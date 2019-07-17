ICJ rejects India’s plea for Jadhav's return, grants consular access
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday announced its verdict on India’s petition challenging the death sentence given to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, ruling that Jadhav be allowed consular access and asking Pakistan to ensure “effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences”.
The court found that nothing in Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (VCCR) precludes its applicability to persons accused of espionage.
The provision basically states that when a national of a foreign country is arrested, they must be informed of the right to have their country’s consulate notified and should also have the right to regular consultation with their consulate’s officials during their detention and trial.
Pakistan had argued, unsuccessfully, that Article 36 of the VCCR does not apply to people involved in espionage.
Pakistan has been directed to suspend the execution of the death penalty awarded to Jadhav till it fulfills the new conditions (ensuring consular access and 'effectively' reviewing the case).
The ICJ, however, also rejected most of the other remedies sought by India, which included the annulment of the military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and his return to India. It cited limitations of its jurisdiction in turning down those appeals.
Pakistan's team, headed by Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan, had reached The Hague to hear the verdict. The team also included Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.
Jadhav — a serving commander of the Indian Navy associated with Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing — was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan on allegations of espionage and terrorism.
Read: Transcript of RAW agent Kulbhushan’s confessional statement
In his subsequent trial at a military court, Jadhav had confessed to his involvement in terrorist plots.
The spy was subsequently sentenced to death in 2017. However, India insisted that Jadhav was not a spy and said he was kidnapped from Iran.
On April 10, 2017, Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa had endorsed the death penalty for Jadhav. In June 2017, the Indian spy had filed a mercy petition against the death penalty, in which he again confessed to his involvement in terrorist activities.
However, before Pakistani authorities could make a final decision, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), after being approached by India, had ordered a stay in his execution through an interim order.
ICJ hearing
During the hearing of the case in the international court, India denied Jadhav was a spy and had asked the ICJ to order his release because he was denied consular access and not allowed to choose his own defence lawyer.
Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan had in turn argued that Jadhav was an Indian spy sent to Balochistan to destabilise the country and therefore not entitled to consular access. He had said that "India's claim for relief [...] must be dismissed."
Khan had told the court that Jadhav ran a network "to carry out despicable terrorism and suicide bombing, targeted killing, kidnapping for ransom and targeted operations to create unrest and instability in the country".
"His unlawful activities were directed at creating anarchy in Pakistan and particularly targeted the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor," Khan had told the 15-judge bench.
India's lawyers told the court in February that it was a “farcical case” based on “malicious propaganda”, while Pakistan's lawyers hit back by accusing Jadhav of “terrorism”.
The last hearing coincided with a sharp spike in tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours after a suicide bombing in occupied Kashmir's Pulwama, although relations have since improved.
Family meeting
India also accused Pakistan of harassing Jadhav's family in 2017 during a meeting that it said was held in an “atmosphere of coercion”.
It said Jadhav's conversation with his mother and wife was “tutored and designed to perpetuate the false narrative of his alleged activities in Pakistan”.
Jadhav, on the other hand, said he "saw fear" in the eyes of his mother and wife when he met them in Islamabad on December 25, 2017, adding that an Indian diplomat accompanying them was "yelling at them".
Comments (131)
So kulbhusan ji will set free today!!!
Hope Pakistan will respect the international Court verdict
@Haryanavi_Chora, no doubt.will be set free.
ICJ will nullify the Pakistan military court order for sure. The only question is whether he will be freed or prosecuted by the civilian court
Keep crying forever
India still too far in the maturity required to be great nations like the US, UK, France, China and Canada.
Another day of embarrassment for Indians.
@Haryanavi_Chora, So its a norm in your country to let loose a mass murderer!
Let's wait for the verdict...
Justice Must be served.
Pak has no option other than releasing Kulbushan as was the case with Abinandan
Pakistan is not bound to obey ICJ verdict but I hope it respect the verdict.
I hope when he is convicted today, India will accept it open heartedly and possibly better train not to cross the line next time.
I have no idea why we let ICJ get involved in our internal matter. This man should have been executed long time back. These tribunal have no jurisdiction, and are always bias towards Pakistan. It the same court which stated it had no jurisdiction in internal matter when Pakistan filed a case in1999.
Its an internal matter of Pakistan like Kashmir is internal to India. ICJ’s verdict should be respected in the same way India has responded to UN resolutions on Kashmir.
