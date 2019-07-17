DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 17, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.
Breaking
Live

ICJ rejects India’s plea for Jadhav's return, grants consular access

Dawn.com | AFPUpdated July 17, 2019

Email

Pakistan has been directed to suspend the execution of the death penalty awarded to Jadhav till it fulfills the new conditions. Photo: UN Web TV
Pakistan has been directed to suspend the execution of the death penalty awarded to Jadhav till it fulfills the new conditions. Photo: UN Web TV
Jadhav — a serving commander of the Indian Navy associated with Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing — was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan on allegations of espionage and terrorism. — DawnNewsTV/File
Jadhav — a serving commander of the Indian Navy associated with Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing — was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan on allegations of espionage and terrorism. — DawnNewsTV/File

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday announced its verdict on India’s petition challenging the death sentence given to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, ruling that Jadhav be allowed consular access and asking Pakistan to ensure “effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences”.

The court found that nothing in Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations (VCCR) precludes its applicability to persons accused of espionage.

The provision basically states that when a national of a foreign country is arrested, they must be informed of the right to have their country’s consulate notified and should also have the right to regular consultation with their consulate’s officials during their detention and trial.

Pakistan had argued, unsuccessfully, that Article 36 of the VCCR does not apply to people involved in espionage.

Pakistan has been directed to suspend the execution of the death penalty awarded to Jadhav till it fulfills the new conditions (ensuring consular access and 'effectively' reviewing the case).

Pakistan's legal team listens to the judgement.
Pakistan's legal team listens to the judgement.

The ICJ, however, also rejected most of the other remedies sought by India, which included the annulment of the military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and his return to India. It cited limitations of its jurisdiction in turning down those appeals.

Pakistan's team, headed by Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan, had reached The Hague to hear the verdict. The team also included Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.

A timeline of the case. — Design: Leea Contractor
A timeline of the case. — Design: Leea Contractor

Jadhav — a serving commander of the Indian Navy associated with Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing — was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan on allegations of espionage and terrorism.

Read: Transcript of RAW agent Kulbhushan’s confessional statement

In his subsequent trial at a military court, Jadhav had confessed to his involvement in terrorist plots.

The spy was subsequently sentenced to death in 2017. However, India insisted that Jadhav was not a spy and said he was kidnapped from Iran.

On April 10, 2017, Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa had endorsed the death penalty for Jadhav. In June 2017, the Indian spy had filed a mercy petition against the death penalty, in which he again confessed to his involvement in terrorist activities.

However, before Pakistani authorities could make a final decision, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), after being approached by India, had ordered a stay in his execution through an interim order.

Related: 'Pakistan made a mistake': Criticism at home over ICJ decision

ICJ hearing

During the hearing of the case in the international court, India denied Jadhav was a spy and had asked the ICJ to order his release because he was denied consular access and not allowed to choose his own defence lawyer.

Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan had in turn argued that Jadhav was an Indian spy sent to Balochistan to destabilise the country and therefore not entitled to consular access. He had said that "India's claim for relief [...] must be dismissed."

Khan had told the court that Jadhav ran a network "to carry out despicable terrorism and suicide bombing, targeted killing, kidnapping for ransom and targeted operations to create unrest and instability in the country".

"His unlawful activities were directed at creating anarchy in Pakistan and particularly targeted the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor," Khan had told the 15-judge bench.

India's lawyers told the court in February that it was a “farcical case” based on “malicious propaganda”, while Pakistan's lawyers hit back by accusing Jadhav of “terrorism”.

The last hearing coincided with a sharp spike in tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours after a suicide bombing in occupied Kashmir's Pulwama, although relations have since improved.

Family meeting

India also accused Pakistan of harassing Jadhav's family in 2017 during a meeting that it said was held in an “atmosphere of coercion”.

It said Jadhav's conversation with his mother and wife was “tutored and designed to perpetuate the false narrative of his alleged activities in Pakistan”.

