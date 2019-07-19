Country cannot run on charity alone: FBR chairman
Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi on Friday called on the nation to pay taxes as "giving zakat, charity money and donations is simply not enough".
The remarks came as he addressed a symposium in Islamabad, titled 'Pakistan Economy and IMF Programme: Challenges and Opportunities' organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).
"I have endured enormous pressure over the past two weeks. I meet 13-14 delegations every day with whom I hold discussions."
"Everyone says the same thing: 'Please stop charging all these taxes'. We must realise that simply giving zakat, charity and donations is not enough," he said, adding, "Everyone is equally liable to pay taxes."
The chairman also asked why such a big deal was being made over the provision of the National Identity Card (NIC) for shopping worth Rs50,000 or more.
"Everyone is raising a hue and cry over the requirement of showing the NIC for purchases over Rs50,000. Even beggars have identity cards [these days]. What is the problem in showing your identity card?" he asked.
Talking about the economic situation, he said Pakistan has transformed itself into a trading country from a semi-manufacturing country.
"We are importing everything from chocolate to mineral water to shoes. The previous year, imports stood at $51 billion, whereas exports stood at $21bn. No country can function like this," he said.
Quelling the fears of exporters, he said that taxes have only been imposed on local trade of goods and not on the export sector.
He also regretted the proliferation of hawala and hundi businesses.
"No questions were ever asked when it came to remittances coming in from abroad which led to the mushrooming of hawala and hundi businesses," he remarked.
'IMF not in Pakistan to cash in on profit'
International Monetary Fund's country representative to Pakistan Maria Teresa Daban Sanchez, while addressing the symposium, said that some misconceptions regarding the Fund were found to be prevalent in Pakistan.
"The IMF does not give Pakistan a loan package with the objective of earning a profit," she said, contradicting a popular opinion held by many critics.
"The IMF provides loan to member countries in the time of their need," she added.
She recounted that Pakistan had approached the IMF 18 times and that debt repayment was a big issue in the country, with 25 per cent of revenues being spent on loan payments. She noted that Pakistan has very low revenue collection figures compared to other countries.
She did, however, say that it was a welcoming sign to see that the current account deficit has reduced.
Sanchez further observed that the tax exemptions accorded to individuals are far greater than they should be. The IMF representative also noted that Pakistan spends only 1pc on the education and 2pc on health.
She said that the tax to GDP ratio is between 10pc and 12pc — which in other countries is 15-16pc. She strongly urged Pakistan to prioritise spending in social development.
The IMF official cautioned that Pakistan will have to step up efforts in implementing the FATF conditions. Sanchez also said that within the next three years, Pakistan will have to reduce its debt-to-GDP ratio from 80pc to 60pc.
'Would have negotiated a bigger package'
Former State Bank of Pakistan governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar, while delivering her address, remarked that the government had been late in procuring the IMF package and that a lesser amount had been obtained considering the conditions attached to the loan.
"If I had negotiated, I would have asked for a bigger package," she added.
She said that the past government had kept the dollar rate low and made exports cheaper that way. "Artificially keeping the dollar rate low was not a wise move."
"The State Bank should have been advised to raise the dollar prices. Keeping the dollar controlled is dangerous for the economy."
She also highlighted the need for institutional reforms to be brought in alongside economic reforms.
Comments (26)
Zaidi speaks the truth! Everyone must start either bailing the economic ship of state; batching the gapping holes; or building up the vessel...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
This FBR Chairman will definitely achieve some goals that no other FBR Chairman did before.
He is determined under this government and going about the right way.
Good luck.
Every Pakistani is a taxpayer. What is Sales Tax on everything one buys from the market? What is withholding tax he pays even to talk on mobile phone? What are the WHT, general sales tax, service charges, line charges, value added charges etc., on every single call one makes on PTCL? What is the GST, WHT, hefty TR surcharge, FT surcharge, etc., on every unit of gas and electricity consumed? What are the sales tax and service charges paid by a person whenever he has to eat food from an eatery? Does the greedy Government leave any avenue where it is not fleecing the common man? And still it blames everyone of not paying taxes in addition to all these everyday taxes.
Zaidi Sahib is very much right. Traders must step up and be responsible citizens.
