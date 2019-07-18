DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 18, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

NAB arrests former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG case

Inamullah KhattakUpdated July 18, 2019

Email

According to reports, Abbasi was on his way to attend a press conference and was arrested on the Thokar Niaz Beg interchange. — DawnNewsTV
According to reports, Abbasi was on his way to attend a press conference and was arrested on the Thokar Niaz Beg interchange. — DawnNewsTV

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was arrested by a 12-member National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team on Thursday in a multi-billion-rupee case related to the award of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract.

According to DawnNewsTV, Abbasi was on his way to attend a press conference, accompanied by PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal and spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, when he was arrested on the Thokar Niaz Baig interchange.

Abbasi initially resisted the arrest but eventually conceded. He was shifted to NAB office in Lahore after a medical check-up. He is currently being taken to NAB Rawalpindi.

According to a NAB deputy director, bureau's chairman Javed Iqbal has also signed the arrest warrant of another PML-N leader, Miftah Ismail.

Ismail is also being probed in connection with the LNG import case.

Read: Miftah Ismail gets interim bail in NAB case till May 7

A five-member team was dispatched to take the former finance minister into custody, who is believed to be in Islamabad, according to officials.

Abbasi snared by NAB

NAB had summoned the former premier in the LNG case today but he did not appear before the bureau. According to the team investigating Abbasi, the former premier had only answered 20 out of the 75 questions he had been asked. They said that despite giving him time, Abbasi had continually asked for more time to answer these questions.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz shared a NAB arrest warrant for Abbasi, dated July 16.

As per the arrest warrant, Abbasi is "accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under Section 9(a) of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999."

NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal directed the former premier's arrest under Section 18(e) and Section 24(a) of the NAO.

Abbasi "shall be produced before the court for authorisation of detention for such period as may be necessary for finalisation of the investigation", the arrest warrant added.

According to sources, he will be presented in court tomorrow due to the shortage of court hours today. Accountability judge Chaudhry Ameer Khan is expected to hear NAB's request for a transit remand.

Condemnations from PML-N

In a post shared on Twitter, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif — also facing cases by NAB — condemned Abbasi's arrest.

"We strongly protest Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's arrest. The institution of NAB has become Imran Khan's puppet. Our spirits cannot be wavered by such cheap tactics," he said.

While speaking to the media, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal strongly protested the arrest and any other arrests "made to silence those who question the government".

"I have a question: does no civilian in this country have the right to serve this country?"

"If we do, we will be prosecuted," he added.

LNG case

The inquiry against Abbasi is being conducted directly under the supervision of NAB chairman.

On Jan 2, the NAB Executive Board had authorised two investigations against Abbasi, being former minister for petroleum and natural resources — one for his alleged involvement in irregularities in LNG import and the other related to the appointment of Naeemuddin Khan as president of the Bank of Punjab.

The former prime minister had said several times in the recent past that he had not committed any illegality in the award of contracts for LNG import and, therefore, he could prove his innocence at any forum.

He was of the view that the import of LNG was the need of the hour in 2013 when the country was facing an acute shortage of gas.

In the case, not only Abbasi but former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was also accused of misusing authority by awarding the contract of LNG terminal to 15 companies of their choice.

It is the first NAB case against Abbasi, who had served as prime minister for almost a year after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court on July 28, 2017.

Interestingly, during the previous PML-N government, the Karachi NAB in its regional board meeting had closed the inquiry against Khaqan Abbasi in December 2016. But the PTI opposed the decision and claimed that “the inquiry was stopped despite the fact that it had been proved that the contract had been awarded in a non-transparent manner”.

Read more: ‘Non-transparent’ LNG contracts to be renegotiated

The then Karachi NAB director general had remarked in a meeting: “After exhaustive discussion it has been decided that it is an ongoing project and any intervention by NAB at this juncture will jeopardise the efforts of provision of LNG from the project of public/national importance. It is, therefore, decided [to close the] inquiry [at] our end.”

However, the NAB inquiry had revealed that the management of Inter State Gas Systems (ISGS) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) selected M/s Engro as a successful bidder for LNG terminal at Karachi Port in a non-transparent manner.

