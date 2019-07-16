DAWN.COM

'Judge in video scandal sent back, but Nawaz still in jail,' Asif complains in NA

Dawn.com | Amir WasimUpdated July 16, 2019

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif addresses the National Assembly on July 16. — DawnNewsTV screengrab
PML-N leader Khawaja Asif on Tuesday accused the government of pursuing a "vendetta" against opposition leaders and called for "even-handed" accountability.

Addressing the parliament, the PML-N leader brought up the recent video leak scandal involving accountability court judge Mohammad Arshad Malik; regretting that, "while the judge was sent back, Nawaz Sharif is still in jail".

"I don't want to comment on the matter as it is in the court and I respect the judiciary and the judicial process. I don't just have respect, I have complete trust that our judicial system will fulfill all requirements of justice," he said, before pointing out that the former premier — who was convicted for corruption in two cases and is currently in jail — remains imprisoned thanks to a verdict passed by the judge in question.

"There is no allegation of corruption against Nawaz Sharif," Asif insisted, adding that Sharif was disqualified due to an undeclared salary.

Asif also condemned the case against PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, who was arrested by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) earlier this month. According to ANF officials, a large quantity of drugs was recovered from Sanaullah's car at the time of arrest.

"Mr Speaker, if you read the first information report, it is ridiculous," Asif claimed. "It says that he (Sanaullah) turned around and picked up 20 kilogrammes of heroin; does he look like he can lift 20kgs?" he asked.

"A man who has been an MPA, an MNA; who is a lawyer; who was subjected to the worst kind of torture in 2002-03 [...] has been accused of carrying heroin," Asif said, adding that Sanaullah had told the PML-M not to ask for his production orders.

"You should carry out accountability; we will stand by you. But it should be even-handed. Justice should not be compromised."

"The venom of vendetta can eat people up," Asif told the parliament. "If we talk about something else, they will say that we are asking for NRO. We are not asking for an NRO, we will fight this battle till the end [...] but this battle will damage the Pakistani people, the Constitution and this constitutional model of which we are a part."

'Rana Sanaullah shouldn't play politics'

Responding to comments regarding the case against Sanaullah, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (Safron) Shehryar Afridi said that the ANF had "complete evidence" to prove charges levelled against the PML-N leader.

The Safron minister said that Sanaullah "was caught red-handed after three weeks of surveillance" by the ANF and added that the anti-drug force had video footage as well as other evidence that will be produced in court.

"Rana Sanaullah should not play politics [over this]. He should face the courts," he said.

Afridi said that the ANF was a professional force with a conviction rate of 98 per cent and vowed that "an example will be made" out of anyone "who takes the law into his hands and violates Constitution".

'No politician responsible' for Reko Diq award

PPP leader and former premier Raja Pervez Ashraf addressed a hefty award of $5.976 billion announced by the Inter­national Centre for Settle­ment of Investment Disp­utes against Pakistan in the Reko Diq case, saying that no politician could be blamed for the dispute.

He accused former chief justice of Pakistan Chaudhry Iftikhar of passing a verdict — that declared the Chagai Hills Exploration Joint Venture Agreement, signed between the Balochistan government and Australian mining company BHP in 1993, in conflict with the laws of the country — to assuage his ego.

Ashraf said that the terms of reference of the commission, that is to be formed on the prime minister's directions, should be finalised and approved by the parliament. He also called for a joint sitting of the parliament to discuss the case.

VideoLeak, Reko Diq

Comments
Jul 16, 2019 04:17pm

A good speech as usual. But he should have also enlighten the house with Rana's involvement in the Model Town Massacre.

Recommend 0
Pervaiz Iqbaĺ
Jul 16, 2019 04:19pm

Why doesn't Nawaz Sharif and his followers give the money trail for the assets accumulated by Nawax Sharif? The net worth of these assets is clearly beyond Nawaz Sharif's known sources of legitimate income. Till the time Nawax Sharif fails to come up with the money trail, he will continue to be charged with embezzlement of state funds for procuring those assets.

Recommend 0
Zakota
Jul 16, 2019 04:30pm

Likely chances Judge will be restored.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jul 16, 2019 04:50pm

That’s because Nawaz Sharif was proven to be dishonest in the court of law, while this video, has not been proven to be anything as of yet Mr Khawaja Asif.

