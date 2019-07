Some people refused to let the rain dampen their spirits and continued about their daily activities.

Many parts of Punjab along with the northern region of the country experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday, causing massive urban flooding and damage to houses.

Among the cities of Punjab most severely affected was Lahore, whose streets lay inundated, making travel cumbersome.

Nevertheless, the spell of hot and humid weather which was persistent earlier in the month was broken. Some people refused to let the rain dampen their spirits and continued about their daily activities.

A vendor waits for customers as he sells vegetables amid floodwater, after the rain in Lahore. — Reuters

A vendor pushes his cart through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Lahore. — Reuters

Children play in the rain in Lahore. — Reuters

Men ride on a motorbike amid floodwater after the rain in Lahore. — Reuters

Residents wade along a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore. — Reuters

Commuters and pedestrians cross a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore. — Reuters

Commuters cross a flooded street after heavy monsoon rains in Lahore. — Reuters

A man speaks on his phone while pushing his bike along a flooded street. — Reuters

A Kashmiri family take shelter in a tent near their damaged house following heavy monsoon rains in Neelum valley. — AFP

A Kashmiri family gather around their belongings outside their damaged house following heavy monsoon rains in Neelum valley. — AFP