Inzamam decides to step down as chief selector

Inzamam-ul-Haq while addressing a press conference on Wednesday announced that he would no longer be the chief selector of the men's cricket team after July 30.

"I think it is time to step down, I will complete my term that ends on July 30," said Haq, who was addressing the media for the first time after Pakistan's disappointing World Cup campaign.

"When I returned [from United Kingdom], I told the Pakistan Cricket Board [PCB] that I did not want to continue with my position. I joined in 2016 and have spent a good time here. Now, I have decided that new people should come, with new thinking and ideas.

"I thank the PCB and the team who respected my choices," he said.

When asked if he would take on another role in the management, Haq said: "I am a cricketer, this is my bread and butter. If the board offers me another role, apart from selection, I would consider it."

He, however, said that the board has not made him any offer as yet.

Speaking on the team's performance during the recently concluded World Cup, in which Pakistan failed to qualify for the top four, Haq said he believed the team's performance was good. "Pakistan defeated the two finalists, won four matches. But they were unlucky that they were ruled out [from the semifinals] due to the NRR [net run-rate]."

He also pointed out that a lot of senior cricketers and analysts had criticised the net run rate rule.

On a question regarding the selection of the team, he said that it was done with the consensus of the coach and captain. "The 15-16-member squad is selected by the selection committee with advice from the coach and team captain. But the 11 [players] who play in the team are decided by the captain and coach; they can take the selector's advice but the decision is theirs."

When asked about the future of his nephew Imamul Haq in the team after his stepping down, he said: "It is a critical matter for both Imam and me. If you remember, he was selected for the Under-19 team in 2012, when I was not a selector.

"He has been playing with an average of 50 and has been playing well. He should get the same regard as other players. Grant Flower (batting coach) came to me and said Imam should be in the team; Mickey Arthur (head coach) said the same. I sidelined myself when it came to Imam's selection.

"Please look at his performance. Don't get personal, this is my request to you all."

"Shoaib Malik has played for us for a long time; it happens sometimes that the player selected does not perform — it does not mean the selection was wrong or the player is bad.

"Twenty youngsters are playing right now and it seems like they will play for Pakistan for the next 15-20 years and will win victories."

He further said that he believed that the team captain, once selected should be given full support and confidence as he has to motivate and lead the team.