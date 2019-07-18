DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 18, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

NAB arrests former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG case; hunt on for Miftah Ismail

Inamullah KhattakUpdated July 18, 2019

Email

According to reports, Abbasi was on his way to attend a press conference and was arrested on the Thokar Niaz Beg interchange. — DawnNewsTV
According to reports, Abbasi was on his way to attend a press conference and was arrested on the Thokar Niaz Beg interchange. — DawnNewsTV

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was arrested by a 12-member National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team on Thursday in a multi-billion-rupee case related to the award of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract.

NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal the same day also signed the arrest warrants of another PML-N leader, Miftah Ismail, as well as former managing director of Pakistan State Oil Sheikh Imranul Haque.

According to DawnNewsTV, Abbasi was on his way to attend a press conference, accompanied by PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal and spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, when he was arrested on the Thokar Niaz Baig interchange.

Abbasi initially resisted the arrest but eventually conceded. He was shifted to NAB office in Lahore after a medical check-up. He is currently being taken to NAB Rawalpindi.

Ismail is also being probed in connection with the LNG import case. After Abbasi's arrest, teams in Karachi and Islamabad were dispatched to take the former finance minister into custody.

Read: Miftah Ismail gets interim bail in NAB case till May 7

By evening, a NAB team had secured warrants to enter Ismail's house in Karachi for a search and arrest operation. However, it eventually returned empty-handed as Ismail was not at home.

A team entering Miftah Ismail's house in Karachi to arrest him.
A team entering Miftah Ismail's house in Karachi to arrest him.

Both leaders had earlier been placed on the Exit Control List to restrict their movement abroad.

Abbasi snared by NAB

NAB had summoned the former premier in the LNG case today but he did not appear before the bureau. According to the team investigating Abbasi, the former premier had only answered 20 out of the 75 questions he had been asked. They said that despite giving him time, Abbasi had continually asked for more time to answer these questions.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz shared a NAB arrest warrant for Abbasi, dated July 16.

As per the arrest warrant, Abbasi is "accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under Section 9(a) of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999."

NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal directed the former premier's arrest under Section 18(e) and Section 24(a) of the NAO.

Abbasi "shall be produced before the court for authorisation of detention for such period as may be necessary for finalisation of the investigation", the arrest warrant added.

According to sources, he will be presented in court tomorrow due to the shortage of court hours today. Accountability judge Chaudhry Ameer Khan is expected to hear NAB's request for a transit remand.

Condemnations from PML-N

In a post shared on Twitter, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif — also facing cases by NAB — condemned Abbasi's arrest.

"We strongly protest Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's arrest. The institution of NAB has become Imran Khan's puppet. Our spirits cannot be wavered by such cheap tactics," he said.

While speaking to the media, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal strongly protested the arrest and any other arrests "made to silence those who question the government".

"I have a question: does no civilian in this country have the right to serve this country?"

"If we do, we will be prosecuted," he added.

LNG case

The inquiry against Abbasi is being conducted directly under the supervision of NAB chairman.

On Jan 2, the NAB Executive Board had authorised two investigations against Abbasi, being former minister for petroleum and natural resources — one for his alleged involvement in irregularities in LNG import and the other related to the appointment of Naeemuddin Khan as president of the Bank of Punjab.

The former prime minister had said several times in the recent past that he had not committed any illegality in the award of contracts for LNG import and, therefore, he could prove his innocence at any forum.

He was of the view that the import of LNG was the need of the hour in 2013 when the country was facing an acute shortage of gas.

In the case, not only Abbasi but former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was also accused of misusing authority by awarding the contract of LNG terminal to 15 companies of their choice.

It is the first NAB case against Abbasi, who had served as prime minister for almost a year after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court on July 28, 2017.

Interestingly, during the previous PML-N government, the Karachi NAB in its regional board meeting had closed the inquiry against Khaqan Abbasi in December 2016. But the PTI opposed the decision and claimed that “the inquiry was stopped despite the fact that it had been proved that the contract had been awarded in a non-transparent manner”.

Read more: ‘Non-transparent’ LNG contracts to be renegotiated

The then Karachi NAB director general had remarked in a meeting: “After exhaustive discussion it has been decided that it is an ongoing project and any intervention by NAB at this juncture will jeopardise the efforts of provision of LNG from the project of public/national importance. It is, therefore, decided [to close the] inquiry [at] our end.”

However, the NAB inquiry had revealed that the management of Inter State Gas Systems (ISGS) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) selected M/s Engro as a successful bidder for LNG terminal at Karachi Port in a non-transparent manner.