Jadhav, on the other hand, said he "saw fear" in the eyes of his mother and wife when he met them in Islamabad on December 25, 2017, adding that an Indian diplomat accompanying them was "yelling at them".

Kulbhushan
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (131)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Haryanavi_Chora
Jul 17, 2019 11:16am

So kulbhusan ji will set free today!!!

Recommend 0
Vivek Sharma
Jul 17, 2019 11:20am

Hope Pakistan will respect the international Court verdict

Recommend 0
Dipak
Jul 17, 2019 11:25am

@Haryanavi_Chora, no doubt.will be set free.

Recommend 0
Raj
Jul 17, 2019 11:26am

ICJ will nullify the Pakistan military court order for sure. The only question is whether he will be freed or prosecuted by the civilian court

Recommend 0
Bali
Jul 17, 2019 11:28am

Keep crying forever

Recommend 0
B Brosnan
Jul 17, 2019 11:31am

India still too far in the maturity required to be great nations like the US, UK, France, China and Canada.

Recommend 0
ABC
Jul 17, 2019 11:32am

Another day of embarrassment for Indians.

Recommend 0
kabeeelakhan
Jul 17, 2019 11:33am

@Haryanavi_Chora, So its a norm in your country to let loose a mass murderer!

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jul 17, 2019 11:36am

Let's wait for the verdict...

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Jul 17, 2019 11:40am

Justice Must be served.

Recommend 0
jagajilly
Jul 17, 2019 11:42am

Pak has no option other than releasing Kulbushan as was the case with Abinandan

Recommend 0
SYED AKBAR
Jul 17, 2019 11:42am

Pakistan is not bound to obey ICJ verdict but I hope it respect the verdict.

Recommend 0
KAHN
Jul 17, 2019 11:42am

I hope when he is convicted today, India will accept it open heartedly and possibly better train not to cross the line next time.

Recommend 0
M
Jul 17, 2019 11:44am

I have no idea why we let ICJ get involved in our internal matter. This man should have been executed long time back. These tribunal have no jurisdiction, and are always bias towards Pakistan. It the same court which stated it had no jurisdiction in internal matter when Pakistan filed a case in1999.

Recommend 0
Sajjad Memon
Jul 17, 2019 11:44am

Its an internal matter of Pakistan like Kashmir is internal to India. ICJ’s verdict should be respected in the same way India has responded to UN resolutions on Kashmir.

Recommend 0
Christopher TX
Jul 17, 2019 11:46am

KJ has committed carnage in Pakistan; ICJ should not deal with spy and terrorist cases! Regardless of ICJ ruling Pakistan should punish KJ for the crimes he committed against Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Jul 17, 2019 11:49am

ICJ decision is not in favour of Pakistan. This decision is not based on what evidence is presented in the court or how this case was argued by both parties. Decision is purely based on which country have more international influence.

Recommend 0
Yao
Jul 17, 2019 11:50am

@Haryanavi_Chora, Indian are good day dreamers!

Recommend 0
Venkat
Jul 17, 2019 11:51am

@B Brosnan,
Great Country China?

Recommend 0
Chaudhary M
Jul 17, 2019 11:52am

Why is our government so silent about it? It was PTI, when in opposition, was demanding to highlight this issue. Now in their ten months of government they did not talk about it even ones

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 17, 2019 11:52am

All India wants is consular access.

Recommend 0
narendranath paul
Jul 17, 2019 11:54am

So, Mr. Yadav will be free man today.

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jul 17, 2019 11:57am

The spy who organized terror in Balochistan will be freed today because of the bigger trade picture with India.

Recommend 0
Amjad Khan
Jul 17, 2019 11:58am

Will Pakistan accept ICJ verdict in case India win the case? Though I am accepting a decision which will provide both governments to show their win.

Recommend 0
j
Jul 17, 2019 11:58am

it would be highly unfair if he get released because he is a terrorist and he confessed it.

Recommend 0
Ali
Jul 17, 2019 11:59am

@Yao, forgot reko diq so soon?

