DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 18, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Naeemul Haque says Shabbar Zaidi not being changed as FBR chairman

Dawn.comJuly 18, 2019

Email

Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq says Shabbar Zaidi [pictured] will remain in his position. — DawnNewsTV/File
Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq says Shabbar Zaidi [pictured] will remain in his position. — DawnNewsTV/File

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeemul Haque on Thursday rubbished rumours regarding removal of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi, saying that he would retain his position.

"Shabbar Zaidi not being changed. He will remain in his position," Haque said on Twitter.

Earlier, Zaidi himself had said: “I don’t want to comment, Prime Minister Imran Khan will decide.”

Zaidi was appointed to the position on May 10 by the premier.

It was earlier speculated that Zaidi could be moved up the hierarchy, either to the position of Minister of State for Revenue that fell vacant after its former occupant, Hammad Azhar, was elevated to full minister status and given the Economic Affairs Division, or to the position of Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Revenue.

Members of FBR who report directly to the chairman told Dawn that a certain amount of disconnect exists between them and Zaidi. One of them said that the chairman shares no information with the members posted at the tax body. “There is an environment of distrust of FBR chief with his team members,” the source said.

On the other hand, the business community has been agitating against the revenue measures announced in the budget. Reports have also circulated regarding the business community approaching people in the corridors of power over the appointment of Zaidi as chairman FBR.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Nadir UK
Jul 18, 2019 12:23pm

And yet another U turn

Recommend 0
Md
Jul 18, 2019 12:39pm

Mr. Zaidi is there to do his job for the collection of the due taxes from everbody concerned.

Recommend 0
Aqeel
Jul 18, 2019 12:43pm

So when a man tries to change status quo, such conspiracies hatch against him. And this is a nation who voted for change without a WILL to change themselves

Recommend 0
Johhny Jo
Jul 18, 2019 12:44pm

A Double-U turn this time ! Back to square one. Shall we call this a "W" (double U) decision!

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Jul 18, 2019 12:44pm

Our FBR is a group of unethical persons who joined government service for the purpose of corruption.Their 72 years of progress speak that how under the Corrupt rulers they collaborated and till date only only 1% population is tax payer and tax recovery is 9% of GDP.If IK is serious then please abolish FBR and induct new young educated and honest team.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 18, 2019 12:47pm

Shabbar Zaidi is already feeling the hardest crunch of spoiled FBR.

Recommend 0
iftikhar
Jul 18, 2019 01:00pm

The man who has to earn (rob public as per rulers directives) for the luxurious life of rulers and their employees (govt servants).

Recommend 0
Asghar
Jul 18, 2019 01:01pm

So that confirms Zaidi will be changed.

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jul 18, 2019 01:01pm

Rumors are rubbish. Good. Now it is up to Zaidi to bring reforms in taxation system and FBR. Media also has the responsibility to create awareness for creating tax calture in Pakistan. People should pay taxes rather than paying bribe to corrupt and paying high fee to consultants to fight cases.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Facts of a slowing economy

Facts of a slowing economy

Economic outcomes, especially as reflected in key indicators, should not be celebrated or thrown in each other’s face.

Opinion

Proper drafting of laws

Proper drafting of laws

There is much to be said in favour of regular interaction between the legislative drafters and legislators.

Editorial

July 18, 2019

Empty stomachs, hollow speech

FOR some, their everyday relationship with food is so taken for granted that it is barely given a second thought. ...
July 18, 2019

Sudan deal

AFTER months of protests and uncertainty, not to mention violent crackdowns, a power-sharing deal has been reached...
Updated July 18, 2019

World Cup controversy

New Zealand graciously accepted the verdict and chose not to raise the issue internationally.
Updated July 17, 2019

Embezzlement allegations

The ripples created by corruption scandals unearthed under the PTI government have now reached foreign shores.
July 17, 2019

Trump’s racist tweets

EVER SINCE Donald Trump became president, there has hardly been a dull day in the White House. It is often from the...
July 17, 2019

Sheesha smoking

WITHIN the past decade or so, there have been sporadic efforts by the state to clamp down on sheesha cafes. This is...