The NAB inquiry found that the SSGCL signed a 15-year contract with a subsidiary company of Engro for re-gasification of LNG at fixed daily processing charges.

The government authorised the Pakistan State Oil to procure LNG on behalf of the SSGCL.

At the time of closure of the inquiry, incumbent Finance Minster Asad Umar had said: “NAB closed down inquiry against Khaqan Abbasi, though it was confirmed that irregularities had been committed in the award of the LNG contract.”

However, NAB reopened the inquiry against Abbasi in October 2018.

In February, Abbasi appeared before NAB and recorded his statement.

In April, the government imposed a travel ban on Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, and five other persons in the same case.

Additional reporting by Rana Bilal in Lahore

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (183)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Wajih
Jul 18, 2019 02:32pm

There is day of downfall for everything in life, health, wealth, lies, tyranny - and PMLN is a living example of it!

Recommend 0
Majid
Jul 18, 2019 02:32pm

Bad decision by IK and his government.

Recommend 0
Tanweer Hussain
Jul 18, 2019 02:33pm

WELL DONE. Put all of them behind Bar for LIFE.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Jul 18, 2019 02:33pm

Finally the man meeting absconders in London gets arrested. One by one being charged, good.the whole lot are corrupt.

Recommend 0
eSanii
Jul 18, 2019 02:33pm

Mogambo Khush Hua !!

Recommend 0
Dehunxai
Jul 18, 2019 02:34pm

Govt. has lost it's senses!

Recommend 0
abdullah
Jul 18, 2019 02:34pm

Will the govt start working and stop resorting to such tactics to put pressure on the.opposition.we need to move forward pakiatan is turing to ruins .economy is at its worst .political uncertainity and souch of corruption by present govt.

Recommend 0
Dehunxai
Jul 18, 2019 02:34pm

101% political victimization...

Recommend 0
Kamran
Jul 18, 2019 02:34pm

Now this is becoming funny

Recommend 0
This reminds me of the final scene from The Godfather. All the crooks being rounded up!
Jul 18, 2019 02:36pm

This reminds me of the final scene from The Godfather. All the crooks being rounded up!

Recommend 0
Sincere Pakistani
Jul 18, 2019 02:36pm

All opposition will be behind the Bars... It seems govt dont want to have any opposition to protest against the inflation.

Recommend 0
Sachin Tandon
Jul 18, 2019 02:36pm

No one can save the garden, when gardener himself is culprit of destroying it.

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Jul 18, 2019 02:37pm

Yet another wicket falls to a fast one by nab. The purge continues.

Recommend 0
Khurshid Qazi
Jul 18, 2019 02:37pm

A worst kind of action. Absolutely bad conduct of PTI govt.,

Recommend 0
Majid khan
Jul 18, 2019 02:38pm

Kleptocracy at its best in Pakistan. I think if Nab hunt goes on in such a pace for the looters of Pakistan. More than 80% of National Assembly would soon fell vacant.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 18, 2019 02:38pm

He kept refusing to appear before NAB despite being summoned repeatedly. Hence the arrest. The guilty use such tactics!

Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Jul 18, 2019 02:40pm

WoW another economic milestone achieved. Now there will be canals of honey and milk in Naya Pakistan

Keeping distracting people

Recommend 0
Kumud S Badiani
Jul 18, 2019 02:41pm

What really happening in Pakistan, one by one leaders are been arrested without any trial? Is this call a free country?

Recommend 0
Vivek Sharma
Jul 18, 2019 02:41pm

Now NAB == "National-wide Arresting Bureau" in Pakistan, very surprising

Recommend 0
riz
Jul 18, 2019 02:43pm

it is the matter of more than two billion dollars ! if Government could be able to get them back it will solve a lot of its financial problems

Recommend 0
Arshad
Jul 18, 2019 02:46pm

Well done NAB, arrest every Crook & Looter.....

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Jul 18, 2019 02:46pm

Weldon. this guy destroyed PIA to succeed his airline.

Recommend 0
Imran
Jul 18, 2019 02:48pm

And the juggernaut continues. This civilian Marshall is worst than Bhuttos and let’s hope we don’t end up in a similar predicament or worse.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jul 18, 2019 02:48pm

They should rename the organization to NAPB (National Accountability of PMLN Buerau).

Recommend 0
ajr
Jul 18, 2019 02:48pm

Shameful act by NAB, they are just acting as tool of this regime to crush opposition.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jul 18, 2019 02:49pm

About time...

