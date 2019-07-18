DAWN.COM

July 18, 2019

FBR to take punitive action against under-invoicing, misdeclaration

Tahir SheraniJuly 18, 2019

The FBR chairman urges traders to refrain from dealing in smuggled goods. — DawnNewsTV / File
The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday warned the business community against under-invoicing or misdeclaration of imported goods.

The board in a statement said that otherwise, the FBR will take punitive action against those involved.

According to the statement, FBR Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi conveyed a message to the business community that besides refraining from smuggling goods, they should not indulge in under-invoicing or other misdeclarations when getting their imported goods cleared at ports.

"Any importers, their clearing agents and the delinquent staff found involved in such practices shall be liable to punitive action under the law," read the statement.

The FBR chairman further urged the traders to refrain from dealing in smuggled goods and categorically stated that "whosoever is found involved in any way dealing with the sale, purchase or storage of the same will be dealt with strictly".

The FBR statement read that the country has been facing the problem of securing its economic borders as rampant smuggling not only entails huge revenue losses but also adversely impacts the existing industry and future investment.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a very serious notice of the situation and has ordered a number of measures to cleanse the society from the menace of smuggling."

Meanwhile, Zaidi wrote a letter to all director generals and members of the board to end the prevailing uncertainty among officials over large scale transfers within the board.

According to the letter, there is a tradition of transfers in the FBR, particularly at senior levels, at the beginning of each financial year. He, however, made it clear that the tradition would not be made a norm.

He asked all officers to focus on the recovery of revenues.

M. Saeed
Jul 18, 2019 10:13pm

Under-invoicing or mis-declaration of imported goods is a vast subject with many critical issues involved which are the bane of contention between importers and FBR. These issue are the major mode of corruption, more on FBR side. FBR must make such rules that make these issue irrelevant and importers become better off by reporting factual positions for their own gains. Bonus vouchers could be an example.

