DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | July 16, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Afghan radio station closes down following 'Taliban threats'

APJuly 16, 2019

Email

The private radio station Samaa has been broadcasting political, religious, social and entertainment programs in the central province of Ghazni since 2013. — AFP/File
The private radio station Samaa has been broadcasting political, religious, social and entertainment programs in the central province of Ghazni since 2013. — AFP/File

A local radio station in eastern Afghanistan was shut down after repeated threats from the area’s Taliban commander, said its director on Tuesday.

Ramez Azimi, director of the Samaa station in the city of Ghazni, the capital of eastern Ghazni province, said he received phone calls as well as written warning notes purportedly from the Taliban commander.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson, denied the insurgents had threatened Samaa.

Azimi told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the station was closed four days ago. It was its third closure in the past four years.

Azimi said the Taliban, who control several districts in Ghazni province, threatened them because three of the station’s 16 employees are women.

According to Reuters, the private radio station has been broadcasting political, religious, social and entertainment programs in the central province of Ghazni since 2013.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

July 16, 2019

Reko Diq fiasco

IT had been known for years that the judgement of the tribunal in the Reko Diq case would go against Pakistan —...
July 16, 2019

World Cup final

THE English team were crowned the new world champions of cricket for the first time at Lord’s on Sunday in what ...
July 16, 2019

Expired medicine

A RECENT inspection of the Punjab Medical Store Depot stocks in Lahore has revealed that an expensive drug purchased...
July 15, 2019

Traders’ strike

FROM all appearances, the traders pulled off a rare show of unity on Saturday. Barring a few places including some ...
July 15, 2019

Chinese investment

THE next phase of CPEC was supposed to have been under way by now, with large Special Economic Zones being opened up...
July 15, 2019

Permanent scars

FEW crimes are more heinous than acid attacks. In a matter of seconds, the burning substance permanently disfigures...