Recommend 0
Sid
Jul 18, 2019 02:50pm

Bingo - down with the corruption mafia once and for all - drain the swamp in full swing!

Recommend 0
Odd Views
Jul 18, 2019 02:50pm

anyone left?

Recommend 0
Saad
Jul 18, 2019 02:52pm

Let's see now, so the economy has tanked, rupee is all time low and inflation is all time high, don't ask about export target or budget deficit or the agriculture output target or the 100 day promises, so how to divert attention.... how about arrest someone and give the impression that it's all his fault

Recommend 0
Manga
Jul 18, 2019 02:54pm

Great! This is the reason why they've been so desperate lately; they knew it was coming.

Recommend 0
ABC
Jul 18, 2019 02:55pm

This news made my day. He is the one who offered hundreds of thousands dollars per day to LNG terminal operations from tax payers money

Recommend 0
Sarfraz
Jul 18, 2019 02:55pm

Anyone involved in financial corruption should be handled evenhandedly. Good move.

Recommend 0
Silver
Jul 18, 2019 02:55pm

Medical check up must be thorough as surely he is going to get “PML-N jail illness”.

Recommend 0
Selected
Jul 18, 2019 02:56pm

This tactic is apparently the sum of this set-up's strategy and capacity. will this help with the rising inflation, devaluation and steep rise in gas, electricity, petrol tarriffs? Now the army of official spokespersons will harp on this for a week as a pliy to deflect pressure on real issues. Just proves that the only action IK is capable of being is intimidation and revenge. Shame on this incompetent lot. No hope going forward.

Recommend 0
Well Wisher
Jul 18, 2019 02:56pm

He is one of the highest tax payer in Pakistan. But in LNG case he needs to defend himself.

Recommend 0
Umer
Jul 18, 2019 02:57pm

Great news. The PMLN decided that Abbasi will not present himself infront of NAB. The NAB took note of it and arrested him. These goons can say whatever they want. The took biggest loans in the history of Pakistan and looted that money. Someone should tell Shehbaz Sharif that it is the same NAB with exactly the same head who was appointed by PMLN and PPP together.

Recommend 0
munsif
Jul 18, 2019 02:58pm

His Crime:

Playing Gas Firms Off Each Other Saved Pakistan $600 Million: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-09-09/playing-gas-giants-off-each-other-saved-pakistan-600-million

Recommend 0
Hasan
Jul 18, 2019 02:58pm

4 down. 4 to go.

Recommend 0
Reqo Dik
Jul 18, 2019 02:58pm

The purge has begun.

Recommend 0
SajjadX
Jul 18, 2019 02:58pm

Oh please. We are tired of this nonsense.

Show some improvement in economy. That should be your focus.

Recommend 0
topbrass
Jul 18, 2019 03:00pm

Great going IK. Why Maryam and Bilawal are spared. Put all of them in jail.

At this rate only IK will be left to contest next general elections

Recommend 0
Zakir Ali Afghani
Jul 18, 2019 03:02pm

Just to divert attention from prevailing economic crises, the govt is going on arresting spree to kill the opposition.

Recommend 0
Ranjha
Jul 18, 2019 03:03pm

Excellent news! Another disgusting mafioso hits the dirt!

Recommend 0
Karido
Jul 18, 2019 03:04pm

Great but we want our money back.

Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
Jul 18, 2019 03:06pm

Political vengence - IK to fall soon #notmyPM

Recommend 0
SKY
Jul 18, 2019 03:07pm

Fantastic news. Keep up the good work!

Recommend 0
Amer
Jul 18, 2019 03:09pm

And the witchhunt continues.... IK gov is in panic mode.

Recommend 0
A&A
Jul 18, 2019 03:11pm

Not afraid of NAB ..? Be brave man...!!

Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Jul 18, 2019 03:11pm

Looks like all opposition leaders will be behind the bar to make sure that no resistance against the PTI misrule can be organized. Welcome to Naya Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Onlooker
Jul 18, 2019 03:14pm

has he become the PM to settle political scores only? or is he going to do anything worthwhile?

Recommend 0
asad
Jul 18, 2019 03:14pm

I hope Miftah is also nabbed for this corrupt deal

Recommend 0
Hamza
Jul 18, 2019 03:14pm

Only opposìtion people

Recommend 0
A&A
Jul 18, 2019 03:15pm

Deasel next on line.....!!

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 18, 2019 03:15pm

Great news. Please nip the evil of corruption, cronyism and nepotism in the bud no matter where it stems from?