The NAB inquiry found that the SSGCL signed a 15-year contract with a subsidiary company of Engro for re-gasification of LNG at fixed daily processing charges.

The government authorised the Pakistan State Oil to procure LNG on behalf of the SSGCL.

At the time of closure of the inquiry, incumbent Finance Minster Asad Umar had said: “NAB closed down inquiry against Khaqan Abbasi, though it was confirmed that irregularities had been committed in the award of the LNG contract.”

However, NAB reopened the inquiry against Abbasi in October 2018.

In February, Abbasi appeared before NAB and recorded his statement.

In April, the government imposed a travel ban on Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, and five other persons in the same case.

Additional reporting by Rana Bilal in Lahore

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (100)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Wajih
Jul 18, 2019 02:32pm

There is day of downfall for everything in life, health, wealth, lies, tyranny - and PMLN is a living example of it!

Recommend 0
Majid
Jul 18, 2019 02:32pm

Bad decision by IK and his government.

Recommend 0
Tanweer Hussain
Jul 18, 2019 02:33pm

WELL DONE. Put all of them behind Bar for LIFE.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jul 18, 2019 02:33pm

Finally the man meeting absconders in London gets arrested. One by one being charged, good.the whole lot are corrupt.

Recommend 0
eSanii
Jul 18, 2019 02:33pm

Mogambo Khush Hua !!

Recommend 0
Dehunxai
Jul 18, 2019 02:34pm

Govt. has lost it's senses!

Recommend 0
Dehunxai
Jul 18, 2019 02:34pm

101% political victimization...

Recommend 0
Kamran
Jul 18, 2019 02:34pm

Now this is becoming funny

Recommend 0
This reminds me of the final scene from The Godfather. All the crooks being rounded up!
Jul 18, 2019 02:36pm

This reminds me of the final scene from The Godfather. All the crooks being rounded up!

Recommend 0
Sincere Pakistani
Jul 18, 2019 02:36pm

All opposition will be behind the Bars... It seems govt dont want to have any opposition to protest against the inflation.

Recommend 0
Sachin Tandon
Jul 18, 2019 02:36pm

No one can save the garden, when gardener himself is culprit of destroying it.

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Jul 18, 2019 02:37pm

Yet another wicket falls to a fast one by nab. The purge continues.

Recommend 0
Khurshid Qazi
Jul 18, 2019 02:37pm

A worst kind of action. Absolutely bad conduct of PTI govt.,

Recommend 0
Majid khan
Jul 18, 2019 02:38pm

Kleptocracy at its best in Pakistan. I think if Nab hunt goes on in such a pace for the looters of Pakistan. More than 80% of National Assembly would soon fell vacant.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 18, 2019 02:38pm

He kept refusing to appear before NAB despite being summoned repeatedly. Hence the arrest. The guilty use such tactics!

Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Jul 18, 2019 02:40pm

WoW another economic milestone achieved. Now there will be canals of honey and milk in Naya Pakistan

Keeping distracting people

Recommend 0
Kumud S Badiani
Jul 18, 2019 02:41pm

What really happening in Pakistan, one by one leaders are been arrested without any trial? Is this call a free country?

Recommend 0
Vivek Sharma
Jul 18, 2019 02:41pm

Now NAB == "National-wide Arresting Bureau" in Pakistan, very surprising

Recommend 0
Arshad
Jul 18, 2019 02:46pm

Well done NAB, arrest every Crook & Looter.....

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Jul 18, 2019 02:46pm

Weldon. this guy destroyed PIA to succeed his airline.

Recommend 0
Imran
Jul 18, 2019 02:48pm

And the juggernaut continues. This civilian Marshall is worst than Bhuttos and let’s hope we don’t end up in a similar predicament or worse.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jul 18, 2019 02:48pm

They should rename the organization to NAPB (National Accountability of PMLN Buerau).

Recommend 0
ajr
Jul 18, 2019 02:48pm

Shameful act by NAB, they are just acting as tool of this regime to crush opposition.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jul 18, 2019 02:49pm

About time...

