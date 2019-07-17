Day-long heavy rain spell disrupts life in Lahore

LAHORE: Persistent torrential rain badly disrupted life in the city on Tuesday, turning streets into rivulets, causing traffic jams, upsetting power supply at a large scale and also claiming a life.

At least 10 people suffered serious injuries in four roof collapse incidents at Kasur and Gujranwala as the Met department also reported heavy rain in some other cities of Punjab, forecasting continuation of the monsoon spell till at least Friday.

Though the district administration remained active in flushing out rainwater throughout the day, the persistent rain made the task hard for it.

Minor girl dies in Lahore, eight injured at Kasur in roof-collapse incidents

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and his law minister too came out on city roads to supervise the clearance of rainwater.

Meanwhile, Arooj Fatima, 6, died when the roof of her family’s Engineers Town, Defence Road, residence caved in.

Her sister sustained injuries in the incident.

Similarly, two people were injured as a wall fell on them during the rain on Peco Road. Two others were wounded as the roof of their house collapsed in Badami Bagh area.

Though Lahore has been receiving rain since Saturday, the Tuesday spell was the heaviest of the season in the country. Starting from early hours of the day, it continued till in the late afternoon with brief intervals, turning torrential at times, especially in the central and north-eastern portions of the city.

It disrupted life at a large scale. Power supply was the first casualty as around 100 feeders tripped. With it, water supply to a number of localities was also stopped.

In the morning, people woke up to heavy rain. Many living in the low-lying areas found knee-deep rainwater in their streets and had to remain indoors. All major roads too were inundated, making movement of vehicular traffic difficult and causing staff delays in offices and other workplaces.

Many of those determined to reach their offices and workplaces at all cost were seen pushing their broken down cars and motorcycles on the inundated city roads.

The worst hit was the downtown which houses all important government offices and wholesale markets like Azam Cloth Market, Brandreth Road, Bilal Gunj, Shahalam Gate, Hall Road, Beadon Road, The Mall, Old and New Anarkali.

Kashmir Road off The Mall, Circular Road, Islampura, streets in Gulberg, Jail Road, Mozang, Chauburji, Samanabad, and Old Anarkali also remained inundated.

The Met department recorded 143mm of rain at the airport and 142mm at its Jail Road observatory. According to Wasa, rain was very heavy in the downtown. It recorded 250mm at Luxmi Chowk, 217mm at Paniwala Talab (Inside the Walled City), 203mm at Farrukhabad, 213mm at Chowk Nakhuda, 173mm at Upper Mall, 170 at Samanabad, 166 at Tajpura and 151 at Jail Road.

According to the Met department, rain-thundershower associated with gusty winds also occurred at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Lahore divisions, besides Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Zhob and D G Khan divisions.

Hafizabad recorded 77mm rain, Kasur 60, Mandi Bahauddin 24, Attock 22, Toba Tek Singh, Chakwal 16, Gujranwala 11, Islamabad 9, Sialkot, Mangla 8, Murree 7, Rawalpindi 5, D G Khan 3, Jhang, Faisalabad 2, Jhelum 1, Balakot 44, Cherat 14, Malamjabba 3, Muzaffarabad city 36, Rawalakot 18 and Garidupatta recieved 2mm rain.

The Met department said the rain-generating deep trough of westerly wave over northern parts of the country was persisting and was interactive with the moderate-to-strong moist currents from the Arabian Sea which is penetrating upper parts of the country up to 5,000 feet.

Therefore, rain-thundershower/windstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, besides Islamabad and Kashmir, in the next 24 hours. Rain is also expected at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Zhob, Multan and Sahiwal divisions.

The Flood Forecasting Division said widespread thunderstorm/rain with isolated Heavy falls and one or two very heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of the rivers Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej in the next 24 hours.