Recommend 0
Moeazze
Jul 18, 2019 03:15pm

Prosecute him and convict him. He tried to act as if he is above the law by ignoring the court summons.

Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Jul 18, 2019 03:16pm

Anyone who speaks will be arrested by NAB in Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Next on the list would be Ahsen Iqbal ....Stay silent and stay safe

Recommend 0
ZAK
Jul 18, 2019 03:16pm

Put them forever in jail from where they belong.

Recommend 0
iftikhar
Jul 18, 2019 03:16pm

a very loyal servant of Shareef's family,

Recommend 0
A&A
Jul 18, 2019 03:16pm

Every looter should be behind the bar....!!

Recommend 0
Haq Nawaz Udho
Jul 18, 2019 03:16pm

You have time for political point-scoring but no time for answering the questions regarding your pre-held portfolio. Abide by the law and don't compel the institution to take extreme steps against you... Gone are those days when the puppets were the supervisors of anti-graft watchdogs...

Recommend 0
Nisar Ahmed
Jul 18, 2019 03:16pm

Nobody can be arrested until and unless allegation is proved against him.

Recommend 0
Ismail
Jul 18, 2019 03:17pm

It should have been done a long ago. He is involved in Ishaq Dar's escape and now this LNG scandal.

Recommend 0
Harime Khan
Jul 18, 2019 03:19pm

Good.

Recommend 0
Nazir Shah
Jul 18, 2019 03:19pm

Good job, don't leave these thugs....

Recommend 0
Gaz
Jul 18, 2019 03:20pm

Make your minds up is Imran Khan behind this or establishment. Is Imran Khan a puppet or a dictator. Opposition is confused m.

Recommend 0
Bobby Khan
Jul 18, 2019 03:22pm

Same old story since 70 years. Change of government and live drama starts.

Recommend 0
Ray
Jul 18, 2019 03:23pm

Shahid Abbasi's, is not that clean as he pretends. Major player for Sharif family. Shahid Abbasi, Saifur Rehman, Sharifs are the beneficiaries of LNG.

Recommend 0
Rohail
Jul 18, 2019 03:23pm

Finally he is arrested. How about the case where he completely destroyed Pakistan International Airlines in order to benefit Air Blue?

Recommend 0
byte
Jul 18, 2019 03:25pm

UNDECLARED Marshall law

Recommend 0
Asad
Jul 18, 2019 03:26pm

Khaqan abbasi I can say certainly is not corrupt. Even well I formed pti members know and acknowledge that

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Jul 18, 2019 03:26pm

No one is a sacred cow.Pakistan has lost thousands of trillions of Rupees in corrruption.Now correct procedure is being followed of investigating from the top.

Recommend 0
NACParis
Jul 18, 2019 03:27pm

"We strongly protest Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's arrest. The institution of NAB has become Imran Khan's puppet. It not true but is not any more puppet or under the threats of both PML-N and PPP and operating independently without any fear. It is known fact that most of the parliamentarian get elected by spending millions to make billions rather than serve the nation.

Recommend 0
Shazad
Jul 18, 2019 03:27pm

No one will do anything now in fear of NAB. Government in total lockdown.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jul 18, 2019 03:27pm

Rest assured nothing will happen. Please first check where half of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's family works. He will be released in few days after enjoying VIP facilities on tax payers money.

Recommend 0
umar
Jul 18, 2019 03:28pm

Bravo, NAB working against the number one anti state organization................

Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Jul 18, 2019 03:29pm

Good move one by one all opponents prosecuted waiting for next to follow

Recommend 0
khan
Jul 18, 2019 03:31pm

What a great news!

Recommend 0
Newborn
Jul 18, 2019 03:32pm

Selected PM is just following orders from higher up.

Recommend 0
Sixer From Chakwal
Jul 18, 2019 03:33pm

please shift all the arrested to normal jails

Recommend 0
Mustafa
Jul 18, 2019 03:34pm

If shahid Khaqan is corrupt than no one is sadiq ameen in pakistan.

Recommend 0
Shami
Jul 18, 2019 03:34pm

Good catch all of them! Who is next?..

Recommend 0
KnowYourHistory
Jul 18, 2019 03:35pm

But Mr. Khattak is still free.

Recommend 0
khabboo
Jul 18, 2019 03:35pm

So when the courts ask you to appear, why do these people not appear?. If they are innocent, go there and prove your point.

Recommend 0
Kas Baluch
Jul 18, 2019 03:35pm

Fantastic, great to see the rule of law re-emerging in Pakistan

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 18, 2019 03:36pm

Simply, answer NAB's questions about LNG case, present evidence and clear your name Mr Khaqan Abbassi. Note there will no production orders for anybody, get your names cleared first.