Recommend 0
Suhail Kidwai
Jul 16, 2019 04:58pm

You looters plunders and drug dealers have nothing but talks about your gang. What a waste of Tax payers money.

Recommend 0
hamid shafiq
Jul 16, 2019 05:00pm

So if you trust on judicial system then let decide by the court why you are so complaining.and waste your time.

Recommend 0
Daskalos
Jul 16, 2019 05:01pm

Most of the opposition and also many neutral national and international human rights bodies have now been decrying the present unequal and biased so called 'accountability' of this present regime , for quite some time now. Its obvious victimization. But what change is likely to come until and unless the behind the scenes military support is withdrawn for the fascist Imran and his PTI goons? At this time even the global goons like Trump and the US administration are seemingly supporting this regime for their own selfish motives. This must be changed.

Recommend 0
Shib
Jul 16, 2019 05:16pm

@Daskalos, If you have muscles ..change it otherwise enjoy dear...Do not name and shame any one till they are proven...

Recommend 0
fahimkhalil
Jul 16, 2019 05:26pm

PML_N Friend !!! Asset Beyond Means is not a Corruption than what the corruption is ????? And why NS was unable to prove NAB Allegations wrong in 3 Years of Cases ??? Nawaz Sharif and his family along with PPP ruined and looted this country with both hands , foots ... And now they are blamming IK for every thing.

Recommend 0
ABDUL MAJEED SHEIKH
Jul 16, 2019 05:29pm

What a logic same judge decided in your favor too

Recommend 0
Onlooker
Jul 16, 2019 05:45pm

When crooks start getting caught they blame IK. IK is a real Superhero.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 16, 2019 06:16pm

@Comments, every official works in accordance with his personal capabilities and in good faith. If such charges are made after so many years, what message they will give to the normal officials of the Government? In fear of such humiliation, nobody would be able to take any decision and the Government would just come to a standstill.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jul 16, 2019 06:18pm

@Pervaiz Iqbaĺ, not even banks are obliged to keep their records in store beyond 10 years. How one can give money trails for an indefinite period of years?

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jul 16, 2019 06:25pm

Look, who is talking to get counted and be listed in the "martyrs index"?

Recommend 0
No Ash
Jul 16, 2019 06:26pm

Coming from a seasoned and experienced politician it’s highly surprising that Mr Khawaja is not aware of requisite legal process. His statement is nothing more than an attempt to appease his master. PML-n needs to approach the courts for readdress with full cooperation and hand over relevant evidence including audio and video tapes.

Recommend 0
Umar Aftab
Jul 16, 2019 07:08pm

It was inappropriate for the judge to meet with a known close associate of Nawaz Shareef. However, the video indicates that Nawaz Shareef was trying to bribe the judge through his cohort.

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jul 16, 2019 07:11pm

Nawaz has several other serious allegations so Nawaz and Zardari will stay in Jail for very long time.

Recommend 0
riz
Jul 16, 2019 07:12pm

@Daskalos, If you have the money trail of Nawaz family please present it in the court of law and get your leader freed instead of making false speeches and misguided remarks it will be a great favour to Nawaz Sharif

Recommend 0
Naveed Burki
Jul 16, 2019 07:29pm

@Daskalos, Convicting and punishing the corrupt and the criminals is protection of human rights. What are you talking about?

Recommend 0
AHAQ
Jul 16, 2019 07:54pm

Mr. Asif is talking from both sides of his mouth at the same time. The fact is that Nawaz was declared as being not Sadiq and Ameen and removed from his position of PM in violation of laws. While now he is in jail for conviction of corruption charges. He has again applied for an appeal and if his lawyers come with a reasonable defense, he may go home or bailed otherwise he will surely have to complete the sentence as awarded by the court based on merits of the case.

Recommend 0
AHAQ
Jul 16, 2019 08:09pm

@Zakota, He is still a judge. He has been transferred from IHC to LHC.

Recommend 0
Dr Hu Zhi Yuan
Jul 16, 2019 08:31pm

@Daskalos, "....also many neutral national and international human rights bodies...." Please name a few - Many is MORE THAN ONE !

Recommend 0

