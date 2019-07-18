Naeemul Haque says Shabbar Zaidi not being changed as FBR chairman
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeemul Haque on Thursday rubbished rumours regarding removal of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi, saying that he would retain his position.
"Shabbar Zaidi not being changed. He will remain in his position," Haque said on Twitter.
Earlier, Zaidi himself had said: “I don’t want to comment, Prime Minister Imran Khan will decide.”
Zaidi was appointed to the position on May 10 by the premier.
It was earlier speculated that Zaidi could be moved up the hierarchy, either to the position of Minister of State for Revenue that fell vacant after its former occupant, Hammad Azhar, was elevated to full minister status and given the Economic Affairs Division, or to the position of Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Revenue.
Members of FBR who report directly to the chairman told Dawn that a certain amount of disconnect exists between them and Zaidi. One of them said that the chairman shares no information with the members posted at the tax body. “There is an environment of distrust of FBR chief with his team members,” the source said.
On the other hand, the business community has been agitating against the revenue measures announced in the budget. Reports have also circulated regarding the business community approaching people in the corridors of power over the appointment of Zaidi as chairman FBR.
Comments (9)
And yet another U turn
Mr. Zaidi is there to do his job for the collection of the due taxes from everbody concerned.
So when a man tries to change status quo, such conspiracies hatch against him. And this is a nation who voted for change without a WILL to change themselves
A Double-U turn this time ! Back to square one. Shall we call this a "W" (double U) decision!
Our FBR is a group of unethical persons who joined government service for the purpose of corruption.Their 72 years of progress speak that how under the Corrupt rulers they collaborated and till date only only 1% population is tax payer and tax recovery is 9% of GDP.If IK is serious then please abolish FBR and induct new young educated and honest team.
Shabbar Zaidi is already feeling the hardest crunch of spoiled FBR.
The man who has to earn (rob public as per rulers directives) for the luxurious life of rulers and their employees (govt servants).
So that confirms Zaidi will be changed.
Rumors are rubbish. Good. Now it is up to Zaidi to bring reforms in taxation system and FBR. Media also has the responsibility to create awareness for creating tax calture in Pakistan. People should pay taxes rather than paying bribe to corrupt and paying high fee to consultants to fight cases.