Recommend 0
Md Mostafizur Rahman
Jul 17, 2019 12:10pm

@B Brosnan, 100% true

Recommend 0
NPS
Jul 17, 2019 12:12pm

@B Brosnan, it seems you are in love with yourself!

Recommend 0
mirza
Jul 17, 2019 12:12pm

Verdict will be against pakistan, as usual

Recommend 0
Haryanavi_Chora
Jul 17, 2019 12:22pm

@Yao, Indian are good day dreamers!

Looks like you don't know the history, Pakistan has never won any case against India in ICJ!!!

Recommend 0
Animesh Singh
Jul 17, 2019 12:48pm

@KAHN, Very well said Khan Saheb hope the same will reciprocated by Pakistan also the order goes against it. We can see some positive things coming out in recent past and should build on this to come closure and create a prosperous society in both countries.

Recommend 0
Kalim
Jul 17, 2019 12:54pm

This is a great achievement for Pakistani agencies that Indian spy is still in Pakistan custody. Let's c what ICJ announce in its verdict.

Recommend 0
Sachin kumar soni
Jul 17, 2019 12:55pm

India has only asked for consular access and trial to be run on civil court instead of military court which pakistan established in the year 2015 for public eyewash.

Recommend 0
Mahen
Jul 17, 2019 01:00pm

@Straight talk , ANY evidence???

Recommend 0
Zufar
Jul 17, 2019 01:01pm

Pti are looking for ways to release him in their desperate attempt to please their master modi who could not give two monkeys about ik and his clowns....they will give him away for free most probably in return for a chance to have dinner with modi.

Recommend 0
Abrar Hussain
Jul 17, 2019 01:03pm

@kabeeelakhan, not only to release mass murderer but also elect them as Prime Minister

Recommend 0
Srinivasa Reddy
Jul 17, 2019 01:04pm

@ABC, You only have to wait for few hours dear.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 17, 2019 01:11pm

@Haryanavi_Chora, "So kulbhusan ji will set free today!!!"

No, Mr ji will not. He is a terrorist.

Recommend 0
Jinnah
Jul 17, 2019 01:15pm

Why speculate of the outcome now, only a few hours to go for the verdict.

Recommend 0
Fadi
Jul 17, 2019 01:21pm

@Vivek Sharma, Hope India do the same, which i doubt.

Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Jul 17, 2019 01:21pm

@B Brosnan, so in your opinions China is a mature country despite the way it treats its Muslim population? Hypocrisy?

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jul 17, 2019 01:25pm

@A shah, "All India wants is consular access."

India has sought “acquittal, release and return”. Read the news again.

So you know what's coming; changing gear quickly with propaganda!

Recommend 0
Hamja
Jul 17, 2019 01:26pm

@bhaRAT©, who say , a video confession.

Recommend 0
Raj
Jul 17, 2019 01:31pm

I am expecting to ICJ to take over the case and conduct the hearing in ICJ. Considering that Pakistan has no credible evidence, Jadhav will be set free soon.

Recommend 0
shan
Jul 17, 2019 01:41pm

@Vivek Sharma, Like India has respected the decision and resolutions?

Recommend 0
shan
Jul 17, 2019 01:42pm

@Haryanavi_Chora, Dream on girl.

Recommend 0
Neha
Jul 17, 2019 01:47pm

@KAHN,
Whatever be the verdict, a conviction will not come, for the simple reason that this case wasn't about the alleged crime but about the human rights violation done by denying him consular access and legal help.

Recommend 0
babban
Jul 17, 2019 02:35pm

There is progression in better relation ship after the low on 29 feb. Hope this continues.

Recommend 0
Marcus
Jul 17, 2019 02:57pm

Pakistan presented a very strong case but will lose because it’s pakistan and nothing more. The world is run on financial influence not justice.

Recommend 0
Shami
Jul 17, 2019 03:29pm

Pakistan will win the case

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 17, 2019 04:05pm

Once a spy, always a cry.

Recommend 0
habibian
Jul 17, 2019 04:42pm

Whatever happens, I hope that he does not get the death penalty. And I will bet my decades income that he will not be penalized with the maximum penalty that is usually given to a spy.

Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Jul 17, 2019 04:51pm

All evidence are going against him.

Recommend 0
Last Word
Jul 17, 2019 04:57pm

Pakistan will receive another jolt today.

Recommend 0
Jawwad
Jul 17, 2019 05:03pm

@desi dimag, With biscuit and tea.

Recommend 0
danish
Jul 17, 2019 05:09pm

Enjoy the trip to Hauge attorney general with law team on the expense of taxpayer money. You know the result. What a waste of time and money. The answer was simply caught in Pakistan should have hung or was shot on when he was found.

Recommend 0
ANURAG AWASTHI
Jul 17, 2019 05:21pm

I request Pakistan to not give him death in any case.

Recommend 0
AC
Jul 17, 2019 05:22pm

makes no difference whatever the decision is...its not binding and will mean nothing to Pakistan

Recommend 0
Pankaj Oberoi
Jul 17, 2019 05:23pm

Sir Kulbhushan Yadhav ji will not only be set free but he will be sent back to India with full VIP protocol. This is my humble opinion.

Recommend 0
AC
Jul 17, 2019 05:24pm

@jagajilly, I don't think Abinandan was released in any pressure. He could have been in the jail right now!!!

Recommend 0
kashmiri
Jul 17, 2019 05:25pm

HE WILL GET JUSTICE

Recommend 0
Think
Jul 17, 2019 05:28pm

Pakistan needs to follow through according to their law because of the evidence they have. India is not incharge of the international law and ofcourse they will say they aren't involve. No one will admit that this guy was killing innocent people in Pakistan else they will be also a part of it.

Recommend 0
Satyam
Jul 17, 2019 05:47pm

Imran Khan .....please release him.....u will become hero of India....and peace will prevail.....You will get Noble peace prize...

Recommend 0
Sid
Jul 17, 2019 05:48pm

@Haryanavi_Chora, no he won’t - no matter what happens in court today - don’t be so gullible

Recommend 0
Dinesh
Jul 17, 2019 06:01pm

ICJ favours in India’s fav our by 15 votes to 1. Now what?

Recommend 0
karr
Jul 17, 2019 06:06pm

Already rules. Sentence suspended.

Recommend 0
Uncle
Jul 17, 2019 06:10pm

The Court ruled in favour of India by 15 votes to 1

Recommend 0
Indian
Jul 17, 2019 06:11pm

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case ICJ Verdict LIVE Updates: World court grants consular access to Jadhav, says his death sentence should stay suspended

Recommend 0
Uncle
Jul 17, 2019 06:11pm

@Haryanavi_Chora, No way. It will be dragged for many years to come.

Recommend 0
Dharmendra Kumar Sharma
Jul 17, 2019 06:11pm

ICJ suspended the hanging

Recommend 0
Syv
Jul 17, 2019 06:12pm

15 - 1 in favour of obvious.

Recommend 0
pk
Jul 17, 2019 06:16pm

Now ball in Pak's court

Recommend 0
Indian
Jul 17, 2019 06:16pm

@Iftikhar Husain,

All evidence are going against him.

Then why you have not presented in court?

Recommend 0
Shetkar
Jul 17, 2019 06:17pm

@Haryanavi_Chora, decision is out , ICJ stops jadhav's execution , allows councellar access

Recommend 0
Vens
Jul 17, 2019 06:17pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, state of Pakistan?

Recommend 0
Rohit
Jul 17, 2019 06:18pm

Execution has been suspended and consular access granted

Recommend 0
Kaju
Jul 17, 2019 06:20pm

India always fights for its citizens. Hindu or muslim or sikh or Christian dosent matter.

Recommend 0
Kunal
Jul 17, 2019 06:20pm

Verdict out it is India's favour 15 votes in favour and 1 against

Recommend 0
Kaju
Jul 17, 2019 06:21pm

Pakistan... Goal!!!

Recommend 0
Ajaya Dutt
Jul 17, 2019 06:27pm

@Sajjad Memon, - Pakistan has opened a Pandor's box.

