NAB arrests former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG case
Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was arrested by a 12-member National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team on Thursday in a multi-billion-rupee case related to the award of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract.
According to DawnNewsTV, Abbasi was on his way to attend a press conference, accompanied by PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal and spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, when he was arrested on the Thokar Niaz Baig interchange.
Abbasi initially resisted the arrest but eventually conceded. He was shifted to NAB office in Lahore after a medical check-up. He is currently being taken to NAB Rawalpindi.
According to a NAB deputy director, bureau's chairman Javed Iqbal has also signed the arrest warrant of another PML-N leader, Miftah Ismail.
Ismail is also being probed in connection with the LNG import case.
A five-member team was dispatched to take the former finance minister into custody, who is believed to be in Islamabad, according to officials.
Abbasi snared by NAB
NAB had summoned the former premier in the LNG case today but he did not appear before the bureau. According to the team investigating Abbasi, the former premier had only answered 20 out of the 75 questions he had been asked. They said that despite giving him time, Abbasi had continually asked for more time to answer these questions.
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz shared a NAB arrest warrant for Abbasi, dated July 16.
As per the arrest warrant, Abbasi is "accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under Section 9(a) of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999."
NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal directed the former premier's arrest under Section 18(e) and Section 24(a) of the NAO.
Abbasi "shall be produced before the court for authorisation of detention for such period as may be necessary for finalisation of the investigation", the arrest warrant added.
According to sources, he will be presented in court tomorrow due to the shortage of court hours today. Accountability judge Chaudhry Ameer Khan is expected to hear NAB's request for a transit remand.
Condemnations from PML-N
In a post shared on Twitter, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif — also facing cases by NAB — condemned Abbasi's arrest.
"We strongly protest Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's arrest. The institution of NAB has become Imran Khan's puppet. Our spirits cannot be wavered by such cheap tactics," he said.
While speaking to the media, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal strongly protested the arrest and any other arrests "made to silence those who question the government".
"I have a question: does no civilian in this country have the right to serve this country?"
"If we do, we will be prosecuted," he added.
LNG case
The inquiry against Abbasi is being conducted directly under the supervision of NAB chairman.
On Jan 2, the NAB Executive Board had authorised two investigations against Abbasi, being former minister for petroleum and natural resources — one for his alleged involvement in irregularities in LNG import and the other related to the appointment of Naeemuddin Khan as president of the Bank of Punjab.
The former prime minister had said several times in the recent past that he had not committed any illegality in the award of contracts for LNG import and, therefore, he could prove his innocence at any forum.
He was of the view that the import of LNG was the need of the hour in 2013 when the country was facing an acute shortage of gas.
In the case, not only Abbasi but former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was also accused of misusing authority by awarding the contract of LNG terminal to 15 companies of their choice.
It is the first NAB case against Abbasi, who had served as prime minister for almost a year after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court on July 28, 2017.
Interestingly, during the previous PML-N government, the Karachi NAB in its regional board meeting had closed the inquiry against Khaqan Abbasi in December 2016. But the PTI opposed the decision and claimed that “the inquiry was stopped despite the fact that it had been proved that the contract had been awarded in a non-transparent manner”.
The then Karachi NAB director general had remarked in a meeting: “After exhaustive discussion it has been decided that it is an ongoing project and any intervention by NAB at this juncture will jeopardise the efforts of provision of LNG from the project of public/national importance. It is, therefore, decided [to close the] inquiry [at] our end.”
However, the NAB inquiry had revealed that the management of Inter State Gas Systems (ISGS) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) selected M/s Engro as a successful bidder for LNG terminal at Karachi Port in a non-transparent manner.
The NAB inquiry found that the SSGCL signed a 15-year contract with a subsidiary company of Engro for re-gasification of LNG at fixed daily processing charges.
The government authorised the Pakistan State Oil to procure LNG on behalf of the SSGCL.
At the time of closure of the inquiry, incumbent Finance Minster Asad Umar had said: “NAB closed down inquiry against Khaqan Abbasi, though it was confirmed that irregularities had been committed in the award of the LNG contract.”