Recommend 0
Salman khan
Jul 18, 2019 03:37pm

Nice to hear another thief is locked up.

Recommend 0
Columbus
Jul 18, 2019 03:39pm

who is next?

Recommend 0
Nadir UK
Jul 18, 2019 03:39pm

Fascist act of a fascist government

Recommend 0
Jav
Jul 18, 2019 03:40pm

Selected PM is taking good care of all elected PMs!!

Recommend 0
Ilyas
Jul 18, 2019 03:41pm

Believe it or not all the top PML-N political leadership want to get arrested to avoid working under Marium Safder's leadership.

Recommend 0
Jamshed
Jul 18, 2019 03:44pm

This is good news. He should have been caught months back.

Recommend 0
Amanat Ali
Jul 18, 2019 03:45pm

Mr. Abbasi this nation do not deserve you.

Recommend 0
syed baqar ahsan
Jul 18, 2019 03:46pm

What all is eaten as share is at the cost of people who voted them to power,in return they did business while in public office,this is going on at all stages (my share) of file work since decades.Now since the arrival of Imran Khan all share addict are scared and system is at standstill.

Recommend 0
Nasir Khan
Jul 18, 2019 03:47pm

When these corrupt to the core people play innocent they look very funny.

Recommend 0
Vikas
Jul 18, 2019 03:47pm

I could have predicted this. I’m fact I did. More people to be NABbed. After all with so many problems and the opposition out of control what else can the government do. Either raise the Kashmir issue or start to NAB people. Of course this is what the government’s problem is. More focused on NABbing people and the how and why and when and who of the problem than the problem itself.

Recommend 0
Abdullah
Jul 18, 2019 03:48pm

Seems like incumbent government have only one agenda for this term.... Hunting opposition. No whatsoever policy around controlling economy or reforms. Same old blackdays from Musharraf and Zia's era. Sad

Recommend 0
Pakistan khappay
Jul 18, 2019 03:48pm

Happy news. Wasn't he a selected PM by Noon. Irony

Recommend 0
Comments
Jul 18, 2019 03:49pm

He himself wanted to be arrested so to have relief from Maryam's adventurism that is causing great damage to PML (N).

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jul 18, 2019 03:53pm

FONTGATE Maryam the cunning and convicted criminal daughter of Nawaz mafia has no credibility as criminal should never get any freedom of press. Pakistan is a third world nation only because of Sharif/Zardari mafias my country is very viable we just have to stop the loot like China.

Recommend 0
Enam
Jul 18, 2019 03:53pm

Well done;

Recommend 0
Afnan bashir
Jul 18, 2019 03:58pm

imran is using this way to arrest all the opposition leaders so that no one is there who can watch the ruling party. SHAME SHAME

Recommend 0
Aina
Jul 18, 2019 04:00pm

The stench of revenge is reaching sky high, my lord IK.

Recommend 0
AG
Jul 18, 2019 04:00pm

@topbrass, "At this rate only IK will be left to contest next general elections"

The word "general" in general elections has many overtones !!!

Recommend 0
Mikail Ali
Jul 18, 2019 04:00pm

It's about time that all the criminals are rounded up and jailed for life. These termites have hollowed out and looted Pakistan for too long. Round them up!

Recommend 0
Rohail
Jul 18, 2019 04:00pm

@Dehunxai, Look at your country ... stop making comments on Pakistan if you knew nothing.

Recommend 0
Goga Nalaik
Jul 18, 2019 04:00pm

This lovely news has made my day

Recommend 0
Saim Jafri
Jul 18, 2019 04:01pm

No one is above the law. Lock them up and loose the key

Recommend 0
AG
Jul 18, 2019 04:01pm

Abbasi sahib is a thorough gentleman. Sad to see him face "selective accountability"

Recommend 0
Doing More
Jul 18, 2019 04:03pm

The world is now sure on how legitimate and fair the Pak judicial system really is!

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jul 18, 2019 04:05pm

Is there any ex-PM left? PM IK is on full revenge mode......he forgot that one day his power will be gone and then same fate is waiting for him......this is really an unfortunate country where majority of leaders meet the same end....jailed or killed or kicked out of country.... Anybody want to become PM ?