Recommend 0
Sid
Jul 18, 2019 02:50pm

Bingo - down with the corruption mafia once and for all - drain the swamp in full swing!

Recommend 0
Odd Views
Jul 18, 2019 02:50pm

anyone left?

Recommend 0
Saad
Jul 18, 2019 02:52pm

Let's see now, so the economy has tanked, rupee is all time low and inflation is all time high, don't ask about export target or budget deficit or the agriculture output target or the 100 day promises, so how to divert attention.... how about arrest someone and give the impression that it's all his fault

Recommend 0
Manga
Jul 18, 2019 02:54pm

Great! This is the reason why they've been so desperate lately; they knew it was coming.

Recommend 0
ABC
Jul 18, 2019 02:55pm

This news made my day. He is the one who offered hundreds of thousands dollars per day to LNG terminal operations from tax payers money

Recommend 0
Sarfraz
Jul 18, 2019 02:55pm

Anyone involved in financial corruption should be handled evenhandedly. Good move.

Recommend 0
Silver
Jul 18, 2019 02:55pm

Medical check up must be thorough as surely he is going to get “PML-N jail illness”.

Recommend 0
Well Wisher
Jul 18, 2019 02:56pm

He is one of the highest tax payer in Pakistan. But in LNG case he needs to defend himself.

Recommend 0
munsif
Jul 18, 2019 02:58pm

His Crime:

Playing Gas Firms Off Each Other Saved Pakistan $600 Million: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-09-09/playing-gas-giants-off-each-other-saved-pakistan-600-million

Recommend 0
Hasan
Jul 18, 2019 02:58pm

4 down. 4 to go.

Recommend 0
Reqo Dik
Jul 18, 2019 02:58pm

The purge has begun.

Recommend 0
SajjadX
Jul 18, 2019 02:58pm

Oh please. We are tired of this nonsense.

Show some improvement in economy. That should be your focus.

Recommend 0
topbrass
Jul 18, 2019 03:00pm

Great going IK. Why Maryam and Bilawal are spared. Put all of them in jail.

At this rate only IK will be left to contest next general elections

Recommend 0
Zakir Ali Afghani
Jul 18, 2019 03:02pm

Just to divert attention from prevailing economic crises, the govt is going on arresting spree to kill the opposition.

Recommend 0
Ranjha
Jul 18, 2019 03:03pm

Excellent news! Another disgusting mafioso hits the dirt!

Recommend 0
Karido
Jul 18, 2019 03:04pm

Great but we want our money back.

Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
Jul 18, 2019 03:06pm

Political vengence - IK to fall soon #notmyPM

Recommend 0
SKY
Jul 18, 2019 03:07pm

Fantastic news. Keep up the good work!

Recommend 0
Amer
Jul 18, 2019 03:09pm

And the witchhunt continues.... IK gov is in panic mode.

Recommend 0
A&A
Jul 18, 2019 03:11pm

Not afraid of NAB ..? Be brave man...!!

Recommend 0
asad
Jul 18, 2019 03:14pm

I hope Miftah is also nabbed for this corrupt deal

Recommend 0
Hamza
Jul 18, 2019 03:14pm

Only opposìtion people

Recommend 0
A&A
Jul 18, 2019 03:15pm

Deasel next on line.....!!

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 18, 2019 03:15pm

Great news. Please nip the evil of corruption, cronyism and nepotism in the bud no matter where it stems from?

Recommend 0
Moeazze
Jul 18, 2019 03:15pm

Prosecute him and convict him. He tried to act as if he is above the law by ignoring the court summons.

Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Jul 18, 2019 03:16pm

Anyone who speaks will be arrested by NAB in Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Next on the list would be Ahsen Iqbal ....Stay silent and stay safe

Recommend 0
ZAK
Jul 18, 2019 03:16pm

Put them forever in jail from where they belong.

Recommend 0
iftikhar
Jul 18, 2019 03:16pm

a very loyal servant of Shareef's family,

Recommend 0
A&A
Jul 18, 2019 03:16pm

Every looter should be behind the bar....!!

