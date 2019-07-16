DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 16, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

State Bank raises benchmark interest rate to 13.25pc

Reuters | Dawn.comUpdated July 16, 2019

Email

State Bank Governor Reza Baqir unveils the new policy rate. Photo:DawnNews
State Bank Governor Reza Baqir unveils the new policy rate. Photo:DawnNews

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) raised its main policy rate by 100 basis points on Tuesday to 13.25 per cent, citing increased inflationary pressures and a likely near-term rise in prices from higher utility costs.

SBP Governor Reza Baqir said the decision to raise rates took into account upside inflationary pressures and the impact from recent increases in utility prices.

Based on these factors, the SBP revised its inflation projection for the ongoing fiscal year to 11-12pc, "A little higher than earlier estimates, due to which we have increased the policy rate."

"If you look at the time-path of this inflation, in the next few months, due to one-time factors, inflation will be higher. These have been accounted for [in our projections]. In the second half of the fiscal year, according to our projections, inflation will be lower. By the start of the next fiscal year, there will be a noticeable decrease in inflation," he said.

The central bank has now increased its main policy rate nine times since the beginning of last year, raising it by a total of 750 basis points in a bid to control inflation, a widening fiscal deficit and pressure on the rupee.

Inflation eased slightly last month to 8.9pc but Baqir said he expected pressures to continue.

Under the bailout accord, the IMF said it expected “appropriately tight monetary policy” would bring inflation down to 5-7pc in the medium term.

With slowing growth, a budget deficit that has climbed to more than 7pc of gross domestic product and currency reserves of little more than $7 billion, Pakistan has been struggling to ward off a debt and balance of payments crisis for more than a year.

After initial reluctance, Prime Minister Imran Khan's government turned to the IMF for support and finalised a $6bn loan agreement this month that will unlock an additional $38bn in loans from other international partners.

The three-year agreement for Pakistan's 13th IMF bailout since the late 1980s has seen a sharp drop in the value of the rupee after the central bank agreed to a “flexible, market-determined exchange rate”.

The accord also foresees structural economic reforms and a widening of the tax base to boost Pakistan's chronically weak tax revenues.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jackpot dua
Jul 16, 2019 04:59pm

No corporate will take loan now. Hyper recession on cards with 15% intrest rates. Win for govt as they will earn flat 10% on every loan

Recommend 0
WayToGo
Jul 16, 2019 05:01pm

Thankyou!!!

Recommend 0
Daskalos
Jul 16, 2019 05:01pm

A measure to check growing inflationary trends?

Recommend 0
A shah
Jul 16, 2019 05:02pm

Wow that is incredible. Great for encouraging foreign investment but he’ll for people and businesses with loans at home

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 16, 2019

Reko Diq fiasco

IT had been known for years that the judgement of the tribunal in the Reko Diq case would go against Pakistan —...
July 16, 2019

World Cup final

THE English team were crowned the new world champions of cricket for the first time at Lord’s on Sunday in what ...
July 16, 2019

Expired medicine

A RECENT inspection of the Punjab Medical Store Depot stocks in Lahore has revealed that an expensive drug purchased...
July 15, 2019

Traders’ strike

FROM all appearances, the traders pulled off a rare show of unity on Saturday. Barring a few places including some ...
July 15, 2019

Chinese investment

THE next phase of CPEC was supposed to have been under way by now, with large Special Economic Zones being opened up...
July 15, 2019

Permanent scars

FEW crimes are more heinous than acid attacks. In a matter of seconds, the burning substance permanently disfigures...