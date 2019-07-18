DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 18, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Digital campaign meant to educate journalists not ridicule them: PTI

Ramsha JahangirUpdated July 18, 2019

Email

On Tuesday, the official account of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) fired off over two dozen tweets in English and Urdu, lambasting the press for criticism, saying it can be deemed “Anti-State”. — Reuters/File
On Tuesday, the official account of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) fired off over two dozen tweets in English and Urdu, lambasting the press for criticism, saying it can be deemed “Anti-State”. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has distanced itself from a recent broadside against the country’s beleaguered media which linked critical coverage by the press to potential “treason”.

Read: PTI says critical media coverage may be 'treason'

On Tuesday, the official account of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) fired off over two dozen tweets in English and Urdu, lambasting the press for criticism, saying it can be deemed “Anti-State”.

“Freedom of Expression is beauty of Democracy. Expressing Enemy’s Stance is Not Freedom of speech but treason against its people,” read one tweet.

At least four hashtags targeting journalism emerged on Twitter on Tuesday — two of the trends became top trends in Pakistan.

Analysis of one such trend #JournalismNotAgenda reveals that besides the PTI’s official verified account, other accounts participating in the campaign were also several factions of the PTI’s social media wing. The top tweets in the hashtag (over 20 tweets per account) were sent out by PTI’s Lahore wing and PTI West Punjab chapter.

PM’s focal person says tweets against the press dubbing its critical coverage ‘anti-state’ blown out of context

It is pertinent to mention that these are all verified Twitter accounts representing PTI’s official regional chapters.

“Media houses & journalists must take care that in their quest for criticism on State, they intentionally or unintentionally do not end up propagating enemy’s stance,” read a tweet, with the hashtag JournalismNotAgenda.

However, when contacted, PTI’s information secretary Omar Sarfraz Cheema denied any threatening or ridiculing of media or any segment of society by the party’s social media team.

“We need to understand that there are several identities at social media, we have our official accounts, besides the individuals affiliated with the party too can have their accounts and there are freelancers who operate without any signature mark,” Mr Cheema said.

He said that the party maintained a very strict monitoring of social media team, but many elements acted on their own supporting the PTI. “Suddenly they [supporters] become aggressive and people think that it was the policy of the party,” said the information secretary.

“Some time back there was a famous term in circulation — Maryam cell. We noted that many accounts with individual names or generic names like Jeeve Pakistan first lauded the PTI then suddenly became harsh on media,” Mr Cheema alleged. “Thorough probe revealed that many of the account operators were affiliated with the PML-N,” he claimed.

Besides tweets from the PTI’s official Twitter account, PM’s Focal Person on Digital Media Arslan Khalid, too, tweeted under the hashtag on journalism. “Let’s get rid of the ‘sabse pehlay, sabse aagay’ breaking news culture. Nation expects maturity from media ppl #JournalismNotAgenda,” he wrote.

“I totally support the hashtag and stand by it. If you see the other trends that were trending in Pakistan at the time calling for layoffs of ‘lifafa journalists’, you will see that we in fact steered the conversation away from that [negative] campaign and ran an alternative, more educative trend instead from the official account,” Mr Khalid told Dawn.

While the focal person maintained that the campaign did not intend to ridicule the media but educate journalists on constructive criticism, he acknowledged that a few tweets sent from the PTI’s official account were poorly-worded and blown out of context.

“If you see the series of tweets, we were only discouraging irresponsible journalism. One tweet was badly worded and everyone presented it as a campaign against journalists without considering the context,” he said.

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) recently warned of “disturbing dictatorial tendencies” after three Pakistani TV stations were briefly taken off air in what it called “brazen censorship”.

“In #Pakistan, pro-gvt trolls are launching a new campaign against independent journalists! Dear @PTIofficial , don’t you know that identifying the leader, the party and the State is typical of totalitarian regimes? #JournalismIsNotACrime,” the RSF tweeted.

Earlier this month, a hashtag calling for the arrest of journalists had briefly become the top Twitter trend in Pakistan.

Many users accompanied it with a composite photograph of prominent journalists and TV anchors, some of whom regularly criticise the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the powerful military establishment.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Reader
Jul 18, 2019 08:44am

How to live in this country..

Recommend 0
khankhan
Jul 18, 2019 08:57am

PTI government is being run by hallucinated people. They want to be praised for for their missteps- What a country!

Recommend 0
Ameen
Jul 18, 2019 09:06am

No one believes you PTI. You have shown your real face

Recommend 0
Syed
Jul 18, 2019 09:13am

Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech. Benjamin Franklin, Silence Dogood / The

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Facts of a slowing economy

Facts of a slowing economy

Economic outcomes, especially as reflected in key indicators, should not be celebrated or thrown in each other’s face.

Opinion

Proper drafting of laws

Proper drafting of laws

There is much to be said in favour of regular interaction between the legislative drafters and legislators.

Editorial

July 18, 2019

Empty stomachs, hollow speech

FOR some, their everyday relationship with food is so taken for granted that it is barely given a second thought. ...
July 18, 2019

Sudan deal

AFTER months of protests and uncertainty, not to mention violent crackdowns, a power-sharing deal has been reached...
July 18, 2019

World Cup controversy

THE controversy surrounding the dramatic World Cup final at Lord’s last Sunday continues to reverberate in all...
Updated July 17, 2019

Embezzlement allegations

The ripples created by corruption scandals unearthed under the PTI government have now reached foreign shores.
July 17, 2019

Trump’s racist tweets

EVER SINCE Donald Trump became president, there has hardly been a dull day in the White House. It is often from the...
July 17, 2019

Sheesha smoking

WITHIN the past decade or so, there have been sporadic efforts by the state to clamp down on sheesha cafes. This is...