Recommend 0
Nisar Ahmed
Jul 18, 2019 03:16pm

Nobody can be arrested until and unless allegation is proved against him.

Recommend 0
Ismail
Jul 18, 2019 03:17pm

It should have been done a long ago. He is involved in Ishaq Dar's escape and now this LNG scandal.

Recommend 0
Harime Khan
Jul 18, 2019 03:19pm

Good.

Recommend 0
Nazir Shah
Jul 18, 2019 03:19pm

Good job, don't leave these thugs....

Recommend 0
Gaz
Jul 18, 2019 03:20pm

Make your minds up is Imran Khan behind this or establishment. Is Imran Khan a puppet or a dictator. Opposition is confused m.

Recommend 0
Bobby Khan
Jul 18, 2019 03:22pm

Same old story since 70 years. Change of government and live drama starts.

Recommend 0
Ray
Jul 18, 2019 03:23pm

Shahid Abbasi's, is not that clean as he pretends. Major player for Sharif family. Shahid Abbasi, Saifur Rehman, Sharifs are the beneficiaries of LNG.

Recommend 0
Rohail
Jul 18, 2019 03:23pm

Finally he is arrested. How about the case where he completely destroyed Pakistan International Airlines in order to benefit Air Blue?

Recommend 0
byte
Jul 18, 2019 03:25pm

UNDECLARED Marshall law

Recommend 0
Asad
Jul 18, 2019 03:26pm

Khaqan abbasi I can say certainly is not corrupt. Even well I formed pti members know and acknowledge that

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Jul 18, 2019 03:26pm

No one is a sacred cow.Pakistan has lost thousands of trillions of Rupees in corrruption.Now correct procedure is being followed of investigating from the top.

Recommend 0
Shazad
Jul 18, 2019 03:27pm

No one will do anything now in fear of NAB. Government in total lockdown.

Recommend 0
umar
Jul 18, 2019 03:28pm

Bravo, NAB working against the number one anti state organization................

Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Jul 18, 2019 03:29pm

Good move one by one all opponents prosecuted waiting for next to follow

Recommend 0
khan
Jul 18, 2019 03:31pm

What a great news!

Recommend 0
Newborn
Jul 18, 2019 03:32pm

Selected PM is just following orders from higher up.

Recommend 0
Sixer From Chakwal
Jul 18, 2019 03:33pm

please shift all the arrested to normal jails

Recommend 0
Mustafa
Jul 18, 2019 03:34pm

If shahid Khaqan is corrupt than no one is sadiq ameen in pakistan.

Recommend 0
Shami
Jul 18, 2019 03:34pm

Good catch all of them! Who is next?..

Recommend 0
KnowYourHistory
Jul 18, 2019 03:35pm

But Mr. Khattak is still free.

Recommend 0
khabboo
Jul 18, 2019 03:35pm

So when the courts ask you to appear, why do these people not appear?. If they are innocent, go there and prove your point.

Recommend 0
Kas Baluch
Jul 18, 2019 03:35pm

Fantastic, great to see the rule of law re-emerging in Pakistan

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 18, 2019 03:36pm

Simply, answer NAB's questions about LNG case, present evidence and clear your name Mr Khaqan Abbassi. Note there will no production orders for anybody, get your names cleared first.

Recommend 0
Salman khan
Jul 18, 2019 03:37pm

Nice to hear another thief is locked up.

Recommend 0
Columbus
Jul 18, 2019 03:39pm

who is next?

Recommend 0
Nadir UK
Jul 18, 2019 03:39pm

Fascist act of a fascist government

Recommend 0
Jav
Jul 18, 2019 03:40pm

Selected PM is taking good care of all elected PMs!!

Recommend 0
Ilyas
Jul 18, 2019 03:41pm

Believe it or not all the top PML-N political leadership want to get arrested to avoid working under Marium Safder's leadership.

Recommend 0
Jamshed
Jul 18, 2019 03:44pm

This is good news. He should have been caught months back.

