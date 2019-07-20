DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 20, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

UAE to open Asia’s biggest visa centre in Karachi: envoy

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 20, 2019

Email

“We are trying to find new areas of cooperation where we could work together," says UAE ambassador. — APP/File
“We are trying to find new areas of cooperation where we could work together," says UAE ambassador. — APP/File

KARACHI: Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Alzaabi said on Friday his country would be opening a visa centre in Karachi in September which would be the biggest such facility in Asia.

During his visit to the office of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the UAE ambassador said another facility centre would start functioning in Islamabad in the first week of October, offering all facilities in Pakistan.

“Everything will be here, including medical insurance, check-ups and contracts etc, to facilitate visa issuance from the visa centre in Karachi which will be the biggest visa centre of Asia while the entire team for this Visa Centre at Khayaban-i-Shamsheer in Karachi will come from the UAE,” said a statement issued by the KCCI after the visit of Mr Alzaabi, who was accompanied by UAE Deputy Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Alremeithi.

The UAE officials attended a meeting at the KCCI office in which chairman of Businessmen Group and former president of KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli, KCCI president Junaid Esmail Makda, senior vice president Khurram Shahzad, vice president Asif Sheikh Javaid and managing committee members were present.

While expressing gratitude to KCCI members for their warm hospitality on his visit, the statement said, the UAE ambassador said that he had visited many areas of Pakistan, including Faisalabad, Sialkot, Lahore, Peshawar, South Waziristan and Quetta, but Karachi was one of the most important cities of the country where social life, atmosphere, culture and people were very different as compared to other areas, including Islamabad.

“We are trying to find new areas of cooperation where we could work together and also examining the challenging areas so that these could be addressed by the authorities in the UAE. Insha Allah, we will put our hands together to move forward in future,” the statement quoted the UAE ambassador as saying.

He further said that the UAE was now offering Silver Investment Visa for five years and Golden Investment Visa for 10 years which were being issued under a specific criterion and depend on the size of a company and also the amount being invested.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Salute Pakistan
Jul 20, 2019 08:21am

I hope the worst rulers of the Sindh would think about regaining the lost glory of Karachi.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 20, 2019

Politicians in jail

THE spate of arrests targeting politicians does not bode well for the health of the political process in the ...
July 20, 2019

Low-cost housing

THE right to safe and affordable housing and shelter is fundamental to tackling poverty and improving access to ...
July 20, 2019

Sindh nurses’ protest

IN what is becoming a recurring trend, disgruntled government employees — dissatisfied with their service...
Updated July 19, 2019

ICJ ruling

It is now time for diplomacy to take centre stage in Pakistan-India relations.
July 19, 2019

The ‘traitor’ label

DISCREDITING the media seems to have become a national pastime. On Tuesday, it was dialled up a notch when the...
Updated July 19, 2019

Burial before death

In any civilised part of the world, the deaths of miners would cause mass outrage, protests or strikes.