KJ has committed carnage in Pakistan; ICJ should not deal with spy and terrorist cases! Regardless of ICJ ruling Pakistan should punish KJ for the crimes he committed against Pakistan!
ICJ decision is not in favour of Pakistan. This decision is not based on what evidence is presented in the court or how this case was argued by both parties. Decision is purely based on which country have more international influence.
@Haryanavi_Chora, Indian are good day dreamers!
@B Brosnan,
Great Country China?
Why is our government so silent about it? It was PTI, when in opposition, was demanding to highlight this issue. Now in their ten months of government they did not talk about it even ones
All India wants is consular access.
So, Mr. Yadav will be free man today.
The spy who organized terror in Balochistan will be freed today because of the bigger trade picture with India.
Will Pakistan accept ICJ verdict in case India win the case? Though I am accepting a decision which will provide both governments to show their win.
it would be highly unfair if he get released because he is a terrorist and he confessed it.
@Yao, forgot reko diq so soon?
@B Brosnan, 100% true
@B Brosnan, it seems you are in love with yourself!
Verdict will be against pakistan, as usual
@Yao, Indian are good day dreamers!
Looks like you don't know the history, Pakistan has never won any case against India in ICJ!!!
@KAHN, Very well said Khan Saheb hope the same will reciprocated by Pakistan also the order goes against it. We can see some positive things coming out in recent past and should build on this to come closure and create a prosperous society in both countries.
This is a great achievement for Pakistani agencies that Indian spy is still in Pakistan custody. Let's c what ICJ announce in its verdict.
India has only asked for consular access and trial to be run on civil court instead of military court which pakistan established in the year 2015 for public eyewash.
@Straight talk , ANY evidence???
Pti are looking for ways to release him in their desperate attempt to please their master modi who could not give two monkeys about ik and his clowns....they will give him away for free most probably in return for a chance to have dinner with modi.
@kabeeelakhan, not only to release mass murderer but also elect them as Prime Minister
@ABC, You only have to wait for few hours dear.
@Haryanavi_Chora, "So kulbhusan ji will set free today!!!"
No, Mr ji will not. He is a terrorist.
Why speculate of the outcome now, only a few hours to go for the verdict.
@Vivek Sharma, Hope India do the same, which i doubt.
@B Brosnan, so in your opinions China is a mature country despite the way it treats its Muslim population? Hypocrisy?
@A shah, "All India wants is consular access."
India has sought “acquittal, release and return”. Read the news again.
So you know what's coming; changing gear quickly with propaganda!
@bhaRAT©, who say , a video confession.
I am expecting to ICJ to take over the case and conduct the hearing in ICJ. Considering that Pakistan has no credible evidence, Jadhav will be set free soon.
@Vivek Sharma, Like India has respected the decision and resolutions?
@Haryanavi_Chora, Dream on girl.
@KAHN,
Whatever be the verdict, a conviction will not come, for the simple reason that this case wasn't about the alleged crime but about the human rights violation done by denying him consular access and legal help.
There is progression in better relation ship after the low on 29 feb. Hope this continues.
Pakistan presented a very strong case but will lose because it’s pakistan and nothing more. The world is run on financial influence not justice.
Pakistan will win the case
Once a spy, always a cry.
Whatever happens, I hope that he does not get the death penalty. And I will bet my decades income that he will not be penalized with the maximum penalty that is usually given to a spy.
All evidence are going against him.
Pakistan will receive another jolt today.
@desi dimag, With biscuit and tea.
Enjoy the trip to Hauge attorney general with law team on the expense of taxpayer money. You know the result. What a waste of time and money. The answer was simply caught in Pakistan should have hung or was shot on when he was found.
I request Pakistan to not give him death in any case.
makes no difference whatever the decision is...its not binding and will mean nothing to Pakistan
Sir Kulbhushan Yadhav ji will not only be set free but he will be sent back to India with full VIP protocol. This is my humble opinion.
@jagajilly, I don't think Abinandan was released in any pressure. He could have been in the jail right now!!!
HE WILL GET JUSTICE
Pakistan needs to follow through according to their law because of the evidence they have. India is not incharge of the international law and ofcourse they will say they aren't involve. No one will admit that this guy was killing innocent people in Pakistan else they will be also a part of it.
Imran Khan .....please release him.....u will become hero of India....and peace will prevail.....You will get Noble peace prize...
