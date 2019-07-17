DAWN.COM

July 17, 2019

Trump hails arrest of Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan

July 17, 2019

US President Donald Trump in a tweet hailed the arrest of Hafiz Saeed. — AP/File
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed the arrest of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed — chief of the banned Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) — who India and Washington accuse of being the mastermind of the deadly 2008 Mumbai attacks and have declared a global terrorist.

Trump, who didn't name Saeed, said: “After a ten-year search, the so-called 'mastermind' of the Mumbai Terror attacks has been arrested in Pakistan. Great pressure has been exerted over the last two years to find him!”

Saeed — who has a $10 million US bounty on his head — was taken into custody earlier in the day by counter-terrorism forces in a terror financing case. He has been sent to prison on judicial remand.

Trump's tweet comes days before Prime Minister Imran Khan’s scheduled visit to Washington on July 22.

The tweet refers to a "10-year search" although Saeed's whereabouts were known to the authorities in Pakistan.

Saeed was previously placed under house arrest in January 2017. He, however, was released in November the same year after a court rejected the government’s plea for a 60-day extension in his house arrest.

“The Pakistani government should make sure that he is arrested and charged for his crimes,” the State Department had said hours after Saeed’s release.

“The United States is deeply concerned that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Hafiz Saeed has been released from house arrest in Pakistan,” the department had said, adding that “LeT is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation responsible for the death of hundreds of innocent civilians in terrorist attacks, including a number of American citizens”.

The US Treasury Depart­ment branded the LeT chief a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in May 2008 and in December 2008, the United Nations also designated him a “terrorist individual”. Both designations blamed him for the November 2008 Mumbai attack in which 166 people, including six American citizens, were killed.

Since 2012, the United States has offered a $10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.

Comments

Abdul Wahid Mir
Jul 17, 2019 08:01pm

Mr. Trump has every right to draw conclusion of his choice. The fact is, that Pakistan does everything that's in the interest of international community but not negating its own interest.

Recommend
Rajiv Kaushal
Jul 17, 2019 08:02pm

Well Done Pakistan, Well done trump...

Recommend
Hajira Aslam
Jul 17, 2019 08:15pm

Great victory! of Pakistan,finally, Hafiz saeed is arrested

Recommend
Addendum
Jul 17, 2019 08:18pm

Now that, according to Trump, Hafiz has been found, who gets the bounty?

Recommend

