DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 17, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Turkish diplomat gunned down in Iraq's Arbil: police

AFPJuly 17, 2019

Email

Security forces gather at the scene of a shooting outside a restaurant in Irbil, Iraq, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. — AP
Security forces gather at the scene of a shooting outside a restaurant in Irbil, Iraq, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. — AP

At least one gunman killed the Turkish vice-consul to Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region in an attack on Wednesday in the regional capital of Arbil, a police source told AFP.

“Three people, including the Turkish vice consul, were killed in an armed attack targeting the consul and the consulate's employees in a restaurant in Arbil,” the source said, adding the attackers had fled the scene.

Witnesses in the city said checkpoints had been quickly set up inside and around the neighbourhood of Ainkawa, which hosts numerous restaurants and the Turkish consulate.

Turkey confirmed that an “employee” at its Arbil consulate was killed in a shooting.

The attack was not immediately claimed.

Turkey is waging a major military offensive in Iraq's mountainous northern region to root out pockets of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The PKK, seen as a “terrorist” group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 and operates rear bases in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region.

Several rocket attacks have targeted diplomatic missions in Iraq in recent months, including rockets near the US and the UK embassies in Baghdad's “Green Zone.”

The US in May ordered all non-essential personnel of its Baghdad embassy and Arbil consulate to leave the country. And in June, protesters gathered outside the Bahraini embassy in Baghdad.

Authorities in Iraq, which is witnessing a period of relative calm since declaring victory against the militant Islamic State (IS) group in 2017, have pledged to protect embassies.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Reading troubles

Reading troubles

Rafia Zakaria
Sadly, the money that is spent is not producing educated Pakistani children — where ‘educated’ stands for the simple

Editorial

Updated July 17, 2019

Embezzlement allegations

The ripples created by corruption scandals unearthed under the PTI government have now reached foreign shores.
July 17, 2019

Trump’s racist tweets

EVER SINCE Donald Trump became president, there has hardly been a dull day in the White House. It is often from the...
July 17, 2019

Sheesha smoking

WITHIN the past decade or so, there have been sporadic efforts by the state to clamp down on sheesha cafes. This is...
July 16, 2019

Reko Diq fiasco

IT had been known for years that the judgement of the tribunal in the Reko Diq case would go against Pakistan —...
July 16, 2019

World Cup final

THE English team were crowned the new world champions of cricket for the first time at Lord’s on Sunday in what ...
July 16, 2019

Expired medicine

A RECENT inspection of the Punjab Medical Store Depot stocks in Lahore has revealed that an expensive drug purchased...