn’t take the PIA plane because he’s not confident of PIA safety; not because he wanted to save money.

Recommend 0
saksci
Jul 20, 2019 06:25pm

@Prateik, PIA does not fly to USA!

Recommend 0
Aslam 66
Jul 20, 2019 06:25pm

@Dave, except for the over abundance of ground (and grounded) staff PIA has no resources for maintainence, repairs, and fuel.

Recommend 0
Ehsan
Jul 20, 2019 06:25pm

Are the traveling economy, business or first class.

Recommend 0
Raja Farhat Abbas
Jul 20, 2019 06:28pm

Proud to be a Pakistani and even more proud to be under the leadership of brave and noble PM Imran Khan.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 20, 2019 06:28pm

'If President Trump ever met Prime Minister Imran and he listen to what I have listen today, I think he will be far more enthusiastic about the region than he is today,” Senator Graham the influential Republican , had told reporters after meeting Imran.'

Agree with with the Senator.

Recommend 0
AGAKHAN
Jul 20, 2019 06:30pm

@Dave, May be not safe.

Recommend 0
ASIM-CAN
Jul 20, 2019 06:31pm

To all the people who are saying why not PIA, they should know that PIA doesn't fly to the U.S. anymore.

Recommend 0
S. Khan
Jul 20, 2019 06:31pm

Should have flown on PIA.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 20, 2019 06:32pm

@Vaibhav, He will. He will be a guide for other nations in the region, who will want a leader, with his qualities, for their own countries.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 20, 2019 06:33pm

@topbrass, Timings did not match.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 20, 2019 06:35pm

@raghunandan kooperia, Scheduled Dai not match and IK did not want to requisition a plane just for himself.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 20, 2019 06:36pm

@Dave, Cheapest option was via Qatar airways and schedules met.

Recommend 0
Abdel Rahman
Jul 20, 2019 06:41pm

Dont any PIA flights go to the USA? Why Qatar airways? Isnt that more expensive ? PM could have easily taken PIA economy seats .

Recommend 0
SK
Jul 20, 2019 06:41pm

Why don't they take PIA instead of Qatar?

Recommend 0
Hafeez
Jul 20, 2019 06:41pm

@chowkidar ZAK, because pia dont fly on Friday to USA..

Recommend 0
mamood
Jul 20, 2019 06:45pm

Because PIA can't keep the airplane doors closed !

Recommend 0
Virender Bhogal
Jul 20, 2019 06:48pm

Wishing the Prime Ministers trip to the US be very successful, paving a way for a bright future for the people of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Peace
Jul 20, 2019 06:50pm

PIA can not take PM IK so sad.

Recommend 0
Peace
Jul 20, 2019 06:53pm

@Akram, yes its amusing as Pakistan do not have money still they talk big.

Recommend 0
Saqib
Jul 20, 2019 06:55pm

PIA doesn't fly to US anymore its been almost 2 years now ....

Recommend 0
Khawaja
Jul 20, 2019 07:00pm

@Prateik, Unfortunately PIA does not fly to USA for now

Recommend 0
Mumtaz Ahmed Shah
Jul 20, 2019 07:03pm

We hope the high up meetings with Imran Khan would bring fruitful results and would be a road map for Pakistan’s development.We pray for Imran Khan’s health and prosperity.Long live Imran Khan.(Chicago )

Recommend 0
Gurpreet Virk
Jul 20, 2019 07:06pm

Imran Khan is real

Recommend 0
Syed Shah
Jul 20, 2019 07:08pm

IK has set precedent for future PM's , shame on NS and AZ expensed poor tax payer money on their own luxurious trips of foreign lands, future of Pakistan is bright under IK leadership.

Recommend 0
Thomas
Jul 20, 2019 07:08pm

Why did not go with PIA? I guess not functioning airline? Recently it skied of the runway.

Recommend 0
Zia
Jul 20, 2019 07:12pm

He should travel in economy seat. Not to book whole plane

Recommend 0
PKMKB
Jul 20, 2019 07:12pm

@Babbar , yes.... The idea is to "Reach USA" and then talk... With PIA it could be "couldn't reach" and then become talked about

Recommend 0
Javed
Jul 20, 2019 07:13pm

He would have preferred to fly PIA. Unfortunately PIA does not fly to as many places now.