Recommend 0
m. khan
Jul 18, 2019 04:07pm

Long awaited. Thanks goodness. These MEGA corrupt must meet their due fate. 519 987 9972. Windsor ontario Canada

Recommend 0
Rao Abdul Uzair Khan
Jul 18, 2019 04:11pm

Very good

Recommend 0
Adi
Jul 18, 2019 04:13pm

He received commission from qatar govt so pakistan should sever ties with qatar for paying the commission and getting wrongful gain from Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Cricket Khan
Jul 18, 2019 04:13pm

@Majid khan, so you agree that 80% are corrupt

Recommend 0
Taimoor khan
Jul 18, 2019 04:16pm

Another one bite the dust. Good going, do not spare anyone.

Recommend 0
Sohail
Jul 18, 2019 04:18pm

Now fill up the questionare in lock up and tell us when u do it.

Recommend 0
Adi
Jul 18, 2019 04:19pm

Join PTI movement!

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jul 18, 2019 04:19pm

There were reports in the foreign press that through clever competitive bidding the government then saved $600 million in that contract.. How about giving credit when it is due? For the sake of fairness and the truth those international reports should be reprinted.

Recommend 0
worried
Jul 18, 2019 04:31pm

Revenge Politics.

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jul 18, 2019 04:31pm

@AG, "The word "general" in general elections has many overtones !!!" Yes, it reminds us about the "general" elections in which Mr. Nawaz Shareef won earlier.

Recommend 0
VR
Jul 18, 2019 04:31pm

Let us see who is next in line.

Recommend 0
Amir
Jul 18, 2019 04:33pm

Day of reckoning!

Recommend 0
Brown
Jul 18, 2019 04:33pm

"I have a question: does no civilian in this country have the right to serve this country?" Nope! It is a country made for the army! No escape...

Recommend 0
VR
Jul 18, 2019 04:33pm

@AG, he may be a thorough gentleman, but there is no denying that he facilitated the escape from Pakistan of the now world famous absconder Ishaq Dar.

Recommend 0
ASIM IQBAL
Jul 18, 2019 04:34pm

Excellent performance of NAB institution. As per excellent performance of our institutions, Right now culprit would be expose.our institutions now working without any political influence and rolling party also given them complete authority to implement the constitution in right direction.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jul 18, 2019 04:35pm

Every civilian has a right to serve in this country sir, but not every corrupt one, at least not moving forward.

Recommend 0
Ch. K. A. Nye
Jul 18, 2019 04:36pm

@AG, ... A "thorough gentleman" indeed who followed his criminal master's instructions.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jul 18, 2019 04:37pm

You know he’ll be out on bail within a day or two, this is Pakistan, where no two institutions support each other or their decisions, certainly not NAB and the courts, two different planets.

Recommend 0
SAB
Jul 18, 2019 04:38pm

Arrest all of them. They deserve it.

Recommend 0
VR
Jul 18, 2019 04:40pm

One has to love Pakistani masses/media for their collective amnesia. They criticise the govt, label anyone associated with it corrupt, and even vote them out. Once a new govt comes in and starts the accountability process, the same people label it as vengeance and what not. Well, the accountability process has to start somewher.

Recommend 0
Truth Sayer
Jul 18, 2019 04:42pm

Excellent work by NAB. Put every criminal behind bars.. law is equal for every 1. Justice for all

We r all with Imran Khan

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jul 18, 2019 04:43pm

@Jehengir khan, yeah. Political vendetta at it's worst.

Recommend 0
UncleFunky
Jul 18, 2019 04:45pm

IK will get his medicine back in high dose very soon.

Recommend 0
haris
Jul 18, 2019 04:52pm

@Dehunxai, We are happy to see them victimized. We would be more happy to see them badly victimized.

Recommend 0
Qaiser
Jul 18, 2019 04:53pm

Was long overdue

Recommend 0
haris
Jul 18, 2019 04:54pm

@Pro Democracy , We love this kind of distraction. Keep it Up NAB

Recommend 0
Zain U Khan
Jul 18, 2019 04:54pm

@Wajih,
You are spot on.

Recommend 0
Karachi
Jul 18, 2019 04:55pm

The day, Pakistan get rid of Sharif and its Mafia that day will be the new prosperous beginning of Pakistan. Inshallaha Naya Pakistan_ Zindabad

Recommend 0
haris
Jul 18, 2019 04:56pm

NHS should immediately make arrangements in one their Cardiology department. One more soon be applying for medical treatment there.

Recommend 0
riz
Jul 18, 2019 04:59pm

@Pro Democracy , People like you have given the new meaning to democracy and that is plundering of exchequer public money with full impunity....my dear the main pillar of democracy is accountability without accountability you cannot think of true democracy and hence you will not reap the real fruit of democracy

Recommend 0
Onlooker
Jul 18, 2019 05:03pm

@Mustafa, why would you make such a statement without knowledge or ethics.

