Waqar blasts senior players for overstretching their careers
KARACHI: Former captain Waqar Younis has lamented the senior Pakistan players are guilty of stretching their careers way after they are past their prime, while urging the national board not to compromise on fitness and form to avoid debacles like the just-concluded World Cup.
Pakistan were knocked out in the round-robin stage of the mega-event which ended with hosts England winning the title on Sunday.
“Till the last moment, our World Cup squad was not final and clear. There is a big problem that senior players try to linger on in their careers and there is no one to tell them it is time for them to retire gracefully,” the legendary fast bowler remarked without taking any specifying any names in an interview to a national daily.
“For the last so many years, we see the same thing. At the last moment, seniors are brought in as the authorities are scared to lose in a big tournament,” he added.
Taking a swipe at those defending Pakistan’s performance in the World Cup on the basis of the fact that the team won its last four matches, Waqar made it clear the team should never have been in such a position.
“The way we struggled to win against Afghanistan in the final over it should not be like that. Our biggest problem is we make compromises in selection on fitness issues, seniority, and other matters,” he said.
Waqar, who was replaced as head coach of the national team in 2016 by Mickey Arthur after a nearly two-and-half-year stint, said it was clear in the World Cup that the fitness of Pakistani players was way below the other competing sides in the tournament.
“After every World Cup, we see the same script in our cricket with only the characters changed. But this is not the way to move forward we need to assess where we are going wrong,” he said.
“Every four years we do the same exercise change the captain, sack the coaches and shoot the chief selector and blame the domestic structure but this leads to nowhere and the same mistakes are repeated again,” he added.
Waqar said five years back he had given a comprehensive plan to the Pakistan Cricket Board on how to take the game forward.
“I told them no compromises on fitness, development of players who can play at the rate of 3½ and 4 runs per over and seniors being told to retire at the right time but nothing came off it,” he said.
Waqar also insisted that he had no ambitions to become the team’s head coach again.
“There is a new set-up in the PCB and they have new ideas which are good but it is not necessary I can do something good for Pakistan cricket only being the head coach. I can do that in any position. If the PCB offers me something I will definitely think over it,” he said.
But Waqar also expressed concern over the sort of the abusive criticism that the team was subjected to following its World Cup ouster.
“...I think criticism should be civilised and not personal and we shouldn’t fall below decency standards,” he said.
Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2019
Comments (14)
We all know what did he do while he was coach of Pakistan squad in 2015 world cup.
very rightly pointed out by Waqar, but PCB and the management can not understand these simple things, they have their own interests.
I 100% agree with WY, I don't know why we need to stick with senior players even though they are well past their prime game but we insist with them either due to media pressure or due to our slackness, coz some media houses has agenda of promoting some and ditching others. Hafeez and Malik dint deserve to be included in WC squad but we fell for them, we continued with Misbah till he himself couldn't see the ball coming, our board should not take dictations from media houses and shouldn't rely on players who are done and dusted
Thanks to Selector Inzimam-ul-Haq who picked aged players like Shoaib Malik and Mohd Hafeez and his nephew imam-ul-haq as per his likings and not on pure merit basis.
Get rid of Hafeez, Please tell him to go home
It is no fault of players if selectors continue to select them even if they are not providing any value to team.
After taking massive salaries these coaches and players have the guts to come and tell us not to criticise.lets scrap this game and spend money one entreprenuers to create jobs instead of making them eat burgers in UK
You were doing the same thing as coach. Brining Sami and Khurram Manzoor was the worst decision in T20 WC
Exactly my thoughts. Senior players are only thinking about their own life and careers rather than playing for Pakistan. Dear Shoaib Malik, Hafeez, Sarfaraz, Wahab and other seniors lingering around, please have some decency and retire. Thank you in advance.
Sarfaraz is still sticking
Everytime we loose, we start crying on the issues that we have. Why cant we have a preventive measure in place? Like everything else in the country which is being cried upon, even cricket is going down the drain.
Waqar was worst ever coach of Pakistan cricket team. Now it is better not show is biased views against any player. It is the job of PCB to select players, let them do their job.
Like malik, sarfaraz and hafeez should also seek retirement. They are not fit for the team their time is gone, many talented boys are in waiting list. For the next world cup board should hunt new talent. It is time to make big changes.
he is absolutely right. The same mistakes are happening from 2003 and still result is same. Look at the way England took the right and painful calls after 2015 WC exit and now they are reaping the rewards. Right man for the right job is all they need and then those right men will take the right decisions i.e. Replace Ehsan mani with someone who understands cricket e.g. Majid Khan. Appoint Wasim Akram as bowling coach. Induct legends like Zaheer Abbas , Saeed Anwar or Inzamam as batting coach. For supervision of the above, appoint a head coach who can ensure discipline and no compromise policy on deliverables, Trevor Bayliss has left English camp, may be we can hire him or Andy Flower or Gary Kirsten, people who have proven past success record. Its time to get serious otherwise be ready for another debacle in 2023