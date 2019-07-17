Inzamam says will no longer be chief selector after July 30

Inzamam-ul-Haq while addressing a press conference on Wednesday announced that he would no longer be the chief selector of the men's cricket team after July 30.

"I think it is time to step down, I will complete my term that ends on July 30," said Haq, who was addressing the media the first time after Pakistan's disappointing World Cup campaign.

"When i returned [from United Kingdom], I told the Pakistan Cricket Board [PCB] that I did not want to continue with my position. I joined in 2016 and have spent a good time here. Now, I have decided that new people should come, with a new thinking and ideas.

"I thank the PCB and the team who respected my choices," he said.

When asked if he would take on another role in the management, Haq said: "I am a cricketer, this is my bread and butter. If the board offers me another role, apart from selection, I would consider it."

He, however, said that the board has not made him any offer as yet.