Recommend 0
Shah
Jul 18, 2019 05:05pm

Yessss!!!!! The best news of today :)

BRAVO NAB !!!!!

Recommend 0
Onlooker
Jul 18, 2019 05:07pm

Good news of the day.

Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 18, 2019 05:08pm

I cannot understand why people on this forum still commenting against the arrest of this Abbasi. I have no political affiliation, and I don't even live in Pakistan, hence even I can tell that the entire PMLN and PPP are corrupt parties. They are like vultures and have suck the blood out of economy. Its obvious that people who are against his arrest are somehow did benefited from the PMLN or PPP and now they cannot get the loot money so they are complaining.

Recommend 0
Ishtiaq Khaliq
Jul 18, 2019 05:08pm

@Dehunxai, NAB is 101% political agency.

Recommend 0
Salman
Jul 18, 2019 05:09pm

@AG, Really!

Recommend 0
Shan
Jul 18, 2019 05:09pm

Shahid K. Abbassi must be freed his only sin is that he embezzelled Pakistani's money. Is that such a grave crime? Who doesn't embezzel funds? Everyone does.

Recommend 0
Zohaib
Jul 18, 2019 05:15pm

Another era of old dirty politics...

Recommend 0
Bhaijan
Jul 18, 2019 05:17pm

This step was long due. NAB had been inordinately tolerant, and was hesitating apologetically was reason of well connections of the accused. Untill yesterday when PM Imran Khan expressed displeasure on the current state of laws implementations on poor men & rich men. Ultimately NAB stood on its feet, and act in the right direction. NAB should also investigate the covert help in facilitating the exit of Ishaq Dar on none but a plane said to be under control and prerogative of Shahid Khaqab Abbasi. The irregularities, frauds, and money laundering done by Ishaq Dar be informed to UK authorities in open letter, and an earliest extradition be claimed from UK, action for freezing his assets in Dubai & UK be also initiated ASAP.

Recommend 0
Ghayur Baig
Jul 18, 2019 05:18pm

NAB well done keep up this pace also catch criminals from ruling elite

Recommend 0
Nia
Jul 18, 2019 05:19pm

@Justicefirst, Now that we have clean people and those trillions are not wasted anymore. Why is our economy and cash flows getting worse instead of improving. Please use your Brian cells it is good fo health

Recommend 0
Ejaz Ahmed
Jul 18, 2019 05:19pm

Government must expedite the process of filing the cases against the people who looted Pakistan’s poor people money.

Recommend 0
rafiq
Jul 18, 2019 05:19pm

@Wajih, True and at last, day of judgement for PMLN and the rest of his Mob.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 18, 2019 05:28pm

@Majid, excellent decision by IK. Corruption must get away, it makes a nation bankrupt.

Recommend 0
TKhan
Jul 18, 2019 05:29pm

@Majid, why Majid? Unfortunately, you are amongst the people who start feeling sorry for the ultimate fate of criminals. Ever realize that PML-N members from top to bottom looted their share from the Pakistan, depriving very ordinary people who voted for them. Not to say there aren’t corrupts in other parties including PTI; let all of them be accountable. Clean up corruption and if there is a collateral victims, then sorry, but so be it.

Recommend 0
Yasir
Jul 18, 2019 05:29pm

This seems more of political arrest as he was a quite vocal and key person.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 18, 2019 05:29pm

@Dehunxai, Do you know the LNG deal, how corrupt it was. If not, keep quiet.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 18, 2019 05:31pm

'LNG terminal contracts had been given at exorbitant rates and these showed that there were some underhand deals.'

Hand of law catching up.

Recommend 0
Majid
Jul 18, 2019 05:32pm

The untouchables are being brought to earth. Please answer the questions rather than blaming and screeming. You have considered yourself above that but it is normal in rest of the world.

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jul 18, 2019 05:37pm

Excellent move this man has a lot to answer for like Why did he help Isaq dhar abscond.

Recommend 0
Indus
Jul 18, 2019 05:37pm

Excellent - keep them in for GOOD!

Recommend 0
MAB
Jul 18, 2019 05:40pm

@Wajih, Well said. As well - what goes around comes around. Ones' deeds determine their outcome.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jul 18, 2019 05:55pm

@Shan, In simply terms, you are advocating that corruption, deception and money laundering is part of life and should be legalised. Frankly speaking, people who promote such immoral activities and ideas have NO principals and, in my opinion, brought up within a corrupt environment. Shame on such people, and I do not have any respect for such disgraceful people who make money through corrupt practices and deprive people for their basic necessities for personal interests.