Recommend 0
Asim
Jul 17, 2019 06:28pm

@narendranath paul, everybody is not as lucky as Abhinandan

Recommend 0
Ajaya Dutt
Jul 17, 2019 06:32pm

Pakistan has opened a Pandora's box by abducting an ex Indian Navy official from Iran.

Recommend 0
Bilal
Jul 17, 2019 06:32pm

@Haryanavi_Chora, Only in a Bollywood movie

Recommend 0
Jacky
Jul 17, 2019 06:39pm

@Shami, first see the track record of ur country.

Recommend 0
SK
Jul 17, 2019 06:40pm

Indian news are reporting it as a victory for India.

Recommend 0
Alex
Jul 17, 2019 06:41pm

India rules

Recommend 0
Omveer
Jul 17, 2019 06:43pm

ICJ has asked Pakistan to suspend death sentence and provide consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. Now what?

Recommend 0
SANJAY KAR
Jul 17, 2019 06:44pm

The decision by ICJ is fairly in favour of India.

Recommend 0
PORK
Jul 17, 2019 06:44pm

Truth Triumphs...always

Recommend 0
Tns
Jul 17, 2019 06:45pm

@SYED AKBAR, yes as long as part of the country as part of the United nation

Recommend 0
waqas shaikh
Jul 17, 2019 06:45pm

@Haryanavi_Chora, My dear friend the decision has been announced and Indian plea has been rejected. I am sorry to say Kulbhusan is not coming home.

Recommend 0
waqas shaikh
Jul 17, 2019 06:46pm

@Vivek Sharma, Well, it did not turn out the way India wanted.

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 17, 2019 06:47pm

No execution, will have consular access, Pakistan must reconsider sentence

Recommend 0
manjeet kocchar
Jul 17, 2019 06:49pm

Welcome Kulbushanjee and dont go to Iran again

Recommend 0
Eritrea
Jul 17, 2019 06:49pm

Execution stayed. Big win for India

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jul 17, 2019 06:49pm

Consular access must be provided to Kulbhushan rules ICJ.

Recommend 0
ZAK
Jul 17, 2019 06:50pm

@kashmiri, we can expect this from you

Recommend 0
Monsieur
Jul 17, 2019 06:51pm

@SYED AKBAR, LOL .... who will you go to for your water problem if India stops it? The ICJ will not entertain your accusations if you reject its verdicts

Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Jul 17, 2019 06:52pm

ICJ can only advise Pakistan not to hang him. They cannot set him free.

Recommend 0
zf
Jul 17, 2019 06:54pm

@Raj, And neither happened. Only consular access and review + reconsideration of his conviction.

Recommend 0
zf
Jul 17, 2019 06:54pm

@kabeeelakhan, Yes, Incredible India!

Recommend 0
sai_clops
Jul 17, 2019 06:54pm

This is an opportune moment for peace to prevail hope both sides act with maturity

Recommend 0
Ayaan
Jul 17, 2019 06:55pm

It will be more painful for Yadev

Recommend 0
Indianpaki
Jul 17, 2019 06:55pm

This is a big win for India.

Recommend 0
enam
Jul 17, 2019 06:56pm

ICJ rejects India’s plea for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s acquittal. what a victory for PK

Recommend 0
Observer
Jul 17, 2019 06:59pm

@Haryanavi_Chora, No, it does not mean that.

Recommend 0
ehsan
Jul 17, 2019 06:59pm

@SANJAY KAR, please explain how?

Recommend 0
HashBrown®
Jul 17, 2019 06:59pm

This looks like a 20% victory for Hindustan, and 80% victory for Pakistan. Had the scales not been tilted to begin with, the ICJ would have ruled 100% in favour of Pakistan, but we can see it as a victory for justice nonetheless.

Recommend 0
Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Jul 17, 2019 06:59pm

@Haryanavi_Chora, what gets u to such wise conclusion?

Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Jul 17, 2019 07:00pm

Win-win for both Pakistan and India. Now both countries will trumpet their victories.

Recommend 0
LapataHaqeeqat
Jul 17, 2019 07:00pm

@waqas shaikh, is that what you read or understood?

Recommend 0
Tanweer Ahmad
Jul 17, 2019 07:01pm

International lobbing works

Recommend 0
Athar
Jul 17, 2019 07:02pm

Balanced verdict. None of the party is winner. However, it is proven that he is Indian spy.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jul 17, 2019 07:02pm

15-1 verdict in favor of India.

Recommend 0
Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Jul 17, 2019 07:02pm

@Vivek Sharma, Pakistan is a law abiding member of civilized world community unlike a few others violating all international & humanitarian obligations.

Recommend 0
Tanweer Ahmad
Jul 17, 2019 07:03pm

International lobbing works

Recommend 0
Naseem Arshad
Jul 17, 2019 07:03pm

@A shah, when Indian can sentence Terrorists a death sentence why not Pakistani

Recommend 0
Kaju
Jul 17, 2019 07:05pm

@Athar, 15 - 1 is not balanced

Recommend 0
Rajesh
Jul 17, 2019 07:05pm

@Dr Ahmad - Melbourne , In this case, 15 to 1 shows massive support for India.

Recommend 0
Kaju
Jul 17, 2019 07:05pm

@HashBrown®, 15-1

Recommend 0
madhav
Jul 17, 2019 07:11pm

@ABC, embarrassment for whom,think rationally.

Recommend 0
Indian
Jul 17, 2019 07:13pm

Pakistan cannot even Punish a person inside its own land the person it claims was caught on its soil ,who it calls a terrorist and a responsible for death of Hundreds

Recommend 0
Taymoor Ahmad
Jul 17, 2019 07:14pm

@Vivek Sharma, Now India must give respect to the ICJ's verdict.

Recommend 0
S K Roy
Jul 17, 2019 07:14pm

Give peace a chance by releasing Jadhav.

Recommend 0
Tarun
Jul 17, 2019 07:15pm

Great victory By India, congratulations for not approving the execution order by Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Amjad
Jul 17, 2019 07:15pm

@Pankaj Oberoi, very humble indeed

Recommend 0
munawar ahmed
Jul 17, 2019 07:15pm

Delay in rejection of mercy petition and execution of condemned Yadev resulted in CASE and such version of ICJ

Recommend 0
Taymoor Ahmad
Jul 17, 2019 07:15pm

@Dipak, OH! There's a little bit doubt after the verdict. Maybe Indian lawyers failed to prove Mr. Yadav innocent.

Recommend 0
MIR
Jul 17, 2019 07:16pm

No Sir! No consular access for a spy who caused so much havoc!

Recommend 0
Idea
Jul 17, 2019 07:17pm

15 to 1 that pakistan didn't inform india but not that he was not a spy.

Recommend 0
SS
Jul 17, 2019 07:26pm

The EXECUTION has been suspended. That itself is a big victory for India

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Reading troubles

Reading troubles

Rafia Zakaria
Sadly, the money that is spent is not producing educated Pakistani children — where ‘educated’ stands for the simple

Editorial

Updated July 17, 2019

Embezzlement allegations

The ripples created by corruption scandals unearthed under the PTI government have now reached foreign shores.
July 17, 2019

Trump’s racist tweets

EVER SINCE Donald Trump became president, there has hardly been a dull day in the White House. It is often from the...
July 17, 2019

Sheesha smoking

WITHIN the past decade or so, there have been sporadic efforts by the state to clamp down on sheesha cafes. This is...
July 16, 2019

Reko Diq fiasco

IT had been known for years that the judgement of the tribunal in the Reko Diq case would go against Pakistan —...
July 16, 2019

World Cup final

THE English team were crowned the new world champions of cricket for the first time at Lord’s on Sunday in what ...
July 16, 2019

Expired medicine

A RECENT inspection of the Punjab Medical Store Depot stocks in Lahore has revealed that an expensive drug purchased...