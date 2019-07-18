DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 18, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Senate committee to be briefed on CPEC documents shared with IMF

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated July 18, 2019

Email

A special committee of the Senate on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is meeting on Thursday (today) with a heavy agenda. — APP/File
A special committee of the Senate on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is meeting on Thursday (today) with a heavy agenda. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: A special committee of the Senate on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is meeting on Thursday (today) with a heavy agenda that includes a briefing on “the documents shared by the government with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)” on CPEC during its negotiations for a bailout package for the country.

The Senate special committee, headed by Senator Sherry Rehman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), is also set to receive briefings on a number of other important issues such as the progress made regarding the second stage of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China.

Pakistan and China had embarked on the new phase of CPEC by signing memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on the first Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and socio-economic development and a new agreement on free trade during the second visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Beijing in April.

The new FTA, which was signed after negotiations spanning over seven years, is reportedly aimed at strengthening trade ties. Under the new FTA, China would open up 90 per cent of its market for Pakistani goods whereas Pakistan would share 65pc of its market with Chinese exports. This would also help in redressing, to a certain extent, the yawning trade imbalance between the two countries, which stood at $9.7 billion last year.

The next phase of CPEC includes newer areas like agriculture, industrial development and socio-economic uplift with livelihood projects. The first Special Economic Zone (SME), comprising 20 factories, is being set up in Rashakai, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. In the next stage, the Chinese are planning to cooperate with Pakistan for setting up of a heavy industry SEZ in Dhabeji (Sindh) and a hi-tech SEZ in Islamabad.

The projects in education, health, human resource development, poverty alleviation, agriculture, and water and irrigation sectors are being sponsored by the Chinese government and 27 projects have been identified by the two governments.

According to the agenda of the Senate committee meeting, the officials of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms are required to give a detailed briefing to the members on “the documents shared by the government with the IMF on CPEC and its financial uptakes and deficits in balance of payments”.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2019

CPEC, IMF Loan
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Facts of a slowing economy

Facts of a slowing economy

Economic outcomes, especially as reflected in key indicators, should not be celebrated or thrown in each other’s face.

Opinion

Proper drafting of laws

Proper drafting of laws

There is much to be said in favour of regular interaction between the legislative drafters and legislators.

Editorial

July 18, 2019

Empty stomachs, hollow speech

FOR some, their everyday relationship with food is so taken for granted that it is barely given a second thought. ...
July 18, 2019

Sudan deal

AFTER months of protests and uncertainty, not to mention violent crackdowns, a power-sharing deal has been reached...
July 18, 2019

World Cup controversy

THE controversy surrounding the dramatic World Cup final at Lord’s last Sunday continues to reverberate in all...
Updated July 17, 2019

Embezzlement allegations

The ripples created by corruption scandals unearthed under the PTI government have now reached foreign shores.
July 17, 2019

Trump’s racist tweets

EVER SINCE Donald Trump became president, there has hardly been a dull day in the White House. It is often from the...
July 17, 2019

Sheesha smoking

WITHIN the past decade or so, there have been sporadic efforts by the state to clamp down on sheesha cafes. This is...