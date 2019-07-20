DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 20, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Joint efforts urged to end poppy cultivation in Afghanistan

Kalbe AliUpdated July 20, 2019

Email

MINISTER for Narcotics Control and Safron Shehryar Khan Afridi addresses the press conference.—APP
MINISTER for Narcotics Control and Safron Shehryar Khan Afridi addresses the press conference.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (Safron) Shehryar Khan Afridi said on Friday Pakistan had been declared a poppy-free country in 2001 and since then there was no production of it in the country, but around 85 per cent of the world’s poppy was produced in Afghanistan and collective efforts were needed to eradicate its cultivation there.

Speaking at a press conference along with Adviser to Afghan President for National Security Council Sarwar Ahmedzai, the minister said that most of the poppy was cultivated in those areas of Afghanistan which had no writ of the government.

“We, along with global partners, including UN agencies, should provide the Afghan people an alternative means of livelihood so that they could ditch poppy plantation and grow other crops,” Mr Afridi said.

Referring to Afghan refugees living in Pakistan for the last several decades, he said that Pakistan was hosting Afghan refugees on humanitarian grounds and it wanted their repatriation to their country in a respectful manner.

Minister says 85pc of world’s poppy is produced in war-torn country

He also mentioned fast improvement of relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan and said that opening of the airspace for Afghan flights going to and coming from India and other parts of the world using Pakistan airspace had benefited the Afghan people in terms of saving travel time and fares.

He said that stability in the entire region was associated with peace in Afghanistan and Pakistan was doing its best to help restore peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Afghan dignitary said all issues between Pakistan and Afghanistan were being amicably resolved and relations were getting better with each passing day.

Mr Ahmedzai, who has lived in Pakistan as a refugee and can also speak Urdu, lauded efforts of the present government for improving condition of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan and resolving several problems they faced here.

“The relationship between the two countries is improving and that is what the people of Afghanistan want,” Mr Ahmedzai said.

“I am looking forward to a new relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan, especially between the people of the two countries,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 20, 2019

Politicians in jail

THE spate of arrests targeting politicians does not bode well for the health of the political process in the ...
July 20, 2019

Low-cost housing

THE right to safe and affordable housing and shelter is fundamental to tackling poverty and improving access to ...
July 20, 2019

Sindh nurses’ protest

IN what is becoming a recurring trend, disgruntled government employees — dissatisfied with their service...
Updated July 19, 2019

ICJ ruling

It is now time for diplomacy to take centre stage in Pakistan-India relations.
July 19, 2019

The ‘traitor’ label

DISCREDITING the media seems to have become a national pastime. On Tuesday, it was dialled up a notch when the...
Updated July 19, 2019

Burial before death

In any civilised part of the world, the deaths of miners would cause mass outrage, protests or strikes.