Recommend 0
Amna Riaz
Jul 20, 2019 07:15pm

Well done Mr. PM. A good precedent set by the head of state.

Recommend 0
Mian
Jul 20, 2019 07:18pm

Even Modi did not expect Pakistan economy to be bust so quickly that within 6 years of him coming to power, Pak PM will not be in a position to afford an exclusive flight for official visit.

Recommend 0
SamQ
Jul 20, 2019 07:23pm

@Prateik, it doesn’t fly to US!!

Recommend 0
MA
Jul 20, 2019 07:24pm

@Zia, That is what he did.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 20, 2019 07:31pm

@Tajammal, Nothing tough for IK. When the going gets tough, the tough get going.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 20, 2019 07:32pm

@Prateik, Still harping on the irrelevant. Qatari’s are brothers, why not Qatar Airways.

Recommend 0
ahmed
Jul 20, 2019 07:33pm

@Bilal, What?

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 20, 2019 07:34pm

@raj, Those were short runs and smaller more economical planes were used. This is long haul.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 20, 2019 07:37pm

@suraj, Worry about your own extravagant spending travelling prime minister, who achieved nothing but sight seeing.

Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jul 20, 2019 07:38pm

We look forward to receiving our Prime Minister in the US.

Long live Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 20, 2019 07:40pm

@anwarsher, Hahaha. Not 3 person, but security and bodyguards along with protocol staff , as well.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 20, 2019 07:42pm

@S. Khan, ‘should have flown PIA’.

To where? PIA Dont go to DC.

Recommend 0
Nitesh
Jul 20, 2019 07:46pm

Qatar Airways !! Why ??

PM of a big state is using other Country instead of National carrier is NOT a good sign.

If you want to save money, try to mitigate corruption. Any country, big or small, in the world can afford their PM expenses. What they can't afford is unlimited corruption.

Recommend 0
Sal
Jul 20, 2019 07:49pm

For people asking why does he not fly in PIA, it's because there is no PIA flight to the US and you would need a special plane to go there, along with permissions and added costs, which would defeat the purpose of going on a commercial carrier and saving money.

Recommend 0
Bilal-Atlanta
Jul 20, 2019 07:50pm

@Prateik, have you ever flown business class of Qatar air as compared to air India or pia? You will find your answer rather promptly.

Recommend 0
Shahnawaz
Jul 20, 2019 07:52pm

@Prateik, because PIA doesn't fly to USA

Recommend 0
Bilal-Atlanta
Jul 20, 2019 07:53pm

@Roland, yes no money to lose on non-sense. Good job iK

Recommend 0
Ajmal
Jul 20, 2019 07:54pm

@Peace, PIA doesn’t allow to fly to US. Due to security reasons.

Recommend 0
Atul
Jul 20, 2019 07:56pm

No PIA flying to the USA?

Recommend 0
MightyIndian
Jul 20, 2019 07:59pm

Did he book economy class or business class? Economy class should save some more money...

Recommend 0
Sanjeev
Jul 20, 2019 08:01pm

Not smart for all three to travel together.

Recommend 0
Mir Saadat Ullah
Jul 20, 2019 08:01pm

Best Of Luck, Imran Khan My Leader / Col Saadat

Recommend 0
aslam khan
Jul 20, 2019 08:07pm

Is PM flying Economy class at people's expense?

Recommend 0
anwarsher
Jul 20, 2019 08:09pm

@Sal, PIA has regular flights from New York. Are you trying to mislead people?

Recommend 0
Cyrus
Jul 20, 2019 08:10pm

@Prateik, because they do not fly commercial route to USA

Recommend 0
Cyrus
Jul 20, 2019 08:13pm

@topbrass, check route map of the airline.

Recommend 0
Naveed Anwar
Jul 20, 2019 08:16pm

Folks. PIA no longer has a service route to USA. Taking PIA would had meant chartering flight to US costing more money to take plane out of the fleet.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jul 20, 2019 08:19pm

Bangladesh PM will never meet with CEO of a foreign airlines.