Recommend 0
Amanat Ali
Jul 18, 2019 03:45pm

Mr. Abbasi this nation do not deserve you.

Recommend 0
syed baqar ahsan
Jul 18, 2019 03:46pm

What all is eaten as share is at the cost of people who voted them to power,in return they did business while in public office,this is going on at all stages (my share) of file work since decades.Now since the arrival of Imran Khan all share addict are scared and system is at standstill.

Recommend 0
Nasir Khan
Jul 18, 2019 03:47pm

When these corrupt to the core people play innocent they look very funny.

Recommend 0
Abdullah
Jul 18, 2019 03:48pm

Seems like incumbent government have only one agenda for this term.... Hunting opposition. No whatsoever policy around controlling economy or reforms. Same old blackdays from Musharraf and Zia's era. Sad

Recommend 0
Pakistan khappay
Jul 18, 2019 03:48pm

Happy news. Wasn't he a selected PM by Noon. Irony

Recommend 0
Comments
Jul 18, 2019 03:49pm

He himself wanted to be arrested so to have relief from Maryam's adventurism that is causing great damage to PML (N).

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jul 18, 2019 03:53pm

FONTGATE Maryam the cunning and convicted criminal daughter of Nawaz mafia has no credibility as criminal should never get any freedom of press. Pakistan is a third world nation only because of Sharif/Zardari mafias my country is very viable we just have to stop the loot like China.

Recommend 0
Enam
Jul 18, 2019 03:53pm

Well done;

Recommend 0
Afnan bashir
Jul 18, 2019 03:58pm

imran is using this way to arrest all the opposition leaders so that no one is there who can watch the ruling party. SHAME SHAME

Recommend 0
Aina
Jul 18, 2019 04:00pm

The stench of revenge is reaching sky high, my lord IK.

Recommend 0
AG
Jul 18, 2019 04:00pm

@topbrass, "At this rate only IK will be left to contest next general elections"

The word "general" in general elections has many overtones !!!

Recommend 0
Mikail Ali
Jul 18, 2019 04:00pm

It's about time that all the criminals are rounded up and jailed for life. These termites have hollowed out and looted Pakistan for too long. Round them up!

Recommend 0
Rohail
Jul 18, 2019 04:00pm

@Dehunxai, Look at your country ... stop making comments on Pakistan if you knew nothing.

Recommend 0
Goga Nalaik
Jul 18, 2019 04:00pm

This lovely news has made my day

Recommend 0
Saim Jafri
Jul 18, 2019 04:01pm

No one is above the law. Lock them up and loose the key

Recommend 0
AG
Jul 18, 2019 04:01pm

Abbasi sahib is a thorough gentleman. Sad to see him face "selective accountability"

Recommend 0
Doing More
Jul 18, 2019 04:03pm

The world is now sure on how legitimate and fair the Pak judicial system really is!

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jul 18, 2019 04:05pm

Is there any ex-PM left? PM IK is on full revenge mode......he forgot that one day his power will be gone and then same fate is waiting for him......this is really an unfortunate country where majority of leaders meet the same end....jailed or killed or kicked out of country.... Anybody want to become PM ?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Proper drafting of laws

Proper drafting of laws

There is much to be said in favour of regular interaction between the legislative drafters and legislators.

Editorial

July 18, 2019

Empty stomachs, hollow speech

FOR some, their everyday relationship with food is so taken for granted that it is barely given a second thought. ...
July 18, 2019

Sudan deal

AFTER months of protests and uncertainty, not to mention violent crackdowns, a power-sharing deal has been reached...
Updated July 18, 2019

World Cup controversy

New Zealand graciously accepted the verdict and chose not to raise the issue internationally.
Updated July 17, 2019

Embezzlement allegations

The ripples created by corruption scandals unearthed under the PTI government have now reached foreign shores.
July 17, 2019

Trump’s racist tweets

EVER SINCE Donald Trump became president, there has hardly been a dull day in the White House. It is often from the...
July 17, 2019

Sheesha smoking

WITHIN the past decade or so, there have been sporadic efforts by the state to clamp down on sheesha cafes. This is...