100 right.nation to follow to be really called a proud nation
How much tax has Shabbar Zaidi paid in the last ten years? Each and every Pakistani, even beggars on the street or low income people earning less than 15000 per month are paying more than 40% tax. We pay tax on the biscuits, bread, yoghurt, cigarettes, tea, you name it. The only problem is that tax does not reach the government coffers because of the corrupt Revenue department which facilitates the manufacturers to sell the goods undeclared.
There is no sense of showing my CNIC on every purchase. Even thinking about it is novel and ridiculous. No one in the shopping center needs to know who I am if I am paying through a legal tender.
"The IMF does not give Pakistan a loan package with the objective of earning a profit..."
The IMF is a consortium of a few countries, and it charges interest on loans. The fact it charged interest not only imies but endorses that itakes money from loan repayment, even if with a view to reinvest.
@Tahir, every country in the world has taxes on almost all items.So Pakistanis will not be doing anything extraordinary if they pay sales tax/GST in addition to income tax.We have unfortunately gotten used to skipping taxes and expecting a different result.The economy depends on everyone giving taxes.Other wise we will keep on floundering as we have these past decades
Showing ID card with shopping like this is inviting thieves and robbers to your home because apparently you are rich with more than 50000 on shopping and it is also very dangerous for common peace loving citizens that FBR can follow them home and harass you that where did you get this much money and they will not accept any of your reasons till you make them “happy”. This condition of ID card in country like Pakistan need to go other wise people are not going to spend money. Things needs to be done and implement in steps not all the rules changes simultaneously. Country honestly is not ready for this condition because it is targeting the consumers and make them not welcome here. Consumers need to be encouraged but not discouraged otherwise economy can not prosper. This ID card condition is basically threatening the buyers and will affect them negatively.
I totally agree with Mr. Shabbar Zaidi. Everyone should pay their due taxes to the government. Zakat and charity is still to be given to the poors & needy people.
@M. Saeed, only 17% of the population pays income tax. Among these 17% more than 10% pays less than they should be paying. That's by showing less income.
Moreover, sales taxes and withholding taxes are indirect taxes and that too exists because of very low accumulation of Income and Property taxes.
@M. Saeed, really? have you seen what others in Developed countries pay? Tax on everything including Water, stop complaining and pay your right share. You guys dont complain about taxes when going to Europe or any other countries.
@Tahir, all the taxes you have mentioned are indirect taxes and they exists because nobody pays their due direct taxes.
@M. Saeed, We should all pay our taxes. In USA also they charge you taxes on your income and then you pay tax on everyhousehold items as well as cooked food., phone bills, gas bills, electricity bills, etc. Let's just hope and pray that after a few years these taxes will come down or completley eliminated, once the government has reached its goal.
The last three paragraphs suggest more devaluation still to come.
@M. Saeed, if there are so many taxes in Pakistan as you say. Why is our Tax-to-GDP ratio less that 10%?
makes no sense bro. We need to pay taxes. Direct taxation is the way to go and this govt is on the right path.
@M. Saeed, you are partially right, every Pakistani is forced to pay all those taxes listed because a large rich segment do not pay proper Income Tax. so its a rich burdening the poor and corruption facilitates them.
@javed S but in USA taxes are properly utilized for the benefit of the tax payers. I dont know if this is true for Pakistan.
@M. Saeed. This is not enough. I live in England and here's an example of what we pay here. 20% income tax on everyone who earns between £10k - £38k. 40% tax on amount above that. This is deducted before we are paid our salaries. We pay 20%VAT on every thing we buy. Businesses also have to pay 20% tax on all their profits. If you think just by paying sales tax and VAT Pakistan is going to become a richer economy then please wake up!!!
@Tahir, one on the problems, not the only problem in my view.
@Tahir, its the rich who are not paying proper Income Tax forcing the government to levy more at source and GST across the board and which hit the poor, as you rightly said. 40% i am not sure how you calculated, can you share? Would be interesting to see.
For your kind info, any tax paid properly goes i to the bank account and gets documented. The problem is bribery which again the rich pay to evade taxation.
Btw Shabbar is a salaried employee all throughout his career so his tax must have be deducted at source. Maybe you have additional contrary info which no one knows.
@M. Saeed,
Sales Tax is common tax in almost every country as well as personal income tax which is in addition on income.
Good to learn this!