Recommend 0
Mujtaba
Jul 20, 2019 08:23pm

@Prateik, PIA doesn’t fly to USA and even when they did it was to NY and Chicago. Qatar on the other end, goes directly to Washington from Doha.

Recommend 0
Mujtaba
Jul 20, 2019 08:26pm

@Vikram , PIA doesn’t fly to USA.

Recommend 0
Kash
Jul 20, 2019 08:30pm

@Prateik, they don't fly there

Recommend 0
Bharat
Jul 20, 2019 08:36pm

@anwarsher, I am sure the price is for 1st class ticket. I checked on Google.

Recommend 0
LapataHaqeeqat
Jul 20, 2019 08:53pm

@Omer Ahmad, " PIA doesnt come to US anymore!" - they did not get permission to fly in even once, not even for the PM

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Jul 20, 2019 08:57pm

Only in Pakistan that our PMIK is suffering like this. He is sacrificing all for the country and travelling like a common man. We should have a pak airforce one just for the PMIK. Like if you recommend this

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jul 20, 2019 09:12pm

Shocked to find PIA doesn't fly to USA.

Recommend 0
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
Jul 20, 2019 09:13pm

Very busy schedule. Great job.

Best of luck

Recommend 0
Ike
Jul 20, 2019 09:34pm

@chowkidar ZAK, PIA doesn’t have direct flight to USA any more. Thanks to NS and zardari

Recommend 0
Raja Farhat Abbas
Jul 20, 2019 09:36pm

@M. Emad, So what?!!

Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Jul 20, 2019 09:40pm

He will address first ever Jalsa of Pakistani Americans on Sunday.

Recommend 0
Krishna
Jul 20, 2019 09:52pm

why not PIA ?

Recommend 0
Imran
Jul 20, 2019 09:56pm

I think he don't trust on PIA for long flights. Shame

Recommend 0
No Ash
Jul 20, 2019 10:00pm

@topbrass, On can never please everyone.

Recommend 0
Rahman
Jul 20, 2019 10:15pm

It seems really independent initiative. All the leaders of Pakistan should act and perform like this. Just now we can feel pride of our leaders.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jul 20, 2019 10:29pm

@Deepak Kumar, your point not logically clear!

Recommend 0
Ayub
Jul 20, 2019 10:38pm

Is the civilian nuclear deal included in the agenda?

Recommend 0
Marlin US
Jul 20, 2019 10:43pm

@topbrass, : How many times do we have to drill in the thick "topbrass's" head that PIA does not fly to US.

Recommend 0
Mani
Jul 20, 2019 10:46pm

Why didn't he take PIA? At least the money would have stayed in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Jul 20, 2019 10:54pm

@M. Siddique, than what? Are these pakistani-americans going to invest their dollars in pakistan? Thats the main question.

Recommend 0
Fukr
Jul 20, 2019 11:00pm

To all those who question as to why the PM didn't take the PIA to the US. Well the PIA doesn't have a regularly scheduled flight to the US in almost two years. To take a PIA plane out of regularly its regularly scheduled flight would disrupt the airline's schedule.that's the last thing PIA needs.

Recommend 0
Rocky
Jul 20, 2019 11:03pm

Why not fly Emirates, Etihad or Saudi airways ? Why Qatar airways .... this is not going well with UAE and Saudi

Recommend 0
Yasir Malik
Jul 20, 2019 11:03pm

@Zayan, PIA dont fly to USA

Recommend 0
Rocky
Jul 20, 2019 11:06pm

@Junaid Imran Mahmood, really??? Who told you this ... have you checked the results ????

Recommend 0
A
Jul 20, 2019 11:16pm

Don’t waste tax payers money.

Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar, Surinam
Jul 20, 2019 11:19pm

@Junaid Imran Mahmood, PIA is on profit,? It's a twisted fact. Moreover, not only PIA, USA doesn't allow any flight originated in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
JP
Jul 20, 2019 11:22pm

Qatar Airways must have offer free flights to US.(as a gift)

Recommend 0
A Friend from India
Jul 20, 2019 11:31pm

What is wrong with PIA?

Why take the patronage of Qatar Airways? They will obviously expect and get some favors later?

Recommend 0

