July 19, 2019

SHC approves protective bail of Miftah Ismail, NAB granted Abbasi's physical remand in LNG case

Shafi Baloch | Naveed Siddiqui Updated July 19, 2019

PML-N leader Miftah Ismail on Friday submitted a bail application at the Sindh High Court (SHC). — DawnNewsTV
The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday granted PML-N leader Miftah Ismail seven-day protective bail, a day after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal signed his arrest warrants and dispatched teams in Karachi and Islamabad to take the former finance minister into custody.

The same day, an accountability court in Islamabad granted NAB 13-day physical remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who was arrested on Thursday by a 12-member NAB team in the LNG (liquefied natural gas) import contract case.

Ismail granted protective bail

Earlier on Friday, Ismail submitted a bail application at the SHC, a copy of which was received by Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro's staff.

Advocate Haider Waheed, who appeared as Ismail's counsel, said that the case was based in Islamabad and requested protective bail so that the PML-N leader could contact the relevant court.

While accepting his application for bail, the SHC also asked Ismail to submit surety of Rs500,000.

In an informal conversation with media, the PML-N leader said there was no need for NAB to conduct raids, adding that he had received notices after 3pm yesterday. He said whenever the accountability bureau had summoned him, he had appeared before it.

A NAB team was also at the SHC premises today, where Ismail and former managing director of Pakistan State Oil Sheikh Imranul Haque, for whom arrest warrants were also issued, appeared.

Abbasi's physical remand

Meanwhile, former premier Abbasi was presented accountability judge Mohammad Bashir. NAB requested 14-day physical remand of the PML-N leader.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at an accountability court in Islamabad on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
During the proceedings, Abbasi said: "They are seeking remand, give them remand."

"I have fully cooperated with NAB but I was still arrested," he said, adding: "I know why they are asking for remand."

The former prime minister asked the court to grant NAB 90-day physical remand. However, judge Bashir said that on the basis of the law, one-time 90-day remand could not be granted.

The court granted the accountability bureau 13-day remand of the former premier.

Abbasi arrested

On Thursday, Abbasi was arrested by a 12-member NAB team. A NAB team intercepted Abbasi’s car at Thokar Niaz Baig interchange, close to the bureau’s provincial headquarters when he was coming from Islamabad, along with PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal and information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, to attend a press conference of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in Model Town.

The PML-N had termed the arrest to be the continuation of the 'worst political victimisation' at the behest of Prime Minister Imran Khan and said it would continue raising voice against the "inept PTI government’s anti-people policies" even if "NAB-Niazi unholy alliance" put all PML-N leaders behind bars.

Ismail today said Abbasi's arrest was illegal, adding: "Pakistan has never seen a man as sincere as Abbasi".

Hours after the arrest of the former premier, NAB officials had raided Ismail's residence in Karachi’s DHA but returned empty-handed as the former finance minister was not found at home.

Though there was no word from NAB officials about the motive behind the raid and its link with Abbasi’s arrest, a senior leader of the PML-N, Mohammad Zubair, said that personnel of the anti-graft watchdog had searched Miftah’s residence.

"I went to his [Miftah’s] house when I came to know that there were NAB officials outside the residence," Zubair told Dawn. "At around 6:30pm NAB officials with women personnel went inside his house and carried out a detailed search. He was not there. He has not been in contact with his family or any PML-N member as his phone has remained switched off since afternoon. We and his family are concerned about him and no one yet knows his whereabouts."

iftikhar
Jul 19, 2019 09:37am

bail for what ?

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 19, 2019 09:39am

Another crony of Nawaz Sharif seeking pre arrest bail and afraid of being arrested. This indicates that something is suspicious, I am convinced he has also been involved in corrupt practices and other black activities - all will be out soon with evidence. Well done NAB and don't let these corrupt politicians get away, expose them, punish them severly and confescate all their properties which they cannot provide evidence of purchases with ligitimate earnings.

Recommend 0
Syed Farhan Ahmad
Jul 19, 2019 09:51am

Game over

Recommend 0
ZZQ
Jul 19, 2019 10:08am

LNG had issues since Zardari and Dr. Asim tenure... So it must be investigated properly and all those responsible for corrupting and plundering Pakistan's resources and people must be punished. And this includes all

Its NOW or NEVER for us

Recommend 0
amir
Jul 19, 2019 10:11am

no where in the world pre arrest bails are applicable. guess this facility is only available for the Pakistani corrupt politicians.