However, NAB reopened the inquiry against Abbasi in October 2018.
In February, Abbasi appeared before NAB and recorded his statement.
In April, the government imposed a travel ban on Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, and five other persons in the same case.
Additional reporting by Rana Bilal in Lahore
Comments (100)
There is day of downfall for everything in life, health, wealth, lies, tyranny - and PMLN is a living example of it!
Bad decision by IK and his government.
WELL DONE. Put all of them behind Bar for LIFE.
Finally the man meeting absconders in London gets arrested. One by one being charged, good.the whole lot are corrupt.
Mogambo Khush Hua !!
Govt. has lost it's senses!
101% political victimization...
Now this is becoming funny
This reminds me of the final scene from The Godfather. All the crooks being rounded up!
All opposition will be behind the Bars... It seems govt dont want to have any opposition to protest against the inflation.
No one can save the garden, when gardener himself is culprit of destroying it.
Yet another wicket falls to a fast one by nab. The purge continues.
A worst kind of action. Absolutely bad conduct of PTI govt.,
Kleptocracy at its best in Pakistan. I think if Nab hunt goes on in such a pace for the looters of Pakistan. More than 80% of National Assembly would soon fell vacant.
He kept refusing to appear before NAB despite being summoned repeatedly. Hence the arrest. The guilty use such tactics!
WoW another economic milestone achieved. Now there will be canals of honey and milk in Naya Pakistan
Keeping distracting people
What really happening in Pakistan, one by one leaders are been arrested without any trial? Is this call a free country?
Now NAB == "National-wide Arresting Bureau" in Pakistan, very surprising
Well done NAB, arrest every Crook & Looter.....
Weldon. this guy destroyed PIA to succeed his airline.
And the juggernaut continues. This civilian Marshall is worst than Bhuttos and let’s hope we don’t end up in a similar predicament or worse.
They should rename the organization to NAPB (National Accountability of PMLN Buerau).
Shameful act by NAB, they are just acting as tool of this regime to crush opposition.
About time...
Bingo - down with the corruption mafia once and for all - drain the swamp in full swing!
anyone left?
Let's see now, so the economy has tanked, rupee is all time low and inflation is all time high, don't ask about export target or budget deficit or the agriculture output target or the 100 day promises, so how to divert attention.... how about arrest someone and give the impression that it's all his fault
Great! This is the reason why they've been so desperate lately; they knew it was coming.
This news made my day. He is the one who offered hundreds of thousands dollars per day to LNG terminal operations from tax payers money
Anyone involved in financial corruption should be handled evenhandedly. Good move.
Medical check up must be thorough as surely he is going to get “PML-N jail illness”.
He is one of the highest tax payer in Pakistan. But in LNG case he needs to defend himself.
His Crime:
Playing Gas Firms Off Each Other Saved Pakistan $600 Million: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-09-09/playing-gas-giants-off-each-other-saved-pakistan-600-million
4 down. 4 to go.
The purge has begun.
Oh please. We are tired of this nonsense.
Show some improvement in economy. That should be your focus.
Great going IK. Why Maryam and Bilawal are spared. Put all of them in jail.
At this rate only IK will be left to contest next general elections
Just to divert attention from prevailing economic crises, the govt is going on arresting spree to kill the opposition.
Excellent news! Another disgusting mafioso hits the dirt!
Great but we want our money back.
Political vengence - IK to fall soon #notmyPM
Fantastic news. Keep up the good work!
And the witchhunt continues.... IK gov is in panic mode.
Not afraid of NAB ..? Be brave man...!!
I hope Miftah is also nabbed for this corrupt deal
Only opposìtion people
Deasel next on line.....!!
Great news. Please nip the evil of corruption, cronyism and nepotism in the bud no matter where it stems from?
Prosecute him and convict him. He tried to act as if he is above the law by ignoring the court summons.
