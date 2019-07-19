DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 19, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Maryam Nawaz appears before Islamabad accountability court in Avenfield properties case

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated July 19, 2019

Email

Maryam has been summoned over the use of a bogus trust deed in the Avenfield properties case. — DawnNewsTV
Maryam has been summoned over the use of a bogus trust deed in the Avenfield properties case. — DawnNewsTV

Maryam Nawaz, vice president of the PML-N, on Friday appeared before an Islamabad Accountability Court over the use of a bogus trust deed in the Avenfield properties case.

The court issued summons for Maryam on July 9 after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) moved an application before accountability judge Mohammad Bashir.

Earlier today, Maryam left Jati Umrah to make her way to Islamabad in order to appear before the court. As usual, a large number of PML-N supporters gathered in Islamabad to welcome the PML-N vice president. At least 17 PML-N workers were also arrested by the police for protesting outside the accountability court.

Upon reaching the court, Maryam responded to a reporter's question regarding the workers' arrest by saying: "Those who had paralysed the capital for 126 days should be ashamed of such acts [of arresting PML-N workers]. Their fear of Maryam Nawaz preceded my presence in the capital. If you were this afraid you should not have gotten selected."

PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Murtaza Javed Abbasi were also stopped at the checkpost and kept from entering the accountability court premises.

This development has come over a year after Maryam's conviction in the Avenfield properties reference.

On July 6, 2018, accountability judge Mohammad Bashir had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield properties reference and sentenced them 10 years and 07 years imprisonment, respectively.

In the verdict, judge Bashir had declared that “the trust deeds produced by the accused Maryam Nawaz were also found bogus… In view of the role of this accused Maryam Nawaz, she is convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for seven years with fine of two million pounds.”

Subsequently, she was arrested and shifted to Adiala jail. Later, in September 2018, she was released from jail after the Islamabad High Court suspended her prison sentence.

Maryam Nawaz recently released a controversial video allegedly featuring a separate accountability judge, Mohammad Arshad Malik, who had convicted her father in the Al-Azizia reference. The release of the video has stirred controversy in political and judicial circles, with Maryam Nawaz claiming that the judge in question was blackmailed into delivering an adverse verdict against her father.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Shahid Mahmood
Jul 19, 2019 10:26am

Brave lady

Recommend 0
amir
Jul 19, 2019 10:50am

Bogus documents is a big offense/crime in other countries.

Recommend 0
Syed Farhan Ahmad
Jul 19, 2019 10:55am

Panama was nothing. Wait till real exposure occurs. There is a lot lot more.

Recommend 0
Civilian
Jul 19, 2019 10:59am

Why a selected and his team are such afraid of this lady who is not even a politician ?

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 19, 2019 10:59am

Why Mariam Safdar sahiba is not behind bars for submitting forged documents in Honourable Supreme Court remains a mystery to be solved.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated July 19, 2019

ICJ ruling

It is now time for diplomacy to take centre stage in Pakistan-India relations.
July 19, 2019

The ‘traitor’ label

DISCREDITING the media seems to have become a national pastime. On Tuesday, it was dialled up a notch when the...
Updated July 19, 2019

Burial before death

In any civilised part of the world, the deaths of miners would cause mass outrage, protests or strikes.
July 18, 2019

Empty stomachs, hollow speech

FOR some, their everyday relationship with food is so taken for granted that it is barely given a second thought. ...
July 18, 2019

Sudan deal

AFTER months of protests and uncertainty, not to mention violent crackdowns, a power-sharing deal has been reached...
Updated July 18, 2019

World Cup controversy

New Zealand graciously accepted the verdict and chose not to raise the issue internationally.