DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 17, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Inzamam decides to step down as chief selector

Dawn.comUpdated July 17, 2019

Email

Inzamam-ul-Haq addresses a press conference on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Inzamam-ul-Haq addresses a press conference on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Inzamam-ul-Haq while addressing a press conference on Wednesday announced that he would no longer be the chief selector of the men's cricket team after July 30.

"I think it is time to step down, I will complete my term that ends on July 30," said Haq, who was addressing the media for the first time after Pakistan's disappointing World Cup campaign.

"When I returned [from United Kingdom], I told the Pakistan Cricket Board [PCB] that I did not want to continue with my position. I joined in 2016 and have spent a good time here. Now, I have decided that new people should come, with new thinking and ideas.

"I thank the PCB and the team who respected my choices," he said.

When asked if he would take on another role in the management, Haq said: "I am a cricketer, this is my bread and butter. If the board offers me another role, apart from selection, I would consider it."

He, however, said that the board has not made him any offer as yet.

Speaking on the team's performance during the recently concluded World Cup, in which Pakistan failed to qualify for the top four, Haq said he believed the team's performance was good. "Pakistan defeated the two finalists, won four matches. But they were unlucky that they were ruled out [from the semifinals] due to the NRR [net run-rate]."

Read: Pakistan's World Cup campaign — who was the weakest link?

He also pointed out that a lot of senior cricketers and analysts had criticised the net run rate rule.

On a question regarding the selection of the team, he said that it was done with the consensus of the coach and captain. "The 15-16-member squad is selected by the selection committee with advice from the coach and team captain. But the 11 [players] who play in the team are decided by the captain and coach; they can take the selector's advice but the decision is theirs."

When asked about the future of his nephew Imamul Haq in the team after his stepping down, he said: "It is a critical matter for both Imam and me. If you remember, he was selected for the Under-19 team in 2012, when I was not a selector.

"He has been playing with an average of 50 and has been playing well. He should get the same regard as other players. Grant Flower (batting coach) came to me and said Imam should be in the team; Mickey Arthur (head coach) said the same. I sidelined myself when it came to Imam's selection.

"Please look at his performance. Don't get personal, this is my request to you all."

"Shoaib Malik has played for us for a long time; it happens sometimes that the player selected does not perform — it does not mean the selection was wrong or the player is bad.

"Twenty youngsters are playing right now and it seems like they will play for Pakistan for the next 15-20 years and will win victories."

He further said that he believed that the team captain, once selected should be given full support and confidence as he has to motivate and lead the team.

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Wajih
Jul 17, 2019 02:46pm

Thank you. Please take your nephew with you.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 17, 2019 02:48pm

This should be a good decision for Imam ul Haq to be free from his stigma on him..

Recommend 0
AD
Jul 17, 2019 02:49pm

Good Omen.

Recommend 0
Zain-ul- Abideen
Jul 17, 2019 02:50pm

Thank goodness. Jonsa has hurt us with his nepotism and general lethargy

Recommend 0
Aamir Abbasi
Jul 17, 2019 02:51pm

Good decision. Hopefully the nepotism will stop or at least slow down.

Recommend 0
sym
Jul 17, 2019 02:54pm

You are a Legendary Player and will remain one but as a selector you should understand that no other selector goes to a tour along the team. It puts extra pressure on the lads to perform. We will get rid of parchi opener too finally.

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jul 17, 2019 03:00pm

Inzy was one of the best batsman during his time. Happy retired life...

Recommend 0
zeeshandxb
Jul 17, 2019 03:02pm

That is a good gesture.

Recommend 0
h
Jul 17, 2019 03:03pm

Overall he did a good job in a difficult time. His selected team won the CT 2017 and nearly missed the world cup semi final but its time for a new chief selector. Thanks for your services Inzamam.

Recommend 0
Yaseen
Jul 17, 2019 03:05pm

Everyone should step down silently after completing their terms without making announcements on media and let the system learn from short comings from previous selections and make choices wisely.

Let your successor know of your experience and where you think you fell short. The key challenges faced and how you dealt with them.

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jul 17, 2019 03:05pm

Excellent news, any chance we can bring Wasim Akram into the picture the man knows what he is talking about.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Jul 17, 2019 03:05pm

No other nephew to promote?

Recommend 0
Faisal
Jul 17, 2019 03:11pm

Thankyou and Good Bye!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Reading troubles

Reading troubles

Rafia Zakaria
Sadly, the money that is spent is not producing educated Pakistani children — where ‘educated’ stands for the simple

Editorial

Updated July 17, 2019

Embezzlement allegations

The ripples created by corruption scandals unearthed under the PTI government have now reached foreign shores.
July 17, 2019

Trump’s racist tweets

EVER SINCE Donald Trump became president, there has hardly been a dull day in the White House. It is often from the...
July 17, 2019

Sheesha smoking

WITHIN the past decade or so, there have been sporadic efforts by the state to clamp down on sheesha cafes. This is...
July 16, 2019

Reko Diq fiasco

IT had been known for years that the judgement of the tribunal in the Reko Diq case would go against Pakistan —...
July 16, 2019

World Cup final

THE English team were crowned the new world champions of cricket for the first time at Lord’s on Sunday in what ...
July 16, 2019

Expired medicine

A RECENT inspection of the Punjab Medical Store Depot stocks in Lahore has revealed that an expensive drug purchased...