Recommend 0
Adi
Jul 18, 2019 05:56pm

@Wajih, offcourse, PTI should be ready for same !

Recommend 0
z
Jul 18, 2019 05:58pm

@Majid, Not IK. IT's NAB.Independent national accountability bureau.

Recommend 0
Danish
Jul 18, 2019 05:58pm

All opposition must join pti they will get the corruption free chit and will become wholly again. Just an advise.

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jul 18, 2019 06:03pm

But don't forget to Nab Raja Rental (Raja Pervaiz Ashraf) as well. He also looted millions in rental power case and has assets beyond means.

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jul 18, 2019 06:04pm

Well done NAB. Please keep it up. These looters, fraudias and money launderers will find NO place to hide.

Recommend 0
Sayed
Jul 18, 2019 06:04pm

Abbasi’s arrest in LNG was a long due on the merit of mega corruption. How about Saifur Rehman, who was also an instrumental to the LNG contract. There was an intermediary company that earned millions of dollars commission owned by Saifur Rehman in Qatar. He should also be brought back to SC to get a fair share of justice.

Recommend 0
Australian Eye
Jul 18, 2019 06:07pm

@Saim Jafri, yep, except Jahangir Tareen and Pervez Khattak.

Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jul 18, 2019 06:09pm

@Justicefirst,

Mr. Justicefirst,

Correct.

Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jul 18, 2019 06:10pm

@Shah,

Mr. Shah,

You are right.

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jul 18, 2019 06:14pm

Nice. One by one all corrupts will be behind bars.

Recommend 0
Khan
Jul 18, 2019 06:15pm

Best news ever!!

Recommend 0
Suhail
Jul 18, 2019 06:19pm

Where is Saif-ur-Rehman? The main culprit of LNG.

Recommend 0
Australian Eye
Jul 18, 2019 06:19pm

@Zak, Oh so what are the rates SIR?

Recommend 0
Zak
Jul 18, 2019 06:30pm

Looks like PML minister's made billions in corruption. If their billions are brought back, Pakistan could pay off atleast $50billion, half our debt.

Recommend 0
pakistan zindabad
Jul 18, 2019 07:18pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, very well said

Recommend 0
Salim khan
Jul 18, 2019 07:19pm

Excellent

Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
Jul 18, 2019 07:32pm

Imran Khan has no role in this. Order has come from above.

Recommend 0
AHA
Jul 18, 2019 07:41pm

@abdullah, I believe govt. is working, albeit very slow. They should move quicker in recovering looted money. You said, move forward Pakistan is turning to ruins. Who turned it to ruins? IK does not have any magic lamp to correct everything in days and hours. You said, economy is at its worst. Correct. We need money to put the economy back on track. Whatever the present govt. is borrowing is going back in repayment of past loans and interest on it. Unless, they recover the looted money quickly economy can not improve.

Recommend 0
Behram Sodawala
Jul 18, 2019 07:52pm

What's the point of all these arrest, have the Govt of Pakistan recovered the looted money from these corrupt politicians or are the common citizens of this country is just going to see this drama go on and on and put all the brunt onto the lower/middle class citizens on this country without recovering a penny todate from these politicians.

Recommend 0
AHA
Jul 18, 2019 07:53pm

@asad, yes they are in opposition right now for the first time, but they ruled this country for over 30 years, and looted it day and night. It' time to pay back.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Proper drafting of laws

Proper drafting of laws

There is much to be said in favour of regular interaction between the legislative drafters and legislators.

Editorial

July 18, 2019

Empty stomachs, hollow speech

FOR some, their everyday relationship with food is so taken for granted that it is barely given a second thought. ...
July 18, 2019

Sudan deal

AFTER months of protests and uncertainty, not to mention violent crackdowns, a power-sharing deal has been reached...
Updated July 18, 2019

World Cup controversy

New Zealand graciously accepted the verdict and chose not to raise the issue internationally.
Updated July 17, 2019

Embezzlement allegations

The ripples created by corruption scandals unearthed under the PTI government have now reached foreign shores.
July 17, 2019

Trump’s racist tweets

EVER SINCE Donald Trump became president, there has hardly been a dull day in the White House. It is often from the...
July 17, 2019

Sheesha smoking

WITHIN the past decade or so, there have been sporadic efforts by the state to clamp down on sheesha cafes. This is...