Anyone who speaks will be arrested by NAB in Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Next on the list would be Ahsen Iqbal ....Stay silent and stay safe
Put them forever in jail from where they belong.
a very loyal servant of Shareef's family,
Every looter should be behind the bar....!!
Nobody can be arrested until and unless allegation is proved against him.
It should have been done a long ago. He is involved in Ishaq Dar's escape and now this LNG scandal.
Good.
Good job, don't leave these thugs....
Make your minds up is Imran Khan behind this or establishment. Is Imran Khan a puppet or a dictator. Opposition is confused m.
Same old story since 70 years. Change of government and live drama starts.
Shahid Abbasi's, is not that clean as he pretends. Major player for Sharif family. Shahid Abbasi, Saifur Rehman, Sharifs are the beneficiaries of LNG.
Finally he is arrested. How about the case where he completely destroyed Pakistan International Airlines in order to benefit Air Blue?
UNDECLARED Marshall law
Khaqan abbasi I can say certainly is not corrupt. Even well I formed pti members know and acknowledge that
No one is a sacred cow.Pakistan has lost thousands of trillions of Rupees in corrruption.Now correct procedure is being followed of investigating from the top.
No one will do anything now in fear of NAB. Government in total lockdown.
Bravo, NAB working against the number one anti state organization................
Good move one by one all opponents prosecuted waiting for next to follow
What a great news!
Selected PM is just following orders from higher up.
please shift all the arrested to normal jails
If shahid Khaqan is corrupt than no one is sadiq ameen in pakistan.
Good catch all of them! Who is next?..
But Mr. Khattak is still free.
So when the courts ask you to appear, why do these people not appear?. If they are innocent, go there and prove your point.
Fantastic, great to see the rule of law re-emerging in Pakistan
Simply, answer NAB's questions about LNG case, present evidence and clear your name Mr Khaqan Abbassi. Note there will no production orders for anybody, get your names cleared first.
Nice to hear another thief is locked up.
who is next?
Fascist act of a fascist government
Selected PM is taking good care of all elected PMs!!
Believe it or not all the top PML-N political leadership want to get arrested to avoid working under Marium Safder's leadership.
This is good news. He should have been caught months back.
Mr. Abbasi this nation do not deserve you.
What all is eaten as share is at the cost of people who voted them to power,in return they did business while in public office,this is going on at all stages (my share) of file work since decades.Now since the arrival of Imran Khan all share addict are scared and system is at standstill.
When these corrupt to the core people play innocent they look very funny.
Seems like incumbent government have only one agenda for this term.... Hunting opposition. No whatsoever policy around controlling economy or reforms. Same old blackdays from Musharraf and Zia's era. Sad
Happy news. Wasn't he a selected PM by Noon. Irony
He himself wanted to be arrested so to have relief from Maryam's adventurism that is causing great damage to PML (N).
FONTGATE Maryam the cunning and convicted criminal daughter of Nawaz mafia has no credibility as criminal should never get any freedom of press. Pakistan is a third world nation only because of Sharif/Zardari mafias my country is very viable we just have to stop the loot like China.
Well done;
imran is using this way to arrest all the opposition leaders so that no one is there who can watch the ruling party. SHAME SHAME
The stench of revenge is reaching sky high, my lord IK.
@topbrass, "At this rate only IK will be left to contest next general elections"
The word "general" in general elections has many overtones !!!
It's about time that all the criminals are rounded up and jailed for life. These termites have hollowed out and looted Pakistan for too long. Round them up!
@Dehunxai, Look at your country ... stop making comments on Pakistan if you knew nothing.
This lovely news has made my day
No one is above the law. Lock them up and loose the key
Abbasi sahib is a thorough gentleman. Sad to see him face "selective accountability"
The world is now sure on how legitimate and fair the Pak judicial system really is!
Is there any ex-PM left? PM IK is on full revenge mode......he forgot that one day his power will be gone and then same fate is waiting for him......this is really an unfortunate country where majority of leaders meet the same end....jailed or killed or kicked out of country.... Anybody want to become PM ?