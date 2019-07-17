Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

My years at Herald, without fear or favour

Every month was a battle against censorship, within and without.
Ali Haider HabibUpdated Jul 17, 2019 02:38pm

It’s hard enough to condole the death of a person; what does one say about the death of an institution?

Herald parhta hi kon tha? Woh alag time tha jab log magazines parha kartay thay,’ said the smug ones among us. It wasn’t entirely untrue.

Wounded by censorship and financial constraints, Herald was a dinosaur heaving its last breath. Nostalgia kept it alive in people’s collective imagination even when they stopped their subscriptions. But so many others I spoke to — journalists, academics, activists — agreed it was the end of an era. A cliché we use too often to describe someone’s demise. But some clichés are underrated.

It really was the end of an era. An era that began when Jimi Hendrix was playing at Woodstock, my father wore bell bottom pants and booze was still legal in Pakistan. Oh, and the country was also under its second martial law.

The final issue of Herald magazine.
Sadly, the archives for those first few issues — an illustrated weekly in the late 1960s — were not available at Herald’s office when I worked there, but most issues of Herald, after it became a monthly magazine in the 1970s, are bound and preserved.

I’ve had the privilege of spending countless hours sifting through Herald’s physical archives. My favourite were the issues from the 1980s. Edited by the indomitable Razia Bhatti, a towering personality and uncompromising journalist, Herald defined what it meant to hold truth to power. Its constant defiance and refusal to cower down in the face of Ziaul Haq’s military regime made me want to punch the air.

Not all the stories were in your face. Some would circumvent conspicuously. Sometimes, the pages would be left blank (I didn’t come across any blank pages but Zahid Hussain, who worked there at the time, has confirmed it in his column). That must’ve really riled the generals up.

#HeraldArchives: On March 2, 1971, the illusion of a united #Pakistan ended with the decision to employ a military solution to the crisis. On March 24, the #holocaust began. Bhutto recalled: “At about 10.30 at night, after finishing our dinner, we went to our rooms. An hour later we were awakened by the noise of gunfire. A number of my friends came to my room and we saw the army in action. We witnessed the military operation from our hotel room, for about three hours. A number of places were ablaze and we saw the demolition of the office of a local newspaper. Here in front of my eyes I saw the #death and destruction of our own people.” . Despite his concerns regarding the move, #Bhutto maintained that military reprisal had been necessary. On March 25, while leaving for West Pakistan, Yahya Khan told General Tikka Khan at the Dhaka Airport: Sort them out! “ . Why did you initiate the genocide in Dhaka?”, a journalist asked Tikka Khan following the debacle. His reply was that there was no genocide. “When two groups fight or are in a combat, it can’t be called genocide.” (Published: April 1997) By Ahmad Salim #HeraldPakistan #Bangladesh #Partition #military #Pakistanarmy #humanrights

Naeem, a 50-year-old carpenter in #Karachi, had been receiving threats since 2004 - after he took up the renovation of an #Ahmadi place of worship. In 2007, seven bullets were pumped into his body by “unknown people”. The assailants checked his pulse to confirm if he was dead before they high-fived and chanted “Allah-o-Akbar”. They later confessed to the crime but were released based on the defence that Ahmadis were wajib-ul-qatl (liable to be killed) — a line of reasoning that apparently appealed to those hearing his case. How much more blood will be shed before steps are taken to eliminate violence based on religious differences? (Published: August 2009) . By Maleeha Hamid Siddiqui Photo: Arif Mahmood, White Star #HeraldPakistan #HumanRightsviolation #Religiousdifferences

Razia Bhatti and Herald eventually fell out and she moved to open up Newsline, Herald’s first direct competitor. I’m told the pressure on Herald’s management from Zia was too great to withstand. She was not interested in mincing words and Herald wasn’t willing to come under the butcher’s axe. So they went their separate ways.

Razia Bhatti with her band of fiery men, but mostly women, continued to court controversy, while Herald came back with an entirely new editorial team. The stories covered by Herald in the 1990s on the country’s political strife, particularly the violence in Karachi, are a masterclass in fearless reportage.

