Hafiz Saeed arrested by Punjab CTD, sent on judicial remand in terrorism financing case
Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed on Wednesday was arrested in a terrorism financing case on his way from Lahore to Gujranwala, said officials of Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department.
Punjab chief minister's spokesman Dr Shahbaz Gill told Reuters that Saeed was arrested near Gujranwala.
"The main charge is that he is gathering funds for banned outfits, which is illegal," Gill said.
According to a spokesperson for CTD Punjab, following his arrest, Saeed was sent to prison on judicial remand after the counter-terrorism department presented him before a Gujranwala anti-terrorism court (ATC).
The CTD has been directed to complete its investigation and submit a charge sheet to the court in the stipulated time.
Earlier, according to the CTD sources, Saeed was arrested by the CTD Punjab in the Gujranwala jurisdiction, while he on his way to an ATC in Gujranwala to seek bail.
A JuD spokesperson also confirmed the arrest to Reuters.
On July 3, top 13 leaders of the banned JuD, including Saeed and Naib Emir Abdul Rehman Makki, were booked in nearly two dozen cases for terror financing and money laundering under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.
The CTD, which registered the cases in five cities of Punjab, declared that the JuD was financing terrorism from the massive funds collected through non-profit organisations and trusts including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust, Muaz Bin Jabal Trust, etc.
These non-profit organisations were banned in April as the CTD during detailed investigations found that they had links with the JuD and its top leadership, accused of financing terrorism by building huge assets/properties from the collected funds in Pakistan.
On Monday, a Lahore High Court division bench sought replies from the Ministry of Interior, Punjab home department and CTD on a petition of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed and his seven aides challenging an FIR carrying a charge of terror financing.
Advocate A.K. Dogar represented the petitioners and contended that the facts narrated in the impugned FIR registered on July 1, 2019 illegally described them as members of LeT and levelled unlawful allegations of terror financing.
The counsel referred to a 2009 judgement by an LHC full bench against the then detention of Hafiz Saeed and stated that the petitioners were not members of LeT.
He said the LHC through another judgement issued in 2003 had also held that Hafiz Saeed left the leadership of LeT on Dec 24, 2001 while the organisation was banned on Jan 14, 2002.
The lawyer pleaded that the claim of the government that the petitioners were members of LeT stood disapproved in light of the two judgements.
Therefore, he asked the court to quash the impugned FIR lodged by the CTD for being unlawful and of no legal effect.
A government law officer opposed the petition and stated that it was not maintainable at this stage of the case.
However, the bench comprising Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry and Justice Waheed Khan directed the law officer to furnish written replies on behalf of the respondents by July 30.
The other petitioners are Mohammad Ayub Sheikh, Zafar Iqbal, Syed Luqman Ali Shah, Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, Abdul Salam, Abdul Ghaffar and Abdul Qudoos Shahid.
Also on Monday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore had granted pre-arrest bail to the JuD chief and three others in a case pertaining to the outfit's alleged illegal use of land for its seminary, against surety bonds of Rs50,000 each.
In February, Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had warned Pakistan to deliver on its commitments to curb terror financing and money laundering.
Risks to the global financial system had virtually put the country’s entire machinery into an aggressive mode to show tangible progress within two months of the warning.
While the meetings were taking place, the government had announced a ban on JuD and Falah-e-Insanyat Foundation (FIF) to partially address the concerns raised by India that Pakistan supported these and six similar organisations, including Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) or at least considered them low-risk entities.
Just a drama. He will be freed tomorrow or within few days. We all know the reality.
Good riddance?
If it is again an eye wash, the troubles will increase. Please act with will.
This infinite cycle of Arrest, Bail, Release, Re-arrest, release, house-arrest....continues. World is watching with bemusement that this soap-opera.
Keep it up Imran Sahab, Indo-Pak relation will only improve then. Hope he is not going to be released again.
How many times Hafiz Sayed has been arrested and released since 2008. Because of Imran Khan is going to the USA hence to please Donald trump Sayed was arrested then will be released.
Just some drama for Trump's benefit.
Finally an appreciable move by Pak Government
Did they arrest him for his safety?
Put him in jail for life ASAP, then only Pakistan can avoid FATF Blacklist.Please do it for the economy of Pakistan and poor people of Pakistan.
And the Drama begins again.
After years of telling India that there was not enough evidence against him, I am curious, where did this convincing tranche evidence come from.
Hafiz Saeed is a true patriot. He must be freed.
we always had stand that he is a very innocent citizen of Pakistan, now what ? another U Turn?
It is in the interest of Pakistan to put such leaders behind bars. This will give Pakistani image a better look. Pakistan must earn trust amongst the community of nations.
They probably got wind of an upcoming FATF thing
Such a hero and a patriot of Pakistan! He is being arrested due to FATF, IMF and US and Indian pressures.
Welcome to America... IK wants to hear this type of thing from Trump.
This charade is for Trump & FATF , it would be naive to expect either of them to take it seriously
please handover him to India, rest we will take care
So our PM and government officials preparing for the visit to US
He is one of true Pakistanis and his services are great to country and poor people of thar. CTD is involved in sahiwal killings of innocent people.
Hafiz Saeed should be arrested and jailed. He shouldnt be allowed to act as a parallel government towards kashmir cause. Even if Pakistan and India has differences on the cause, it has to be dealt with and settled at state level without any hindrance from non state actors. This applies to India as well. They need to ensure that RSS and Karsevaks are not allowed to act as non state actors on Indian Government's back. Both countries need to finally come to senses and solve this matter.
Even Indian TV serials donot last longer then this (Hafiz arrest, bail, pre bail, house arrest, no evidence, acquitted, arrest again....etc.) series. If Pakistan is serious and to save from the mockery of world, they have to put and end to this serial.
Drama continues. He will be freed when IK is back from US.
Just a face-saving effort in front of trump. And an action for display for FATF.
Latest news : FATF members were admitted to hospital due to immense pain in their stomach from laughing non stop
Is PM's meeting with Trump around the corner?
Nothing will happens old story, he will be released soon ! FATF having close eye alongside IMF many such thing will come question lies on seriousness on the action?
Just a stunt to please Orange man.
He is most safe in police custody.
PMIK taking dictats from Modi. What a shame ! What is is crime ?
Natak before Trump meeting
FATF ?????
Which agency is right is beyond any ones guess.
Prosecuting saeed will be always on the better prospects for pakistan. Further, he should be handed over to Indian authorities.
A show put on for thre FATF
Policy is changing.
@Vishal Goel Indian, it’s only temporary to please the Americans!
@Asif Saleem, what has this ‘patriot’ done for Pakistan or world peace?
Old game of seek and hide continues.
RSS doesn't send it's members to other countries to kill people.
"Seek and hide" business as usual!
Now its fooling ur own people