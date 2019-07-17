US welcomes increased 'people-to-people ties' between Pakistan, India through Kartarpur
The US State Department on Tuesday said that it was "incredibly supportive" of anything that increases "people-to-people ties between India and Pakistan".
During a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus was asked to comment on the Kartarpur Corridor: "Yeah, that was certainly a good news report, wasn’t it? We encourage it," she said.
"Anything that increases people-to-people ties between India and Pakistan is something that we’re incredibly supportive of," she added.
Ortagus' comments follow the latest talks between the two sides — which took place on July 14 — on the opening of the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims. Pakistan claimed to have made headway on "80 per cent and beyond" issues in the much-delayed second round of talks.
The talks were held at the Wagah border where a 13-member Pakistan team was led by Saarc and South Asia desk Director General and Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, while an eight-member Indian team was headed by interior joint secretary S.C.L. Das.
The corridor, a peace initiative of the Pakistani government, is being constructed to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. The corridor will provide Indian Sikhs visa-free access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Pakistan.
To work out modalities for the opening of Kartarpur opening, a Pakistani delegation on March 14 visited Attari where a meeting was held with Indian officials. While the next round of talks was scheduled for April 2 at Wagah, India pulled out of it over reservations that pro-Khalistan activists such as Gopal Chawla and Bisan Singh had been included in Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee — a body that works for facilitating Sikh pilgrims.
The Indian Ministry for External Affairs on that occasion had stated: "The next meeting on the modalities can be scheduled at an appropriate time after receiving Pakistan’s response." Pakistan’s FO had then regretted the Indian decision to cancel the meeting.
Comments (5)
Good. Meeting between people of two countries is good. Let's for a change instead of hate start liking each other. Promote love between two countries. Both countries have poor people in their countries. Divert defend expenditures towards welfare of masses.
Ms. Morgan's comments are appreciated.
State Department has always supported DIPLOMACY
What business is it of US. Why does america have to poke its abnormally large nose everywhere. High time someone told US to mind its own business. The rest of the world should stop seeing western countries as some sort of neutral arbiters who know what's best for the whole world. They're like any other country. Period.
Great initiative of the visionary leader, Imran Khan.
what about people to people ties between Afghanistan and Pakistan?! two standards policy here they close border by fence and here they make corridors