I joined Herald in April 2016, in my ninth year of being a professional journalist, and for the first time, I could write and edit without feeling the constant need to self-censor. Herald was, at the time, still lucky enough to say things and get away with it — for the most part. But the tide started to turn pretty quickly. Soon came the loss. In waves. Like a storm in the sea of misfortune.

Cyril Almeida's story in October 2016 unleashed a campaign to try to drown Dawn out. The boat for Herald, too, suddenly started rocking. The pressure to not cover certain stories increased and the number of adverts decreased. But there is — was — something in the DNA of Herald to resist. It has always been a left of centre publication, even when Dawn the newspaper hasn’t.

March 2015 issue of the Herald

The state has not only the obligation to stay neutral in matters of #religion, but also to ensure that freedom of thought and conscience of all individuals is protected. #Pakistan’s laws and the behaviour of those in authority, on the other hand, are oppressive for non-religious citizens, dangerous for the country’s religious minorities and cruel to its populace at large. The laws protecting religious sensitivities are frequently misused, yet the right-wing mullah spits fire at any suggestion of punishing those responsible for filing false charges of blasphemy. It is also true that the laws on blasphemy have a far greater potential of being exploited and deployed as a lethal tool to terrorise the public than anything else on the statute books. (Published: January 2016) By Asma Jahangir #blasphemylaws #asmaJahangir #pakistanlawyer #humanrightsinpakistan

Dawn was a centrist paper at best, at times swinging right, up until the turn of the century when Abbas Nasir started editing the paper. It was under him that Dawn truly established its progressive credentials. So, on plodded Herald, asking difficult questions from people not used to giving answers.

Then came another wave. The run-up to the 2018 elections was difficult, as it was for the rest of Pakistani media, but the May 2018 issue with Manzoor Pashteen on the cover brought a barrage of abuse. The usual suspects came out with guns blazing, spewing vitriol and branding Dawn and Herald as traitors. In one instance, we had to remove a nominee from our person of the year poll. Every month was a battle against censorship, within and without.

The last couple of years, right until the closure of the magazine, felt like trying to breathe on the bottom of the ocean floor. Thankfully, journalism and adversity have a way with each other. Herald continued with the same vigour to not dilute its legacy. The magazine poked the bear in Balochistan, questioned sectarianism in South Punjab and retraced the steps of a killer in Kasur — without fear or favour.

The storm also delivered personal loss. A childhood friend who was diagnosed with cancer soon after I joined Herald died a year and a half later. I watched him wither away on the hospital bed, asking friends and family for donations to help him pay his medical bills. His death convinced me nothing was worth hanging on to. Not even the love of my life.

The May 2018 issue of Herald magazine.
The June 2018 issue of Herald magazine.
When we first heard talk of Herald’s closure at the end of last year, the sense of loss came flooding back. I wanted to run. To scream. And so in April this year, I left Herald and moved to another city. I felt guilty about abandoning my colleagues. I told them it wasn’t them. It was me.

I find it ironic that I now work for an organisation fighting for the rights of condemned prisoners, because one of my favourite Herald stories from these last years was on people on death row. Written by Subuk Hasnain, whose courage and kindness I will never forget, the story was a testament to the magazine and the people who contributed to it. Lesser people like me run away from loss, she faced death in the eyes of people who live it every day.

'Life After Death' was the title on that June 2018 issue’s cover. I can’t help but hope that there is life after death after all. For my friend, so he can drink tea and drive fast cars somewhere up there. For lost love, so that we may find it again someday. For Herald, so that it may continue to tell stories from the margins. And for the rest of us, who just feel terribly lost.

Have you experienced Pakistan's changing media landscape? Share your insights with us at prism@dawn.com

Author Image

Ali Haider Habib was the Senior Assistant Editor of the Herald between April 2016 and April 2019. He currently works for Justice Project Pakistan and moonlights as a musician. He tweets @haiderhabib

The views expressed by this writer and commenters below do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the Dawn Media Group.
NM Khan
Jul 17, 2019 01:51pm

This was a beautiful tribute to a publication which will always be remembered for its good work. I have a minor disagreement with the author re Dawn editors. Certainly the paper took a centrist view, even conservative, in its editorials but things began to change with Saleem Asmi and then Tahir Mirza. Without them laying the foundations for that change, Abbas Nasir would not have been able to move forward.

Recommend 0

