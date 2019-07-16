DAWN.COM

July 16, 2019

Trump says he wants Google to be 'investigated for treason'

AFPJuly 16, 2019

US President Donald Trump says his administration will "take a look" into whether Google has been working with Chinese government. — Reuters/File
United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wants his administration to “take a look” into whether Google has been working with the Chinese government — an allegation swiftly denied by the US internet giant.

Trump echoed an unsubstantiated remark from tech billionaire Peter Thiel that Google had been working with China's government or military establishment.

“Billionaire Tech Investor Peter Thiel believes Google should be investigated for treason,” Trump said in a tweet. “A great and brilliant guy who knows this subject better than anyone! The Trump Administration will take a look!”

Google said the allegations were baseless and questioned the motives of Thiel, a longtime Trump supporter who is on the board of tech rival Facebook.

“As we have said before, we do not work with the Chinese military, ” Google said in a statement to AFP.

Google pulled its search engine from China in 2010 to protest efforts by Beijing to censor its search results. It recently began researching a modified version of its search engine for China but said it had no plans to deploy it.

Trump has assailed Google on several occasions, claiming “bias” against him and his supporters.

Earlier this year, he criticised the tech giant for withdrawing from the bidding from a large Pentagon computing contract, but later softened his tone after meeting Google chief executive Sundar Pichai.

Google has limited business operations in China, but one report this year said one of its scientists participated in a research project that could have both civilian and military applications.

Comments (8)

fairplay
Jul 16, 2019 07:29pm

Attack Microsoft and Apple next, perfectly rational for Trump.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 16, 2019 07:32pm

It's he who has to be investigated and tried for treason first than anybody else in the U.S.

Imran
Jul 16, 2019 07:44pm

It's he who has to be investigated and tried for treason first than anybody else in the U.S.

Imran
Jul 16, 2019 07:45pm

"It's he who has to be investigated and tried for treason first than anybody else in the U.S".

They actually did for two and half years, and guess what? They found nothing.

Trump 2020!!

A shah
Jul 16, 2019 07:48pm

This man is going from bad to worse

fairplay
Jul 16, 2019 07:55pm

Chinese companies should drop Android in favor of their own version on smartphones within 3-5 years. Baidu already has a shipping OS for embedded devices.

AHAQ
Jul 16, 2019 08:12pm

McCarthy tactics. Trump should read the history and find out the facts before he makes such rash statements.

Shan
Jul 16, 2019 08:13pm

Trump should promote Pakistan IT companies.

