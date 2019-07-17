DAWN.COM

July 17, 2019

PTI says critical media coverage may be 'treason'

AFPJuly 17, 2019

Pakistan routinely ranks among the world's most dangerous countries for media workers, and reporters have frequently been detained, beaten and even killed. —AFP/File
The ruling party has linking critical coverage by the press to potential “treason” in its latest broadside against the country's beleaguered media.

The official account of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) fired off over two dozen tweets in English and Urdu late Tuesday, lambasting the press for criticism, saying it can be deemed “Anti-State”.

“Freedom of Expression is beauty of Democracy. Expressing Enemy's Stance is Not Freedom of speech but treason against its people,” read one tweet.

“Media houses & journalists must take care that in their quest for criticism on State, they intentionally or unintentionally do not end up propagating enemy's stance,” read another, with the hashtag JournalismNotAgenda.

Pakistan routinely ranks among the world's most dangerous countries for media workers, and reporters have frequently been detained, beaten and even killed for being critical of the government or military.

In recent years, the space for dissent has shrunk further, with the government announcing a crackdown on social networks and traditional media houses decrying pressure from authorities that they say has resulted in widespread self-censorship.

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders recently warned of “disturbing dictatorial tendencies” after three Pakistani TV stations were briefly taken off air in what it called “brazen censorship”.

The Committee to Protect Journalists last year warned that the military had “quietly, but effectively, set restrictions on reporting”.

The government has defended its record, and last week Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a media freedom conference in London that there was “no question of gagging” journalists after being challenged on his country's record.

Among other tweets, the PTI also warned that the media was a “powerful tool of depicting the positive image of our country. Anti-State actions not only impact the credibility of our journalism community but also sends out a wrong message to the world”.

Comments (8)

Ash Man
Jul 17, 2019 05:39pm

The PTI is redefining the word treason. Going forward maybe even reporting on economic conditions will require a rosy picture.

Recommend 0
JustWasif
Jul 17, 2019 05:45pm

PTI days are numbered... They can't handle the government.

Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Jul 17, 2019 05:46pm

That means what ever atrocities done by the PTI, the press should keep queit. Tabdeeli.

Recommend 0
SSAR
Jul 17, 2019 05:49pm

Will have to agree with the government on this. Giving media coverage to convicted criminals in the name of democratic freedom is quite unfortunate. It's like inviting Al Capone on CNN for him to plead his case

Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Jul 17, 2019 05:49pm

PTI says critical media coverage may be 'treason'. ... That is nonsense. Imran Khan had better tread very carefully.

Recommend 0
Nadeem Yousuf
Jul 17, 2019 05:50pm

PTI government doesn't need any external foes; their policies are sufficient to derail its agenda sooner or later!

Recommend 0
Asif
Jul 17, 2019 05:50pm

Wow, what monstrosity have I voted for? If I knew they would be like this, I would have voted for some other party

Recommend 0
Kashif
Jul 17, 2019 05:55pm

Selected want selected media

Recommend 0