@Haryanavi_Chora, no he won’t - no matter what happens in court today - don’t be so gullible
ICJ favours in India’s fav our by 15 votes to 1. Now what?
Already rules. Sentence suspended.
The Court ruled in favour of India by 15 votes to 1
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case ICJ Verdict LIVE Updates: World court grants consular access to Jadhav, says his death sentence should stay suspended
@Haryanavi_Chora, No way. It will be dragged for many years to come.
ICJ suspended the hanging
15 - 1 in favour of obvious.
Now ball in Pak's court
@Iftikhar Husain,
Then why you have not presented in court?
@Haryanavi_Chora, decision is out , ICJ stops jadhav's execution , allows councellar access
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, state of Pakistan?
Execution has been suspended and consular access granted
India always fights for its citizens. Hindu or muslim or sikh or Christian dosent matter.
Verdict out it is India's favour 15 votes in favour and 1 against
Pakistan... Goal!!!
@Sajjad Memon, - Pakistan has opened a Pandor's box.
@narendranath paul, everybody is not as lucky as Abhinandan
Pakistan has opened a Pandora's box by abducting an ex Indian Navy official from Iran.
@Haryanavi_Chora, Only in a Bollywood movie
@Shami, first see the track record of ur country.
Indian news are reporting it as a victory for India.
India rules
ICJ has asked Pakistan to suspend death sentence and provide consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. Now what?
The decision by ICJ is fairly in favour of India.
Truth Triumphs...always
@SYED AKBAR, yes as long as part of the country as part of the United nation
@Haryanavi_Chora, My dear friend the decision has been announced and Indian plea has been rejected. I am sorry to say Kulbhusan is not coming home.
@Vivek Sharma, Well, it did not turn out the way India wanted.
No execution, will have consular access, Pakistan must reconsider sentence
Welcome Kulbushanjee and dont go to Iran again
Execution stayed. Big win for India
Consular access must be provided to Kulbhushan rules ICJ.
@kashmiri, we can expect this from you
@SYED AKBAR, LOL .... who will you go to for your water problem if India stops it? The ICJ will not entertain your accusations if you reject its verdicts
ICJ can only advise Pakistan not to hang him. They cannot set him free.
@Raj, And neither happened. Only consular access and review + reconsideration of his conviction.
@kabeeelakhan, Yes, Incredible India!
This is an opportune moment for peace to prevail hope both sides act with maturity
It will be more painful for Yadev
This is a big win for India.
ICJ rejects India’s plea for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s acquittal. what a victory for PK
@Haryanavi_Chora, No, it does not mean that.
@SANJAY KAR, please explain how?
This looks like a 20% victory for Hindustan, and 80% victory for Pakistan. Had the scales not been tilted to begin with, the ICJ would have ruled 100% in favour of Pakistan, but we can see it as a victory for justice nonetheless.
@Haryanavi_Chora, what gets u to such wise conclusion?
Win-win for both Pakistan and India. Now both countries will trumpet their victories.
@waqas shaikh, is that what you read or understood?
International lobbing works
Balanced verdict. None of the party is winner. However, it is proven that he is Indian spy.
15-1 verdict in favor of India.
@Vivek Sharma, Pakistan is a law abiding member of civilized world community unlike a few others violating all international & humanitarian obligations.
International lobbing works
@A shah, when Indian can sentence Terrorists a death sentence why not Pakistani
@Athar, 15 - 1 is not balanced
@Dr Ahmad - Melbourne , In this case, 15 to 1 shows massive support for India.
@HashBrown®, 15-1
@ABC, embarrassment for whom,think rationally.
Pakistan cannot even Punish a person inside its own land the person it claims was caught on its soil ,who it calls a terrorist and a responsible for death of Hundreds
@Vivek Sharma, Now India must give respect to the ICJ's verdict.
Give peace a chance by releasing Jadhav.
Great victory By India, congratulations for not approving the execution order by Pakistan.
@Pankaj Oberoi, very humble indeed
Delay in rejection of mercy petition and execution of condemned Yadev resulted in CASE and such version of ICJ
@Dipak, OH! There's a little bit doubt after the verdict. Maybe Indian lawyers failed to prove Mr. Yadav innocent.
No Sir! No consular access for a spy who caused so much havoc!
15 to 1 that pakistan didn't inform india but not that he was not a spy.
The EXECUTION has been suspended. That itself is a big victory for India