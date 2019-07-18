DAWN.COM

At least 12 killed in Taliban attack on Afghan police headquarters

AFPUpdated July 18, 2019

Afghan security forces arrive after a powerful explosion outside the provincial police headquarters in Kandahar. — AP
At least 12 people were killed and scores others wounded on Thursday when the Taliban attacked a police headquarters in the southern city of Kandahar, officials and the militants said.

The assault comes amid a series of peace talks between Washington and the Taliban that both sides say are making progress, but which so far have yielded no reduction in violence in the gruelling Afghan conflict.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi said the afternoon attack in Afghanistan's second-largest city started with a car bomb, then saw gunmen storm the police compound.

“A number of mujahideen equipped with heavy and small arms breached the headquarters and launched their operations inside,” he said.

Baheer Ahmadi, the Kandahar governor's spokesman, told AFP that 12 people had been killed, including nine civilians and three police officers. Another 89 were wounded, he added.

Take a look: Kandahar governor, police and intelligence chiefs killed in insider attack

Police chief Tadin Khan said the car bomb was followed by two other explosions. “The fighting is over now. Some vehicles were burnt. Now the Afghan army and US helicopters are hovering in the area,” he told AFP.

Hayatullah Hayat, the provincial governor for Kandahar, said Afghan security forces had launched a “clean-up operation” to see if any attackers were remaining.

Pictures on social media showed a huge plume of smoke rising over Kandahar, and Hayat said about six trucks carrying commercial goods had burnt.

The assault comes just one day after two Afghan soldiers — who were really Taliban operatives — fatally shot an Afghan colonel in Ghazni province.

Jamil Soomro, New York City
Jul 18, 2019 09:10pm

Death and destruction has been going on unabated for years in Afghanistan.The question arises in which year will it end?

Amit
Jul 18, 2019 09:56pm

And taliban is part of the peace process.....

Zak
Jul 18, 2019 10:44pm

Afghan soldiers all changing sides and wanting a Afghanistan free from foreign occupation.

