DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 20, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

FO dismisses Afghan agency’s claim about deadly attack

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 20, 2019

Email

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal speaks to the media at the Foreign office in Islamabad on March 28, 2019. - Pakistan on March 28 said it had found no links between militants swept up in a recent dragnet and a suicide attack in Indian-administered Kashmir last month that brought the nuclear-armed rivals to the brink of war. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) — AFP or licensors
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal speaks to the media at the Foreign office in Islamabad on March 28, 2019. - Pakistan on March 28 said it had found no links between militants swept up in a recent dragnet and a suicide attack in Indian-administered Kashmir last month that brought the nuclear-armed rivals to the brink of war. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) — AFP or licensors

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday rejected Afghan intelligence agency’s allegation that the attack in Kandahar on Thursday was plotted in Pakistan.

“Pakistan rejects baseless accusations concerning recent terrorist incidents in Afghanistan,” FO spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal tweeted after Afghan intelligence service — the National Directorate of Security (NDS) — in a statement claimed that the attack on Kandahar police headquarters was planned in Balochistan’s city of Chaman.

Twelve people, including nine civilians, were killed in the attack claimed by Taliban. A bombing was followed by a gunfight.

The NDS, according to Afghan media, also released a purported audio of the conversation between the attackers and the plotters.

Says blame-game contrary to the spirit of understanding between leaders of the two countries

“The public blame-game is contrary to the spirit of the understanding between leadership of the two countries to address issues through close coordination amongst relevant agencies,” the FO spokesman said.

He reiterated that Pakistan condemns all acts of terrorism in Afghanistan and hopes that both sides would continue working constructively for durable peace in Afghanistan and the region.

Pakistan’s efforts for facilitating a peaceful settlement of the Afghan conflict have been widely acknowledged. A statement issued by the State Department last week at the conclusion of the US, China and Russia trilateral consultation on Afghan peace said that the three countries “welcomed Pakistan joining the consultation and believe that Pakistan can play an important role in facilitating peace in Afghanistan”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump on July 22. The meeting is expected to focus on the efforts for settlement of the Afghan conflict, although a number of bilateral issues are also on the agenda.

The NDS statement appeared to be an attempt to muddy the waters before Mr Khan’s trip to the US, according to analysts.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2019

Pak Afghan Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Gordon D Limper
Jul 20, 2019 09:31am

No smoke without a fire.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jul 20, 2019 09:42am

Proofs are floating in social media.

Recommend 0
Wasit
Jul 20, 2019 09:48am

Who was giving directions to the attackers from Chaman?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 20, 2019

Politicians in jail

THE spate of arrests targeting politicians does not bode well for the health of the political process in the ...
July 20, 2019

Low-cost housing

THE right to safe and affordable housing and shelter is fundamental to tackling poverty and improving access to ...
July 20, 2019

Sindh nurses’ protest

IN what is becoming a recurring trend, disgruntled government employees — dissatisfied with their service...
Updated July 19, 2019

ICJ ruling

It is now time for diplomacy to take centre stage in Pakistan-India relations.
July 19, 2019

The ‘traitor’ label

DISCREDITING the media seems to have become a national pastime. On Tuesday, it was dialled up a notch when the...
Updated July 19, 2019

Burial before death

In any civilised part of the world, the deaths of miners would cause mass outrage, protests or strikes.