Usually an arrest is made, and when the accused is presented in front of a magistrate, bail is set.

Secondly all morally able people present themselves when an arrest warrant is presented. Only thieves run

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jul 19, 2019 10:12am

Game is simple if you loot you won't enjoy it, behind the bars and keep you loot Pakistan can regenerate wealth again but loot has to stop. This is exactly what China did and look at the China of the past and China of today. Pakistan can and will be the next Asian Tiger more like Asian Snow Leopard.

Tax collection another must everyone has to pay even the gol gapa wala or roti wala or fruit chat wala or chai wala or any one who sell stuff be it restaurant or street vendor etc., not to forget mega wealthy Pakistanis, who can buy a 350k dollars cars like a joke

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jul 19, 2019 10:24am

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, 100% Agreement brother.

Recommend 0
Tamza
Jul 19, 2019 10:35am

NAB should ‘behave/work’ like the Metro Police [London] or US FBI. Investigate, then hand over to prosecutors.

Recommend 0
Fahim Qureshi
Jul 19, 2019 10:48am

When will NAB arrest it's own corrupt Chirman and it's own corrupt judge.

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jul 19, 2019 10:50am

These corruption master gangs of Nawaz league mafia and PPP mafia destroyed this beautiful country and its institutions. We lost our 35 years of development, prosperity and progress because of these thugs criminals who looted the national wealth of Pakistan with both hands as if there was no tomorrow. We would have been a strong country with powerful economy and affluence by now if these two criminal thug mafia gangs Nawaz league and PPP were not there. In order to To compensate all this loss of 35 years, put these big criminal fishes behind bars forever, punish them, confiscate their properties, freeze their bank accounts, recover the looted money and don't let them run away. Keep doing good work dear NAB. The nation stands with you.

Recommend 0
Guzni
Jul 19, 2019 11:03am

These people should not be facilitated by any court please

Recommend 0
Chaudhary M
Jul 19, 2019 11:06am

He is an honest and nice person. I wonder how those people are outside jail who did corruption in BRT, who ran fake schools in KPK, who wrote letters to Ministers to get their relatives apointed, those in government who have been supporting banned organizations, those who are providing protection to the one who accepted and owned the killing of our children in APS...list is long

Recommend 0
Tariq
Jul 19, 2019 11:09am

I hope Honorable Sindh High Court Judge don't grant these liars interim bail. They are so innocent then why running and hiding like criminal. I hope he shall be denied bail and will be given in NAB custody for speedy inquiry into LNG scandal.

Recommend 0
A. Nasir
Jul 19, 2019 11:09am

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, Pathetic that you call everyone corrupt. Miftah Ismail is not corrupt and is a decent, learned man.

Recommend 0
Faseeh Ali Khan
Jul 19, 2019 11:15am

Good work NAB, now jail the corrupt mafia

Recommend 0
Faseeh Ali Khan
Jul 19, 2019 11:16am

Good work NAB. Corruption and terrorism are interlinked and NAB cases should be tried in Anti-Terrorism Courts

Recommend 0
SYED HASSAN HASEEB
Jul 19, 2019 11:23am

will the good nab be able to prove or this is also drama .

Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jul 19, 2019 11:47am

Mifta Ismail has been granted seven days protective bail by High Court of Sindh, Karachi from today.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jul 19, 2019 11:50am

@Fahim Qureshi, Indian troll? Appointed by pml itself, he is honest.

Recommend 0
F Khan
Jul 19, 2019 11:51am

One of the most honest politician in Pakistan.Sad.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jul 19, 2019 11:52am

@Tamza, FIA is there, but not trained to track such fraud. All buffoons will then complain about the FIA, including scores of Indian trolls using fake names.

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Jul 19, 2019 11:55am

Abbasi arrested and Miftah to follow. Excepting more bad news on the economy in next few days.

Recommend 0
Parvez
Jul 19, 2019 12:06pm

If NAB does not proceed with cases against those who they have charged and matters keep pending and prolonging without speedy closure ...... NAB's credibility which has already taken a major blow will deteriorate further.

Recommend 0
Shaikh
Jul 19, 2019 12:13pm

@Tamza, Just like they did in case of MQM Chief, right !!

Recommend 0
Shaikh
Jul 19, 2019 12:14pm

@Fahim Qureshi, When you will be the CJ of this country !

Recommend 0

